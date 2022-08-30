Buchberger: What parents should know about swimming injuries in youth

As winter relents and spring approaches, baseball is sure to follow. On the other end of the spectrum is the rapidly approaching exit of summer and the entry of fall that brings competitive swimming. As the competitive high school, modified and club swim seasons begin, parents, swimmers and coaches may have questions, especially as it relates to those swimmers elevating to more competitive ranks and more stringent training schedules. Sometimes a little bit of information can pay a dividend down the road in preventing injuries and having a more successful and pleasant season. After all, competitive swimming is a time-consuming endeavor for both parent and swimmer. As the saying goes, if you have one day to live, spend it at a swim meet, because they last forever.

Effort placed toward prevention of injuries will always cost less than treating injuries. When you add up the time to go to and from appointments, the cost of doctor and therapeutic visits, and the emotional strain on family and swimmers, a little prevention is a minimal investment. The prevalence of shoulder pain alone in competitive swimming has been documented to be as high as 73%. In other words, if you are a competitive swimmer, the likelihood of having shoulder pain at some point in your career is very good.

The question becomes: Why is shoulder pain in swimming so prevalent? Competitive swimmers of all ages, especially over the age of 12, train one to two times per day, five to seven days per week, averaging 6,000 to 20,000 yards per day and 20,000 to 100,000 yards per week in the pool. They will complete upwards of 16,000 revolutions of their shoulders per day. In the last 30-plus years, over 50,000 swimmers have competed at the NCAA level, and swimming has effectively become a year-round sport encompassing two seasons: short course season (fall and winter) and long course season (spring and summer). Swimming is an equal opportunity sport, injuring men and women equally. While other body parts may sustain injury in swimming, the shoulder remains the most frequently injured body part in the sport.

There is a notion that distance swimmers are more susceptible to injury because of any additional yardage. Statistically, though, distance and sprint swimmers get injured at similar rates. One of the key determiners of increased injury rates is stroke specialty. When a swimmer begins to specialize in a stroke such as butterfly, breaststroke or backstroke, they have a 33% increased chance of injury compared to a non-specialized swimmer. These swimmers are, in effect, high maintenance. They require more self-maintenance to minimize strength, flexibility and dietary deficits.

Volume of training (repetitive manual loading) has been shown to negatively affect tendon health of the rotator cuff. Time and volume have been looked at in relation to swimming injuries. When a swimmer swims more than either 15 hours or 38,000 yards per week, the likelihood of shoulder injury goes up. What the researchers failed to report was how the addition of a comprehensive injury prevention program affected these threshold numbers. If swimmers engaged in a regular injury prevention program, could they safely train at these volumes without injury? It is a plausible theory, but has not been objectively proven.

Injuries generally begin to spike at two distinct periods in a swimmer’s development. Parents and coaches should pay closer attention to developing swimmers in these periods. The first is between 11 and 15 years old, depending on onset of puberty. For both boys and girls, puberty usually occurs in this time frame. The hormonal change during puberty will increase growth, strength, power and speed, making the swimmer more susceptible to injury. At this young age, many couches still haven’t bought into the need to address strength and flexibility deficits, so structured injury prevention programs are often absent from programs. The other time for increased risk is the college freshman. Transitioning to a new environment brings its own challenges. Add to this a new training routine, different living arrangements, increased training load and the introduction of new and/or advanced training methods not previously experienced, and the possibility of injury escalates.

Lastly, many injuries are self-inflicted due to training error. Swimming is an efficiency sport. "Bigger, stronger, faster" will only take you so far in the pool. Stroke efficiency will take you farther. Focus on strengthening the muscles and systems that improve stroke mechanics. Just because it looks cool doesn’t mean there is a benefit that will cross over to the pool. Always ask, "What am I strengthening?" And remember, you can’t swim fast if you are hurt, so weigh risk versus benefit when training.