Buchberger: What to expect after total hip replacement, part two

Last month, we provided information on the logistics of having a total hip replacement. We started with the decision to have a total hip replacement and ended at post-operation week two. This month we will discuss what to expect with post-operative outpatient physical therapy.

Once you leave the hospital or surgery center, you have several options for rehabilitation, which is the most important part of your recovery. One option is to go home with nursing and physical therapy (PT) services coming to your house two to three days a week; another is to go to a rehabilitation facility (nursing home) for one to four weeks receiving PT and OT (occupational therapy) two-times a day; and a third option is to go home with a caregiver (spouse, child, friend, etc.) and start outpatient PT three times a week.

The difference between a knee replacement and a hip replacement is that hip replacements carry a risk of dislocation that knee replacements do not. Patients undergoing total hip replacement surgery are given hip precautions for up to six weeks. Patients having a posterior approach should avoid bending the hip past a 90-degree angle, crossing the post operative leg over the other leg, and twisting the leg of your surgical hip inwards (in other words, keep knees and toes pointed up or forward). If you have had an anterior approach the precautions are: don’t step backwards with the surgical leg (no hip extension), don’t allow your surgical leg to externally rotate (don’t turn toes outwards), don’t cross your legs (it is helpful to use a pillow between legs when rolling), and sleep on your surgical side when in a side-lying posture.

Using the hip precautions as a guideline, your physical therapist will begin aggressive manual therapy as soon as possible. This involves moving your hip through the available range of motion within the restrictions noted previously. Some patients are more restricted into flexion, and some are more restricted into external rotation. This is usually due to the condition of the hip prior to surgery; if you couldn’t flex or externally rotate the hip prior to surgery, it may take longer to get this motion back after surgery. Manual treatment may not be comfortable at first, but it gets easier, and it is the best way to regain range of motion so you can get the most from your strengthening exercises.

Swelling plays a big part in limiting your motion after a total hip replacement. Swelling is your body’s natural reaction to any type of injury, including surgery. When your hip swells, there is only so much room in the hip joint to accommodate it. It is very important to ice your hip several times a day to keep the swelling under control. Always use a light barrier between the ice and the skin, and always use ice itself. (Frozen vegetables will not supply the same degree of cold as ice.) We recommend putting ice on the hip for 15-minutes at a time, taking the ice off for 45-minutes to allow the skin to return to normal color and temperature, and then reapply as needed. This can be done all day long in this pattern. Do not leave the ice on for extended periods of time, as this can worsen symptoms or cause tissue damage.

Some surgeons will send you for one or two visits of pre-operative PT to learn the exercises you will be doing, but this is not always the case. The exercises you will be starting right away after surgery are ankle pumps (repeatedly flexing and pointing your foot), quad sets (squeezing the thigh muscle), and glute sets (squeezing your buttock muscles). This helps start the strengthening process, reduces swelling, and prevents clot formation. Sometimes you will also perform heel slides with a strap (bending and straightening your hip and knee by sliding your heel on the bed) and/or some standing exercises. You will progress to straight leg raises, short arc quads, long arc quads, clam shells, side leg raises, and squats. You will want to keep up all of your exercises in some capacity for the rest of your life to keep your hip strong.

If you do not have a stationary bike, now is the time to invest in one; get the upright kind, not the recumbent kind, because this ranges the hip at a better angle of motion.

All in all, having a total hip replacement earlier in the degenerative process before bone deformity begins will get you back to doing the things you love to do for a longer period of time. The condition of your hip before surgery will determine how well you tolerate post-operative rehabilitation, so don’t put it off for too long or the road to recovery may not be smooth!

Special thanks to Carolyn Collier, PTA, on her extensive contribution to this series.

Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 33 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0