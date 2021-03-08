Buchberger: What to expect after total knee replacement, part one

The total knee replacement is becoming as routine as arthroscopic knee surgery. Patients suffering from arthritic knees are improving their quality of life every day through the innovation of total knee replacement surgery. Despite the routine nature of a total knee replacement, many patients with arthritic knees are still apprehensive when they are told that they need one. Some of this apprehension is driven from a lack of information regarding risks, outcomes, and the path from surgery to recovery. Hopefully this two-part article will answer some common questions about the process of having a total knee replacement.
Since the first total knee replacement performed in 1968, knee replacement surgery has advanced to become one of the safest procedures performed today. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, approximately 90% of the patients who have a total knee replacement experience a significant reduction in pain and are able to return to recreational activities such as golf and walking. Almost 85% of replacements last up to 20 years. The most common age group having knee replacements is the 50- to 80-year-old age group, with the average being 70 years old. Women have a slight edge over men, with 60% of knee replacements going to women.
The most important thing to remember is that every single case is different! Even if you have had your own opposite knee replaced, both knees will not fare the same. Some cases recover quickly, some take more time. There is no exact time frame. We usually tell our patients to wait an entire year before the knee feels “normal” again.
The procedure starts out with a 6-10-inch incision. The surgeon will then move the kneecap (patella) over to improve their field of vision. The damaged surfaces of the knee joint are then removed and the knee joint is resurfaced with the prosthesis. The knee prosthesis is made up of metal and plastic and is kept in place by cement. The prosthesis is generally made up of three components: the tibial component (to resurface the top of the tibia, or shin bone); the femoral (thigh bone) component (to resurface the end of the thigh bone); and the patellar component (to resurface the underside of the kneecap that glides along the thigh bone). Once the prosthesis is in place, it would take a catastrophic event to damage it.
The early post-operative stage (zero to seven days) is extremely important for several reasons. The first is to get the new knee moving. Early movement will improve your outcome and help prevent blood clots. Keeping your wound clean and dry will help reduce the chance of developing an infection while the incision is healing. Most surgeons will apply a transparent adhesive waterproof film on the incision to keep it covered. Even though you will experience some early post-operative pain, performing the prescribed exercises is critical to not only the recovery process, but it will extend the longevity of your new knee.
You will use a wheeled walker initially to help with walking and balance as you get used to your new knee. This does not mean you need to use it forever! You will be up and walking as soon as possible when you come out of anesthesia. You will be able to put as much weight as you tolerate on that leg and you are encouraged to do so, with as much of a “normal” gait pattern as possible. Once you get stronger and your walking improves, you can wean off the walker to a cane, and then to no assistive device at all. Another important part of the early post-op period is to wean off pain medications as soon as possible, as the side effects can actually hinder recovery when taken for a long period of time (i.e. drowsiness, constipation, etc.). The most effective way to do this is to only take pain medications at night to assist with sleep.
Your knee motion will be restricted while the staples and post-operative dressing are in place. Not all surgeons use staples, either. However, once these are removed (about two weeks post-op), this should free up some of your flexion (bending) range of motion. Steri-strips are often applied at this time to keep the incision closed as it heals. Sometimes these can be restricting, depending on how much glue is used, but they should fall off on their own within a week. Do not attempt to pull them off unless they are loosened enough. As the edges begin to curl, you can trim them down if desired so they don’t catch on your clothing.
Next month, we will address what is involved in the physical therapy aspect of having a total knee replacement. Special thanks to Carolyn Collier, PTA, for her significant contribution to this series.
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 32 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.