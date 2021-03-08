Buchberger: What to expect after total knee replacement, part one

The procedure starts out with a 6-10-inch incision. The surgeon will then move the kneecap (patella) over to improve their field of vision. The damaged surfaces of the knee joint are then removed and the knee joint is resurfaced with the prosthesis. The knee prosthesis is made up of metal and plastic and is kept in place by cement. The prosthesis is generally made up of three components: the tibial component (to resurface the top of the tibia, or shin bone); the femoral (thigh bone) component (to resurface the end of the thigh bone); and the patellar component (to resurface the underside of the kneecap that glides along the thigh bone). Once the prosthesis is in place, it would take a catastrophic event to damage it.

The early post-operative stage (zero to seven days) is extremely important for several reasons. The first is to get the new knee moving. Early movement will improve your outcome and help prevent blood clots. Keeping your wound clean and dry will help reduce the chance of developing an infection while the incision is healing. Most surgeons will apply a transparent adhesive waterproof film on the incision to keep it covered. Even though you will experience some early post-operative pain, performing the prescribed exercises is critical to not only the recovery process, but it will extend the longevity of your new knee.