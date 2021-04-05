Buchberger: What to expect after total knee replacement, part two

Last month, we provided information on the logistics of having a total knee replacement. We started with the decision to have a total knee replacement and ended at post operation week two. This month we will discuss more of what to expect with post-operative outpatient physical therapy.
Once you leave the hospital or surgery center, you have several options for rehabilitation, which is the most important part of your recovery. One option is to go home with nursing and physical therapy services coming to your house two to three days a week, another is to go to a rehabilitation facility (nursing home) for one to four weeks to get PT and occupational therapy two times a day, and a third option is to go home with a caregiver (spouse, child, friend, etc.) and start outpatient PT three times a week.
Your physical therapist will begin aggressive manual therapy as soon as possible. This involves bending and straightening your knee through the available range of motion. Some patients are more restricted into flexion, and some are more restricted into extension. This is usually due to the condition of the knee prior to surgery; if you couldn’t fully straighten or bend the knee prior to surgery, you may not get this motion back fully after surgery.
Manual treatment also involves patellar mobilization and scar mobilization. This is the best way to prevent scar tissue from building up in the knee joint and around the incision. It will not be comfortable at first, but it gets easier, and it is the best way to regain range of motion so you can get the most out of your strengthening exercises.
Swelling plays a big part in limiting your motion after a total knee replacement. Swelling is your body’s natural reaction to any type of injury, including surgery. When your knee swells, there is only so much room in the knee joint to accommodate it. It is very important to ice and elevate your knee several times a day to keep the swelling under control. Always use a light barrier between the ice and the skin, and always use ice itself. (Frozen vegetables will not supply the same degree of cold as ice.) We recommend putting ice on the knee for 15 minutes at a time, taking the ice off for 45 minutes to allow the skin to return to normal color and temperature, and then reapply as needed. This can be done all day long in this pattern. Do not leave the ice on for extended periods of time, as this can also worsen symptoms or even cause tissue damage. There are superficial nerves on the outside of the knee that are at risk of injury from prolonged ice application. You will continue to have swelling on and off for up to one year after surgery.
Some surgeons will send you for one or two visits of pre-operative PT to learn the exercises you will be doing, but this is not always the case. The exercises you will be starting right away after surgery are ankle pumps (repeatedly flexing and pointing your foot), quad sets (squeezing the thigh muscle), and glute sets (squeezing your buttock muscles). This helps start the strengthening process and also helps with swelling reduction. Sometimes you will also perform heel slides with a strap (bending and straightening your knee by sliding your heel on the bed) and/or some standing exercises. You will progress to straight leg raises, short arc quads, long arc quads and squats.
You will want to keep up all of your exercises in some capacity for the rest of your life to keep your knee strong and prevent scar tissue from forming, thus making it stiff. If you do not have a stationary bike, now is the time to invest in one; get the upright kind, not the recumbent kind, because this ranges the knee at a better angle of motion. Using a stationary bike every day will also help keep the knee working at its best in daily life.
If your knee does not progress with range of motion, your surgeon may schedule a manipulation under anesthesia; basically, they put you under anesthesia to bend and straighten your knee without you resisting the motion. This helps to break up scar tissue that may have formed from surgery and/or lack of movement.
All in all, having a total knee replacement earlier in the degenerative process before bone deformity begins will get you back to doing the things you love to do for a longer period of time. The condition of your knee before surgery will determine how well you tolerate post-operative rehabilitation, so don’t put it off for too long or the road to recovery may be a bumpy one!
Special thanks to Carolyn Collier, PTA, on her extensive contribution to this series.
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 32 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.