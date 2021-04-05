Buchberger: What to expect after total knee replacement, part two

Swelling plays a big part in limiting your motion after a total knee replacement. Swelling is your body’s natural reaction to any type of injury, including surgery. When your knee swells, there is only so much room in the knee joint to accommodate it. It is very important to ice and elevate your knee several times a day to keep the swelling under control. Always use a light barrier between the ice and the skin, and always use ice itself. (Frozen vegetables will not supply the same degree of cold as ice.) We recommend putting ice on the knee for 15 minutes at a time, taking the ice off for 45 minutes to allow the skin to return to normal color and temperature, and then reapply as needed. This can be done all day long in this pattern. Do not leave the ice on for extended periods of time, as this can also worsen symptoms or even cause tissue damage. There are superficial nerves on the outside of the knee that are at risk of injury from prolonged ice application. You will continue to have swelling on and off for up to one year after surgery.