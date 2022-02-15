Buchberger: What to expect after total shoulder replacement surgery

While total shoulder replacement surgery is not as common as total hip replacement or total knee replacement surgery, more than 50,000 people have a total shoulder replacement each year in the United States. Older patients (ages 60 and older) who require total shoulder replacement usually have severe osteoarthritis, large chronic degenerative rotator cuff tears that are not repairable, or severe complex fractures of the shoulder area.

There are several different types of shoulder replacement surgery: The first is total shoulder arthroplasty. A TSA involves replacing the degenerated shoulder joint with a metal ball attached to a stem and a plastic socket. Patients with osteoarthritis but an intact rotator cuff make good candidates for a TSA. The second is reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. With r-TSA, the ball and socket are switched so the metal ball is attached to the shoulder blade (scapula) and a plastic socket is attached to the upper arm bone (humerus). This allows the patient to leverage the larger deltoid muscle rather than the rotator cuff to lift the arm. Patients with large, unrepairable rotator cuff tears, associated arm weakness and/or have severe osteoarthritis resulting in deformity of the humeral head (ball part of the shoulder joint) are good candidates for this procedure. If a patient has already had a TSA and it failed, the r-TSA is an option for revision. The third is called a resurfacing hemiarthroplasty. This involves covering the surface of the humeral head (ball) with a cap-like prosthesis. Generally younger patients with an intact cartilage surface of the socket (glenoid portion of the scapula), good rotator cuff structure and higher activity levels may be candidates for this procedure.

Shoulder replacement surgery is a very invasive and complicated procedure, so you will experience pain during the recovery. Pain during the early part of the post-operative period will be managed with a combination of injectable pain medication, oral pain medication and frequent ice applications. You should be prepared to have less arm function for about six to eight weeks following surgery. Rehabilitation typically starts on the day of your surgery. The post-surgical staff will have you moving as soon as you tolerate movement after waking from anesthesia. Most cases require one to three days of hospitalization after the surgery. When you wake up and you are discharged, your arm will be in an immobilizer, which you will wear for three to six weeks. Post-operative restrictions include not lifting anything more than one pound and avoiding pushing and pulling activities. You will require help with common daily activities.

In the first post-operative week, you will begin simple exercises to improve circulation. These exercises should be performed frequently throughout the day as they help start the process to restore range of motion and strength. The surgical wound may be covered in a waterproof dressing to allow for showering. Sutures or staples are generally removed at post-operative week two. You will continue to wear the immobilizer for protection. Lifting restrictions remain in place at this point, not lifting more than two pounds. Most patients begin physical therapy between the first and second weeks.

Over the first four to six post-operative weeks, most patients gradually regain the ability to bathe, groom and dress independently. You will be restricted from driving until the post-operative arm comes out of the immobilizer, so arranging for transportation to physical therapy and doctor appointments will be necessary for approximately six weeks. It’s important to perform all the home exercises that your support staff recommends. While the early exercises will seem remedial and basic, these are very important to help restore motion, reduce swelling and prevent blood clots in the arm.

By week six, the immobilizer can usually be removed, and you can resume driving. You will be progressing in physical therapy from simple range of motion exercises to strengthening exercises. Having some light hand weights ranging from one to five pounds and a set of pulleys at home is very helpful so you can continue your physical therapy exercises at home.

Because of the complexity of the shoulder joint, the amount of strength and range of motion gained can vary greatly. Patients should keep in mind that the goal of a total shoulder replacement is pain relief and not necessarily to regain full function like a normal shoulder joint. Having realistic expectations going into the surgery is part of the success after the surgery. Be sure to ask the surgeon what their realistic expectations are for your situation and the surgery to be performed. By six months post-operation, most patients have a good sense of what the long-term results will look like.

