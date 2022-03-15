Buchberger: When am I a candidate for an assistive device?

When most patients have difficulty with walking or with balance, they are reluctant to use an assistive device such as wheelchair, walker or cane. Patients that are most comfortable accepting an assistive device are those that have recently had an elective surgery. When most people experience a planned event such as a surgery or an unplanned event such as an acute injury, the expectation is that an assistive device may be needed for a short period. This is much easier to accept than when a patient has a progressive degenerative condition that may require indefinite use of an assistive device. Patients requiring daily use of an assistive device for ambulation usually find out that by using a device specific to their limitation that they can maintain a higher activity level. The question is “when am I a candidate for an assistive device?”

There are a variety of degenerative conditions involving the lower back, hips, knees, ankles, nervous system, etc. that may result in progressive weakness, poor balance and/or increased fall risk. If you are restricting family, social and community interaction because you are concerned about falling, it may be time to consider an assistive device such as a cane or a walker. While many patients are hesitant to use an assistive device at first, once they start using one, they find it improves their independence and overall quality of life.

By definition, an assistive device is any device or adaptive technology designed to help people with a restrictive condition (physical, cognitive or emotional) that helps them perform movements, actions, tasks and activities.

If you have begun to experience frequent falls, this could be an early sign for the need of an assistive device. The CDC list the following seven criteria as the top risk factors for falling: a vestibular disorder or poor balance, vitamin-D insufficiency, medications linked to falls, postural hypotension, vision impairment, foot or ankle disorder and home hazards. The World Health Organization has reported falls to be the second leading cause of injury in the geriatric population and “those over the age of 65 are at an increased risk for serious injury.” While most falls occur outside the home and being outside the home increases your risk of a fall, the bathroom remains the most dangerous room in the house when it comes to falls. Medicare considers two or more falls within a three- to six-month period to be criteria for fall risk evaluation.

If you are experiencing problems with excessive fatigue or weakness it may be time to consider using a mobility aid to ambulate safely. Acute fatigue is especially common in patients diagnosed with degenerative neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), aka “Lou Gehrig’s disease,” or stroke. If you struggle with fatigue outside of the house for community activities, a wheelchair or a rollator walker with a built-in seat may be of particular help. The seat is a nice accessory for making it convenient to rest when fatigue strikes quickly.

Limitations from chronic pain can keep you home bound. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health found that approximately, “1 in 10 adults suffer from chronic pain.” Simply using an assistive device can be an inexpensive tool that may help to improve your quality of life while battling chronic pain. If you avoid community events because of pain during walking or standing, an assistive device can alleviate the anxiety of leaving your home for an outing.

Older patients that are already suffering with issues related to poor balance, chronic pain or acute fatigue may struggle to maintain community activities when bad weather strikes. Many seniors will avoid going out in inclement weather, which leads to isolation. Even those without any problems or disabilities can struggle in the snow and ice during winter. Some simple adjustments can improve your safety during the most inclement months of central New York. Traction devices that slip onto your boots such as Yak Trax (www.yaktrax.implus.com) will improve traction. Having a walker or wheelchair with you will reduce your fall risk. Most importantly, avoid traveling by yourself in inclement weather.

Last on the list of things that point us towards using an assistive device is difficulty with balance and/or standing unsupported. Balance experts recommend answering the following questions to see if you are having a balance issue: Do I feel unsteady? Do I lose my balance and fall? Do I feel like I’m falling? Does it feel like the room is spinning? Do I feel lightheaded? Does my vision get blurred? Do I feel disoriented or lose my sense of time, place, or identity? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it is a good idea to have a formal balance assessment. Your doctor can get you scheduled with a physical therapist to be evaluated.

An assistive device is just that: an assist. Making the decision to use one can mean not only a better quality of life but also a safer one.

Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 33 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0