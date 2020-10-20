Buchberger: Why does my neck hurt and make noise?

Most people who have degenerative arthritis of their neck don't realize it. First of all, they have minimal to no pain. They may have lost some range of motion, but it is either too minimal to notice and/or they have learned how to compensate for it so it is not noticeable. Once they start to experience symptoms, it usually starts with stiffness or an acute, sharp pain. An X-ray is usually taken and reveals the preexisting arthritis. It is not unusual at this point for patients to connect the dots and realize the popping, cracking or snapping they have been experiencing for several years was probably the early stages of the arthritic development. The discs or spacers that connect the vertebra (bones of the neck) will usually degenerate first. As these degenerate, the spine compresses and the joints on the back of the neck take more pressure and friction. The joints will degenerate faster in response to the pressure. As the joints and discs degenerate, spurs begin to grow, usually narrowing the holes that serve as tunnels for the nerves coming out of the neck and supplying the muscles in the arms with a connection. If the nerves become compressed with arthritic spurs, you may experience numbness and tingling in the hands, pain down the arms, and/or weakness in the arms and hands. Not many people equate weakness in the legs or balance difficulty with neck problems, but if the degeneration is severe it will also narrow the main spinal canal, compressing the spinal cord. Compression of the spinal cord in the neck will affect everything from the shoulders down to the feet. Signs of spinal stenosis in the neck, such as leg weakness and balance difficulty, need to be evaluated by a spinal specialist with advanced imaging, such as an MRI and/or CAT scan.