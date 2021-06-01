Buchberger: Why the avoidance of rotator cuff strengthening programs in athletics?

This article was stimulated by a continued absence of basic rotator cuff strengthening programs being performed in baseball players of all levels. Rotator cuff strengthening has been studied with increasing fervor for the last 45 or so years, with the goal of reducing the number, severity and frequency of throwing-related shoulder and elbow injuries. However, players in a wide variety of age and skill groups are still void of instruction and knowledge regarding rotator cuff strengthening programs. Why is it with 45 years of scientific research that any player over the age of 12 is playing the game of baseball and is not actively performing a daily preventive rotator cuff strengthening and flexibility program?
I have recently had players from several different levels of play and several different age brackets in the office, ranging from Little League to college. All these players were lacking a basic rotator cuff program. For the players in high school and above, I usually ask the question, “At what age or level did you first begin performing a routine rotator cuff strengthening program?” This is usually met with a blank stare and the ultimate answer of, “I am not doing one.” Unfortunately, this is much too common. Coaches and programs in large numbers continue not to implement organized rotator cuff strengthening programs for their teams or players.
Some of the reasons younger players are not instructed on rotator cuff programs is that coaches don’t possess the knowledge to educate their players with confidence, they don’t think it is necessary, or they simply don’t have time. Part of coaching is educating players on injury prevention. There are plenty of programs available to educate coaches on the best way to go about this for their team. As an example, two to three years ago, our clinic offered to put on a strengthening program to teach coaches; not one coach registered for the program. A few years before that, I gave an injury prevention talk at the Auburn YMCA; one coach showed up. Coaches as well as parents must take advantage of available programs, if not for teaching it themselves, then at least for promoting it to their athletes.
Another reason is that there remains a large disconnect between coaches and medical staff members. You would be hard-pressed to hear of a pitching coach sitting in a room with the player and a medical staff member watching video of a player’s mechanics to find the mechanical cause of the injury. With all of the research, all of the technology, the ability to share the video footage in a matter of seconds at thousands of frames per second to find the exact moment of the injury, it is still unheard of to get three people in the same room to discuss an injury. In 2016, I presented a course on injury prevention at a professional conference at a Major League Baseball spring training complex. One of the other presenters was an athletic trainer for one of the host MLB teams. I asked him the question about sitting together with the pitching coach and the pitcher and watching video. The response I received was, “that would never happen." This is a Major League Baseball team, not a boys and girls league! If we can’t get Major League teams to properly assess multi-million-dollar arms, how do we properly prevent throwing-related injuries in young arms?
The answer is responsibility and involvement. Coaches must take on the responsibility to develop and implement basic rotator cuff injury prevention programs for their teams. This could be something as simple as introducing four rotator cuff strengthening exercises to 12-14-year-old athletes at the start of the season and leaving it upon the athletes to do them at home, and their parents to encourage them. Parents of athletes this age must get involved! Every youth baseball league should have a parent-led injury prevention committee responsible for assimilating injury prevention information and organizing educational injury prevention talks using local health care and sports medicine professionals. Volunteer coaches simply may not have the time or the knowledge to keep up with this, but they certainly should be the ones to encourage it.
The best age to begin an organized rotator cuff program is about 12 years old, as it coincides with puberty and increases in physical strength, and anticipation of greater throwing stress the following year when moving up to the larger field size. Introductory programs should be simple, efficient and focused on strengthening key components of the throwing arm. There are many ways to accomplish this goal depending on the resources available to the league or the team. A few good resources are asmi.org and/or shouldermadesimple.com. If you are involved in your local Little League, search your community because there are medical professionals with the expertise, willing to help you design programs for injury prevention and help to educate coaches, parents and players.
