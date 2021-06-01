Buchberger: Why the avoidance of rotator cuff strengthening programs in athletics?

Another reason is that there remains a large disconnect between coaches and medical staff members. You would be hard-pressed to hear of a pitching coach sitting in a room with the player and a medical staff member watching video of a player’s mechanics to find the mechanical cause of the injury. With all of the research, all of the technology, the ability to share the video footage in a matter of seconds at thousands of frames per second to find the exact moment of the injury, it is still unheard of to get three people in the same room to discuss an injury. In 2016, I presented a course on injury prevention at a professional conference at a Major League Baseball spring training complex. One of the other presenters was an athletic trainer for one of the host MLB teams. I asked him the question about sitting together with the pitching coach and the pitcher and watching video. The response I received was, “that would never happen." This is a Major League Baseball team, not a boys and girls league! If we can’t get Major League teams to properly assess multi-million-dollar arms, how do we properly prevent throwing-related injuries in young arms?