As we age, it is easy to notice that in addition to aches and pains, we find out that we are not as strong as we were in our younger years. It is also a common reality that we recover from stressful physical situations, such as pain and injuries, much slower. The medical term for the “age-related decrease in lean body mass,” according to the Journal of Aging Research, is sarcopenia. While muscle wasting and atrophy occurs during severe illnesses, such as cancer and cancer treatments, it is also a normal part of the aging process. There are several causes of age-related sarcopenia that appear to interact with each other. They include age itself, the patient's nutritional status, age-related hormone changes, co-existing medical conditions, and activity levels.
According to the journal Frontiers in Physiology, there are three stages of sarcopenia. The first stage is presarcopenia, a simple loss of muscle mass. Sarcopenia is muscle loss that is associated with lost strength or a reduction in physical performance. And severe sarcopenia is muscle loss occurring with a loss of both strength and physical performance. Some research on aging has reported that strength will decline by 10% to 15% per decade up to the age of 70, at which time the loss will accelerate to 25% to 40% per decade. In large part, this is because muscle proteins develop at a slower rate, with age contributing to a decreased ability for muscles to heal and regenerate. This process will accelerate in patients that experience insulin resistance and higher percentage of body fat.
It is very common for aging adults to feel tired and fatigue at a faster rate. From a muscular perspective, it has been reported that endurance and strength capacity declines 10% per decade. This is thought to be caused by a shifting in the types of muscle fibers. The simple version on muscle fiber breakdown is that there are two basic types of muscle fibers. First are type-one fibers, or fibers that supply low levels of tension and function primarily for endurance. These were previously called “slow-twitch” muscle fibers and thought to be predominant in people such as marathon runners. The second type is referred to as type two, and these were previously known as “fast-twitch” muscle fibers thought to be predominant in sprinters.
As we age, there is a reduction in the number of type-two fibers, leading to a subsequent decrease in strength. The reduction in type-two fibers also creates a relatively higher percentage of “slow-twitch” muscle fibers. Although the type-one fibers exist in a greater percentage and are endurance-producing fibers, we still see a reduction in endurance with age. This is because there is a decrease in the energy producing cells of the type-one muscle fibers known as the mitochondria. The enzymes inside the mitochondria that produce energy and are responsible for endurance also decrease with age. All of these factors working together result in a gradual reduction in strength, endurance and function of the aging musculoskeletal system. So what can we do about it?
While it is inevitable that we will experience a reduction in relative strength and endurance with age, it is also possible to slow the reduction. For patients who have already experienced age-related weakness, there is good news. Skeletal muscle is very responsive to appropriate training methods. In fact, studies in the Journal of Applied Physiology have reported a 20% to 30% increase in aerobic fitness levels in patients between the age of 60 and 80 when trained appropriately. This level of improvement is similar to much younger individuals. Another study showed improvements in muscle strength, muscle size (hypertrophy) and functional mobility in patients over the age of 90. It is apparent that the age-related deficits commonly seen are a changeable phenomenon.
The nutritional contribution to age-related sarcopenia is more difficult to quantify, but there are distinctive patterns. Reduced function of the aging digestive tract appears to coincide with decreased skeletal muscle function. Notable dietary deficiencies that are common with aging include reduced protein intake, insufficient vitamin D and low dietary levels of long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LC-PUFA). These deficiencies have been associated with reduced muscle function.
The last area associated with age-related muscle breakdown is an age-related decrease in sex hormones. Testosterone levels in men decrease by 1% to 3% per year starting at age 35, while women experience the most significant drop in estrogen levels with menopause. The reduction in hormone levels ultimately results in decreased muscle mass, decreased strength, bone weakness, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, etc. While these issues are reversible with hormone replacement therapy, these medications come with significant adverse complications.
Weakness associated with aging can be reversed to a large extent. While the plan must be multifactorial, it is possible to maintain strength and endurance as we age. According to the Journal of Athletic Training, “Between increasing exercise regimens, better nutrition, and hormone modulation, there is great potential to decrease disability associated with age related changes to muscle.”