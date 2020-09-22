Buchberger: Winter fitness during a lockdown

There are a variety of cost effective systems that are space efficient but may require installation of minimal hardware. For instance, suspension-training straps made popular by www.trxtraining.com is cost and space efficient for home use. As with any product, several years later a less expensive spinoff comes out. There are several competing brands, so do your homework before purchasing a set of suspension straps for the basement or garage. Installing a heavy-duty eyehook in a sturdy beam will help diversify your workouts. Most of the systems come with a door hook but these limit your angles and exercise options. There is a chance for minor damage to the door or doorframe with repeated use. These strap systems allow you to perform a combination of traditional exercises like pulls, presses and squats while adding Pilates and other functional type training maneuvers. They help combine strength, flexibility and core training in one device at a minimal cost (www.verywellfit.com/best-suspension-trainers-4842394).

You may need to make concessions in both space and cost, but there is a solution. In 30-plus years of practice I have come to appreciate the Total Gym device. While you may laugh at the commercials the device itself has evolved into one of the most functional pieces of home exercise equipment on the market. I was introduced to the Total Gym in roughly 1992 by a close friend who was a legendary high school certified athletic trainer. The unit he had at the school was cursory by today’s standards but functional and effective, nonetheless. There are several models today with a variety of attachments. The units fold up for storage and probably take up the same space you would need to use a suspension system. Most come fully assembled, ready to use out of the box. One hint, never pay full price, there is always a deal or a sale (totalgymdirect.com/shop/total-gym-xls). Every practice I have been associated with in the last 30+ years has had a Total Gym of one variety or another.