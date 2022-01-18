Buchberger: With New Year's resolutions, keep it simple

We have reached two years of “15 days to flatten the curve," so I guess this is as good a time as any to talk about simple and beneficial New Year’s resolutions. There has been some talk about the “COVID-15,” referring to the amount of weight the average American gained during the government-mandated lockdowns. According to Harvard Medical School, it turns out, “39% of patients gained weight during the pandemic, with weight gain defined as above the normal fluctuation of 2.5 pounds. Approximately 27% gained less than 12.5 pounds and about 10% gained more than 12.5 pounds, with 2% gaining over 27.5 pounds.” So, there is some evidence to show that many folks did gain a few pounds during the quarantine period. What can we do about it without getting too crazy?

Walking is perhaps the easiest and most cost-effective positive habit to start in the new year. Typically speaking, in order to have a cardiovascular benefit, you would need to walk between 12 and 30 minutes four to five days per week at greater than 60% of your maximal heart rate. In order to calculate your target heart rate, the easiest formula remains 60 % of 220 minus your age. So, if you are 60 years old, 220 minus 60 is 160. Multiply this by .6, and your target heart would be 96. To lose weight, some research has shown that 30 to 45 minutes of brisk walking four to five days a week is necessary. If you like to get out of the central New York elements there is always Fingerlakes Mall, which is actually a pretty good place to accomplish 30 to 45 minutes of walking in the wintertime. If you do not mind the elements and like to embrace nature, the recent improvements at Emerson Park make it a nice outdoor place to get in some recreational walking. There is always the option to purchase a treadmill so you can walk in the comfort of your own home. This is actually a good time of year to buy a treadmill, as many suppliers are having sales.

There are also positive nutritional additions that are simple and may have long-term benefits, especially in the Northeast. Low vitamin D levels have been previously shown to adversely affect patients with respiratory tract infections. Patients with blood levels of vitamin D lower than 50 are at higher risk of viral respiratory tract infections. Therefore, a variety of scientific publications recommend maintaining a blood vitamin D level of between 50 and 70. According to Yisak and colleagues, “77.8% of the articles reviewed showed that vitamin D status was related to the infection, prognosis and mortality” of selected respiratory tract infections. Therefore, “maintaining appropriate levels of vitamin D through supplementation or naturally through sunshine is recommended for the public." If you are not familiar with your blood vitamin D level, speak with your health care provider.

Quercetin is a powerful antioxidant that, according to Salehi and colleagues, has been shown to display preventive and therapeutic properties as an antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial and antiarthritic supplement. Davis and colleagues showed that quercetin also helps prevent respiratory infections in a variety of situations. Quercetin has been shown to work as a zinc ionophore, meaning that quercetin opens a channel in the body’s cells, allowing zinc to enter the cell and inhibit viral replication, thus preventing viral transmission. Gordon and Hardigan reported that minimal doses of zinc (10, 25 or 50mg per day) were helpful in reducing incidence and severity of respiratory infections.

Vitamin C has been used for years to prevent illness and recover from illnesses. More recently, there have been several studies showing effectiveness of vitamin C in decreasing mortality, preventing progression and improving recovery from respiratory illness. There have been nine studies from six different countries showing improvement when vitamin C is used by itself. In a peer reviewed study by Margolin et al., when zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C and quercetin are used in combination, patients were at about an 81% lower risk of respiratory illness.

As we move into the heart of a usual central New York winter and the “cold and flu season” takes hold, the scientific evidence has shown that there are efficient and cost-effective over-the-counter methods of prevention. When looking at simple New Year’s resolutions with a high rate of success, a regular walking program and scientifically studied nutritional support are perhaps the two most efficient changes to a lifestyle that can be made. In a time of “viral mania,” take some simple and readily available changes towards healthier habits in 2022. As always, speak to your trusted health care provider before undertaking an exercise program or making nutritional changes to ensure that you don’t have contraindications.

Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 33 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.

