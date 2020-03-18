Budding businesses: Cayuga County-area students create ideas in entrepreneurship program

Silas' mentor, Pam Heleen, the manager of the program and executive assistant to CCC president Brian Durant, set Silas up with a meeting with Jeff Rosenthal, the college's vice president of student affairs. Silas has sold CCC 25 units and sold 25 units to Wells College. He needs to go through some legal requirements such as getting as a tax ID number.

The program began in October, Heleen said, and the students spent the first month talking about ideas, what motivated them, what their interests and hobbies are and how they can could "take what what you want to do and make a business out of it. Once they established those ideas, they went over ideas writing business plans. their visions, who their customers would be, talking about laws and regulations and more. The students took field trips to different businesses such as as Doug's Fish Fry in Skaneateles, where owner Mark Edwards talked to the students. Other professional such as lawyers have talked to students, and earlier this month the students took part in a CEO roundtable where they learned from local business leaders.