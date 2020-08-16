Building pride: Auburn architects with work all around adapt to pandemic

"I was proud of myself for being cutting-edge, then the whole world went remote," he joked. "But we feel blessed we all work in an industry that allows you to even have that as an option."

The pandemic hasn't greatly disturbed the amount of work Beardsley has gotten, either. Some projects have been cancelled out of uncertainty, Kime said, such as college dormitories.

But COVID-19 has also created new needs for the firm to address. For instance, it was in the middle of redesigning a cafeteria at Colgate University when the pandemic began. Beardsley is still redesigning it, but now the firm is adding stations where students can grab packaged food to eat somewhere besides crowded tables. Similarly, the pandemic has forced architects to take new approaches to fundamentals like ventilation, and how people enter and exit buildings. And that has created more new work even as traditional projects threaten to slow down.

Beardsley is prepared for that work because, unlike most firms, it's full-service. As its name says, it offers architecture and engineering — structural, mechanical, environmental — all under one roof.

The firm applies those services to a wide range of projects, from $100 million ones to, recently, the playground at Bradford Street in Auburn. They're projects of all types, too.