Building pride: Auburn architects with work all around adapt to pandemic

Editor's note: This is the third story in a miniseries about some of the Auburn area's oldest businesses. We're not only sharing their histories and how they've evolved over the past 100 years or more, but also how they're doing under the economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stories will continue to run Sundays in The Citizen's Lake Life section.
Joseph S. Kime likes being part of something bigger than himself — literally.
The president of Beardsley Architects + Engineers in Auburn finds his work most rewarding when he and his family visit the buildings his firm created, he told The Citizen Friday.
"When you get involved with a project like that, one that will outlive you, that's the reward of this career," he said. "You feel involved, and you feel relevant to the local community."
And Beardsley has created a lot of buildings, having opened in 1898 in the William H. Seward Bank on Genesee Street. Among the more prominent local ones are Auburn Community Hospital in the 1920s, and its additions over the years, as well as East, Central and West high schools in the city in the 1930s.
"In the beginning, I wanted to make sure the business survived. But now I want to make sure I survive, because I'm working harder than I've ever worked."
Those were built under the tenure of the firm's namesake, Wallace P. Beardsley Sr., who partnered with its founder, Samuel E. Hillger, to form Hillger and Beardsley Architects in 1928.
After Hillger passed away in 1935, Wallace P. Beardsley Jr. and James P. Beardsley joined their father until he passed away in 1952. The firm continued growing under their leadership, adding partners Gerald Cowden Sr. and Jack Reilly in 1971, and expanding its electrical department under director James J. Glass in 1980.
There have been no Beardsleys at the firm since 1989, when Wallace P. Jr. retired three years after James P. did.
But to this day it retains the feeling of a family business, said Kime, of Weedsport, who joined Beardsley as a structural engineer 20 years ago and became president five years ago. It feels that way to him because the firm retains employees, he pointed out proudly. Many of the 55 at Beardsley have worked there for 20, 30 or 40 years. Some work in the new offices the firm opened in 2000 in Syracuse and Malone (Franklin County), or a more recently opened one in Albany. But most work in Beardsley's home base at 64 South St. in Auburn, where the firm moved from downtown in 1949.
These socially distanced days, of course, they don't work there in person. But remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "very minimal disturbance," Kime said. That's because Beardsley was ahead of the game on remote working for the same reason it has retained much of its staff for decades. Not wanting to lose valued employees who moved to South Carolina and Vermont over the past few years, Kime said, the firm invested in the technology necessary for them to continue working there from their new homes.
"I was proud of myself for being cutting-edge, then the whole world went remote," he joked. "But we feel blessed we all work in an industry that allows you to even have that as an option."
"We deal all over the world, all over the country. We're not the little, down-home place that everyone thinks we are."
The pandemic hasn't greatly disturbed the amount of work Beardsley has gotten, either. Some projects have been cancelled out of uncertainty, Kime said, such as college dormitories.
But COVID-19 has also created new needs for the firm to address. For instance, it was in the middle of redesigning a cafeteria at Colgate University when the pandemic began. Beardsley is still redesigning it, but now the firm is adding stations where students can grab packaged food to eat somewhere besides crowded tables. Similarly, the pandemic has forced architects to take new approaches to fundamentals like ventilation, and how people enter and exit buildings. And that has created more new work even as traditional projects threaten to slow down.
Beardsley is prepared for that work because, unlike most firms, it's full-service. As its name says, it offers architecture and engineering — structural, mechanical, environmental — all under one roof.
The firm applies those services to a wide range of projects, from $100 million ones to, recently, the playground at Bradford Street in Auburn. They're projects of all types, too.
Since the boom period of the '50s and '60s, Beardsley has continued designing schools in districts like Skaneateles and Moravia, Kime said. It has also been contracting with the state to create buildings at its parks, such as Fillmore Glen and Fair Haven Beach, for about 15 years now. And from its office in Malone, the firm has been designing Great Camps and boathouses in the Adirondacks. Auburn United Methodist Church, Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, Schwartz Union Athletic Center at Wells College — its resume is as long as it is varied.
Those projects don't share any stylistic signatures — there's no such thing as a "Beardsley building" — but they're all the result of people coming together to create something inspiring, Kime said.
"One of the first things I say to a prospective client," he said, "is that a company can't exist for 122 years without doing something right for its clients and its staff."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!