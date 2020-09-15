Bush: What addiction and recovery mean to me

I have a hard time describing what “hope” feels like — but through these words and my daily testament, I can tangibly and honestly tell you that recovery is possible. Again, describing what recovery is proves difficult; there is no cookie-cutter answer or single solution. It consists of a multitude of wraparound services and supports — clinical, community and spiritual. Recovery means many different things depending on whom you speak to. My recovery itself has grown, evolved and matured in stages. Where I am in life today is far from where I was at 30, 60, or 120 days sober. My first six months were primarily focused on just not picking up a drink or getting high — breaking the barriers and patterns I continuously went back to in previous attempts.

Recovery for me began with surrender. If I could have stopped using drugs on willpower alone, I would have done so a long time ago. I had to acquire the ability and self-awareness to admit I cannot do this on my own, as well as the humility to ask for and accept help. As a recovering addict, I will consistently place conditions upon myself; self-willing my journey and decision-making with “I know better” or “Let me tell you how to help me." Therefore it was crucial, especially in the infant stages, to allow someone else to monitor and guide me. This is never more critical than when utilizing medication to treat addiction. My first six months of sobriety involved detox and stabilization (the process of ridding the body of toxic substances) under clinical supervision and intensive outpatient therapy. These, along with a supervised medication for opioid use disorder program, were instrumental and vital in reinforcing my early recovery foundation. They removed my “obsession and compulsion” to use. My daily cravings that had been complemented by an endless stream of thought processes began to fade away. Gradually, I began to feel and believe I could make it throughout a day without having to get high in order to deal with what life had in store for me.