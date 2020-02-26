Community calendar

S.A.M.E.'s Inclusive Self-Esteem and Empowerment Workshop for Girls, 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Activities, conversation and movement focusing on creative thinking, empathy and self-esteem; for girls 8 and older. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

"Looking at Ourselves: A History of the Census," 6 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Local historian Tom Henry will go over the history of the census, what they tell us and how to search them. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

Small farm panel discussion, 6:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. With farmers Lou Lego of Elderberry Pond and Dave Laxtonp part of Sustainable Eating Series. No registration required. Call (315) 685-5135.

Open Mic Night with Moe Bauso, 7 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. Rotation of host bands, with surprise collaborations. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.