Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Special events
Local
S.A.M.E.'s Mindfulness and Self-Care Supports, 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Connect with Christina Van Ditto Warter about strategies to relieve chronic stress. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Parish mission, 6 p.m., St. Patrick Church, 28 N. Main St., Jordan. With the Rev. Kevin O'Neil, of New Jersey. Free and open to the public.
Open Mic Night with Moe Bauso, 7 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. Rotation of host bands, with surprise collaborations. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Hosted by Vin Gleason of Gift Entertainment City. Comedy, poetry and music encouraged. No cover. Visit trackcinema.com or email vingleason@gmail.com.
Film
Local
"Harriet," 1 p.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Sustainable Eating Series: Documentary screening, 6:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. The last female bee-hunter in Europe. Call (315) 685-5135.
Regional
Documentary, "CERN & the Sense of Beauty," 5 p.m., Dowd Gallery, SUNY Cortland, Cortland. Free and open to the public. Visit cortland.edu.
Food and drink
Local
Supper Special, 5 p.m., VFW Post 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $7; takeout available. Call (315) 253-5890.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Al-Anon, noon, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Cayuga Onondaga Teacher Center Policy Board, 4 to 5 p.m., 1 Eagle Drive, Aurelius.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Kinship Caregivers Support Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, 89 York St., Auburn. Light refreshments provided. To RSVP, call (315) 255-1703 ext. 160 or ext. 161.
Bariatric weight-loss surgery Q&A and support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., second-floor conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Visit fingerlakesbariatrics.com.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 9 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.
Brutus Planning Board, 7 p.m., 9021 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-9398.
Aurora Planning Board, 7 p.m., firehouse meeting room, 456 Main St., Aurora. Call (315) 364-7293.
Moravia Central School District, 7 p.m., Moravia High School board room, 68 S. Main St., Moravia. Call (315) 497-2670.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Midlakes Methodist Church, 3703 Route 41A, New Hope. Closed meeting.
Regional
Animal science club, 6 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, Main Street Shop Centre, Waterloo. Email smc226@cornell.edu.
Nar-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m., 111 Fall St., Seneca Falls.
Music
Local
St. Mary's Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. New members welcome; no auditions or past experience required. Choir sings at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. Call (315) 252-9545.
Regional
ESP with Kirsten Tegtmeyer, 6 to 9 p.m., Cavalier Room, Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
Recreation
Local
Paints! Brushes! Canvas! 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Supplies provided; registration preferred. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Happy Hour Yoga, 7 to 9 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Cost $8; bring mat, water, towel or blanket. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
The Fun Bunch square dance club, 7 to 9 p.m., Conference Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. First two lessons free; subsequent lessons $5 per person. Visit facebook.com/thefunbunchsquaredanceclub.
St. Alphonsus bingo, 7 p.m., school building, St. Alphonsus Parish Center, 89 E. Genesee St., Auburn. More than $2,000 in prizes, plus bonus ball games. Those younger than 18 will not be permitted.
Read More Book Club: A book featuring a love triangle, 7 p.m., Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Trivia night, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. Call (315) 689-0040.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Preschool Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Free and open to preschoolers and their families. Visit aurorafreelibrary.org or call (315) 364-8074.
Toddler Tango, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Music program for ages 1 to 3. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Crafter-Noon for Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
Special events
Local
Cayuga Lake Birding Tour, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Cost $8-$40. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
SCORE business counseling, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
New York Farm Show, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Beauties of Winter, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Walk to appreciate nature this time of year. Cost $6-$9. Visit baltimorewoods.org.
Artist talk: Monteith McCollum presents "Between Mediums," 5 p.m., SUNY Cortland, Cortland. Free and open to the public. Visit cortland.edu.
10th annual Everson Ceramics Lecture: Michelle Erickson, 6:30 p.m., Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St., Syracuse. For admission information, visit everson.org.
Film
Local
"Remember the Titans," 7 p.m., Auburn Public Cinema, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Presented by the Auburn Human Rights Commission as part of Black History Month. Call (315) 252-2929.
Food and drink
Local
Pierogi sales, 7 a.m. to noon. To order, call (315) 252-9547. Pickup takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the following Friday at St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. Cost $9 a dozen.
Meetings
Local
Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees, 8 a.m., Business Industry Center, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. Visit cayuga-cc.edu.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Cayuga County Community Services Board, noon, Mental Health Center, 146 North St., Auburn. Visit cayugacounty.us.
Alzheimer's Association Support Group, 2 p.m., Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles. Call (315) 436-1575.
Auburn City Council, 5 p.m., Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-2555.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly 625 weigh-in and meeting, 6 p.m., St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary St., Auburn. Call (315) 727-0654.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles.
Skaneateles Village Board, 7:30 p.m., village hall, 26 Fennell St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Locke Community Church, 4717 Taylor Ave., Locke.
Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church annex, 17 William St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun and Bernie McNabb, 6 to 9 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Regional
Rochester Rat Pack, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Recreation
Local
Coffee and Conversation Book Club: "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware, 10:30 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Mindfulness meditation, 1 to 1:30 p.m., ARISE, 21 Lincoln St., Auburn. Open to adults with any type of disability. Visit ariseinc.org.
Purple Lancers Bingo, 7 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia. Call (315) 497-1055.
Youth
Local
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Toddler Rhyme Time, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
STEM with Miss Jill, 4:30 to 5 p.m., SAME, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Registration requested. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
Literary Legos, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Preregistration required. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Special events
Local
Science Colloquium: "Lake Sturgeon, King of Freshwater Fish: New York's Very Own 'River Monsters,'" 12:15 to 1:20 p.m., Room 209, Stratton Hall, Wells College, 170 Main St., Aurora. Free and open to the public. Visit wells.edu.
Family Fun Friday, 6 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Polar expedition with games, crafts and more; children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Cayuga Community College Comedy Nite with Jay Black and Azeem, 8 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $12 general admission, free for students. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Regional
New York Farm Show, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Talent show, 7 p.m., Waterloo High School auditorium, 96 Stark St., Waterloo. Eighteen acts, with 50/50 raffle and refreshments. Presented by the school's National Honor Society and Waterloo Rotary. Tickets $5 students, $7 adults.
Film
Local
"The Power of Forgiveness," 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free and open to the public. To RSVP, call (315) 685-5048.
Winter Movie Night: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," 6:30 p.m., West End Theater, 217 Genesee St., Auburn. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public; popcorn, candy, hot chocolate, tea and fruit punch available for purchase. Email wet@therevtheatre.com.
"Harriet," 7 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Food and drink
Local
Lenten fish dinners, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn. With live entertainment by Denny G. Dinners $11.95.
Lenten fish dinners, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn.
Lenten fish dinners, 5 to 7 p.m., Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn. Queen of hearts drawing at 7 p.m. Broiled or fried. Cost $11; takeout available. Adult beverages available for members and guests only. Call (315) 252-4351.
Lenten haddock dinners, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post No. 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs. Dinners $10; shrimp scampi, fried shrimp and chicken dinners also available. Supports scholarship program and other youth activity programs in area.
Lenten fish dinners, 5 to 8 p.m., Auburn Moose Lodge No. 1419, 83 Wall St., Auburn. Takeout available; for members and guests. Call (315) 253-2301.
Lenten fish dinners, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Robert J. Hydon American Legion Post No. 239, 3808 Jordan Road, Skaneateles. For eating in or takeout. Call (315) 685-7614 or visit skaneatelesamericanlegion.org.
Meetings
Local
Support group for the blind and visually impaired, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Nucor Room, Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. Call (315) 422-7263 or (315) 730-6845.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Al-Anon, noon, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Hope After Stroke support group, 2 to 3 p.m., conference room at VA clinic, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Free and open to the public; light refreshments provided. Visit auburnhospital.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, 607 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Julie Howard, 4 to 7 p.m., Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 252-2337.
Tracy and Chris, 6 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
The Stoutmen, 7 to 10 p.m., LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Visit lakehousepub.com.
The Action! 8 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Mo & The Soul Show, 8 to 11 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Terri the Singing DJ, 8:30 p.m., Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-7711.
Regional
Oswego Music Hall's The Hook Songwriter Series: Chris Trapper, Cam Caruso and Andy Myers, 7:30 p.m., McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Tickets $12. Visit oswegomusichall.org.
Society for New Music: "Vision of Sound," 7:30 p.m., Carrier Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit societyfornewmusic.org.
Malcolm Bilson fortepiano recital, 8 p.m., Barnes Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Kamasi Washington, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit stateofithaca.org.
Fuel, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Recreation
Local
Country Line Dance Lessons, 7 to 9 p.m., Throop Fire Station, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop. For all ages; beginners welcome. Donation $4. Call (315) 253-8600.
Theater
Local
New Perspectives Theatre Company presents "Oh My, Goodness" and "Our Lady of Broad Street," 7:30 p.m., Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre, Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. Tickets $14 seniors, $20 general admission; dual tickets with Feb. 29 performance $21-$30. Visit cayuga-cc.edu or nptnyc.org.
Youth
Local
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Mommy Meet-up Storytime (Dads, Too), 12:45 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For expectant parents; with WIC and Nurse-Family Partnership. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
Story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, 7169 N. Main St., Ovid. Call (607) 869-3031.
Bedtime Stories with Miss Martha, 6 to 7 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
Special events
Local
Co-ed Snowball Softball Tournament, 9 a.m., Clifford Field, Auburn. Hosted by the Auburn YMCA-WEIU and Y-Pals. Teams may have up to 10 players, at least five women. Registration fee $150; deadline Feb. 25. Call (315) 253-5304 ext. 118 or email johanna@auburnymca.net.
13th annual Cayuga Lake Rabbit & Cavy Festival, all day, Fingerlakes Mall Event Center,, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Specialty shows, rabbit hopping competition, costume contests and more. Hosted by the Cayuga Lake Area Rabbit & Cavy Club. Visit cayugafestival.net.
Regional
New York Farm Show, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Prayer retreat with Keith Kristich, 9:30 a.m. to 12:303 p.m., Seneca Falls Methodist Church, 2 Chapel St., Seneca Falls. Suggested donation $6. To register, call (315) 568-6306.
Combat Winter Blues, 1 to 3 p.m., Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Make a beeswax candle followed by a snowshoe hike. Cost $6-$9. Visit baltimorewoods.org.
Dr. Laura Free presents "Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Racist?" 2 p.m., Women's Rights National Historical Park, 136 Fall St., Seneca Falls. Presented in commemoration of Black History Month and the centennial of the 19th Amendment. Free and open to the public. Visit nps.gov/wori.
Brian Keeler presents "The Artist as Environmental Advocate," 4 p.m., North Star Art Gallery, 743 Snyder Hill Road, Ithaca. Visit northstarartgallery.com.
Film
Local
"The Lorax," 10:30 a.m., Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Tickets 25 cents. Visit trackcinema.com.
Family Movie, 3 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and company leave Arendelle. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 2 and 7:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Music
Local
Auburn Chamber Orchestra Family Concert, 2 p.m., Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. Featuring music from "Star Wars," Bill Bailey, "The Snow Maiden" and more, and several Auburn Junior High School Orchestra students joining for a finale of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy." Guest conductor William J. Mercer Sr. Admission a $5 donation for adults, free for children. Visit auburnchamberorchestra.com.
Vee Da Bee, 5 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Way Off Bass, 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Los Blancos, 8 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Leo Crandall, 8 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $10-$15. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Petty Thieves, 8 to 11 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
McArdell & Westers, 8 p.m., A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 282-7314.
My So-Called Band, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Visit lakehousepub.com.
Regional
Cornell Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m., Bailey Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Geneva Concerts: Symphoria with conductor Lawrence Loh, Peter Rovit on violin and Arvilla Wendland on viola, 7:30 p.m., Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. For ticket information, visit thesmith.org or call (315) 781-LIVE.
Society for New Music: "Vision of Sound," 7:30 p.m., Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Pulteney Street, Geneva. For ticket information, visit societyfornewmusic.org.
Anna Steppler organ recital, 7:30 p.m., Sage Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
"The Machine Performs Pink Floyd: 40th Anniversary of 'The Wall,'" 8 p.m., State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit stateofithaca.org.
Ruby Shooz, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. No cover. Visit dellagoresort.com.
Recreation
Local
Energizing Morning Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Family Outdoor Time: Bird Migration, 2 to 4 p.m., Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Explore outdoors while learning about tools scientists use to track bird populations. Cost $5-$20; prepaid reservations required. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
Regional
Watercolor layered paper workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seneca County Arts Council Art Works Gallery, 109 Fall St., Seneca Falls. Cost $40. Call (315) 549-8323 or visit artsinseneca.org.
Theater
Local
New Perspectives Theatre Company presents "Suffragists From the Stage," 7:30 p.m., Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre, Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. Tickets $14 seniors, $20 general admission; dual tickets with Feb. 29 performance $21-$30. Visit cayuga-cc.edu or nptnyc.org.
Regional
"Sex N' The City: A (Super) Unauthorized Musical Parody," 7:30 p.m., Carrier Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Youth
Local
Silly Songs and Stories, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Play Space, 63 Genesee St., Auburn. Included with $5 admission or membership. Visit playspaceabc.com.
Free bounce house, 1 to 3 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Youth Dungeons & Dragons Club, 1 to 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
Sight Word Saturday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. For preschool to second grade. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Special events
Local
13th annual Cayuga Lake Rabbit & Cavy Festival, all day, Fingerlakes Mall Event Center,, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Specialty shows, rabbit hopping competition, costume contests and more. Hosted by the Cayuga Lake Area Rabbit & Cavy Club. Visit cayugafestival.net.
Maker's Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 371 Main St., Aurora. With pottery demonstrations by Robert Warren. Free and open to the public. Visit innsofaurora.com.
2020 Wider Parish Lenten Series: Eric Machan Howd presents "Connections to Spirituality Through Music," 5 to 7 p.m., United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora. Soup supper followed by presentation; bring your own bowl and spoon. Donations support Second Wind Cottages.
Film
Local
"The Lorax," 10:30 a.m., Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Tickets 25 cents. Visit trackcinema.com.
Regional
"Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People," 2 p.m., Shemin Auditorium, Shaffer Art Building, Syracuse University, Syracuse. Visit galleries.syr.edu.
Food and drink
Local
Pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911, Legion Street, Cato.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 10:30 a.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous (women), 2 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Elbridge Village Hall, 2106 Main St., Elbridge.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Jazz on Tap: Nancy Kelly, 2 p.m., Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo, 5 to 8 p.m., Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-6600.
Compline, 8 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Night prayer sung by Schola Gregoriana by candlelight; continues Sundays through Lent. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 252-9545.
Regional
Bound for Glory: The Vollmers, 8 to 11 p.m., Alternatives Library, Anabel Taylor Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. Free and open to the public. Call (607) 844-4535.
Rosanne Cash, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit stateofithaca.org.
Recreation
Local
Mindfulness meditation, 9 a.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Admission $5. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Family Book Club: "Her Right Foot" by Dave Eggers, 2:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church Hall, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Accessible to people with disabilities. Those younger than 18 will not be permitted. Call (315) 252-7271 ext. 203.
Regional
4-H Shooting Sports Archery Program, 1 to 3 p.m., Buckskin Bowmen Archery Club, Routes 5 and 20, Waterloo. Continues Sundays through March 22. Registration $5-$20. Visit senecacountycce.org.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Special events
Local
Foster/Adoptive Care Information Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. With the Cayuga County Department of Social Services. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Film
Local
Movie Monday, 1 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. A film featuring Harriet Tubman. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Classics @ the Carriage House: "A Colt is My Passport," 7 p.m., Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission $5. Visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.
Food and drink
Local
Cookbook Club: Mardi Gras, 6:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. Michael's Church, 162 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Nonsmoking. Closed meeting.
Heroin Epidemic Action League, 6 p.m., Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn.
Meridian Village Board, 7 p.m., Cato Town Office, 11320 Short Cut Road, Cato. Call (315) 626-3223.
Brutus Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town municipal building, 9021 N. Seneca St., Weedsport.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Regional
Marcellus Central School District, 7 p.m., Marcellus Senior High School, 1 Mustang Hill, Marcellus.
Recreation
Local
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Swaby's Tavern, 6 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-5400.
Monday Nightcap Book Chat, 7 to 8:30 p.m., NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Featuring "A Very Dangerous Woman: Martha Wright and Women's Rights." Free and open to the public. Call (315) 258-9820 or visit historyshometown.com.
Youth
Regional
"Minecraft" after-school party, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Special events
Local
Presentation: "Technology, Health and Fitness," 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Learn how apps can help you be healthier. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Admission $2; snacks and beverages available. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Regional
Precision Agriculture Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Ovid Fire Hall, 2136 Brown St., Ovid. Three-part series. Free and open to the public; registration required. Visit senecacountycce.org.
All Read book talk with James Allan Ross, author of "The Haunting of Dylan Klaypool," 6 to 7:30 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer. Signup begins at 7 p.m. Call (607) 749-4900 or email info@center4art.org.
Film
Local
"The Price of Everything," 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Hosted by the theater and the Schweinfurth Art Center as part of a new art film series. Admission $10. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Food and drink
Local
Wing night, 5 to 7 p.m., Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. Cost $9 per dozen; takeout available. For members and guests. Call (315) 252-4351.
Meetings
Local
Job Hunting Employment Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Free. Call (315) 253-3331.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Seymour Public Library District Policy Committee, 1 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Our Families of Heroin Addiction, 6 p.m., Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn.
No Longer Alone Nar-Anon, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Lakes Church, 138 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., second floor assembly room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Call (315) 255-7443.
Auburn Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Visit auburnny.gov.
Men's Catholic Bible study, 6:30 p.m., food court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 246-7021.
Alcoholics Anonymous (women), 7 p.m., Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles.
Skaneateles Central School District, 7 p.m., district office, 45 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 291-2221.
Cato Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town office, 11320 Short Cut Road, Cato. Call (315) 626-6230.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., firehouse, Short Cut Road, Fair Haven.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Regional
The High Kings, 8 p.m., Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. For ticket information, visit thesmith.org or call (315) 781-LIVE.
Recreation
Local
Morning meditation, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Knitting Circle, 2 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
The Hooks and Needles Club, 6 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Youth
Local
Story Hour, 9:30 a.m., Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Join Miss Lisa for stories, songs and crafts. Call (315) 364-7975.
Preschool Story Hour, 10 a.m., Lang Memorial Library, 2577 E. Main St., Cato. Free. Call (315) 626-2101.
Preschool Story Hour, 10:15 to 11 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Little Wigglers toddler storytime, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
"Little House on the Prairie" Book Club, 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For grades 1-3. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
Read with Miss Martha, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
"Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" 6 p.m., Crouse Hinds Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Special events
Local
Montezuma Migration Birding Tour, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Cost $8-$40; prepaid reservations required. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
S.A.M.E.'s Inclusive Self-Esteem and Empowerment Workshop for Girls, 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Activities, conversation and movement focusing on creative thinking, empathy and self-esteem; for girls 8 and older. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Science Alive 101: "A Smorgasbord of Science Activities," 6 to 8 p.m., art room, Millard Fillmore Elementary School, 24 S. Main St., Moravia. Cost $5 per participant; $25 family limit.
Open Mic Night with Moe Bauso, 7 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. Rotation of host bands, with surprise collaborations. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Presentation: Applications of Cayuga County's GIS, 7 p.m., Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Presented by Nick Colas, principal GIS analyst with the county Department of Planning and Economic Development. With focus on past uses in characterizing the Owasco Lake Watershed and future opportunities to help estimate nutrient loads for the lake and its tributaries. Free and open to the public; sponsored by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. Visit owla.org.
Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Hosted by Vin Gleason of Gift Entertainment City. Comedy, poetry and music encouraged. No cover. Visit trackcinema.com or email vingleason@gmail.com.
Film
Regional
"The Golem" with live accompaniment by Gary Lucas, 7:15 p.m., Willard Straight Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For ticket information, visit cinema.cornell.edu.
Food and drink
Local
Supper Special, 5 p.m., VFW Post 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $7; takeout available. Call (315) 253-5890.
Regional
Bread baking workshop, 6 to 7 p.m., Ovid Fire Hall, Brown Street, Ovid. Hosted by Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension. Cost $15. Visit senecacountycce.org.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Al-Anon, noon, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Cayuga County Community Services Board: ASAS Subcommittee, noon, Unity House of Cayuga County, 34 Wright Ave., Auburn. Visit cayugacounty.us.
Peers in Cayuga County: Peer to Peer Support Group, 3 to 5 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Auburn Human Rights Commission, 5:45 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church office building, 17 William St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-2929.
Bariatric weight-loss surgery Q&A and support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., second-floor conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Visit fingerlakesbariatrics.com.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 9 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.
Aurora Community Preservation Panel, 7 p.m., firehouse meeting room, 456 Main St., Aurora. Call (315) 364-7293.
Ira Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2487 W. Main St., Ira. Call (315) 626-6905.
Owasco Watershed Lake Association, 7 p.m., Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Visit owla.org.
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, 7 p.m., Jordan-Elbridge High School library, 5721 Hamilton Road, Elbridge. Call (315) 689-3978.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Midlakes Methodist Church, 3703 Route 41A, New Hope. Closed meeting.
Regional
Nar-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m., 111 Fall St., Seneca Falls.
Music
Local
Diana Jacobs and Dave Kuykendall, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. No cover. Visit oakandvine.com.
St. Mary's Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. New members welcome; no auditions or past experience required. Choir sings at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. Call (315) 252-9545.
Regional
Ronnie Leigh, 6 to 9 p.m., Cavalier Room, Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
Recreation
Local
"Paints! Brushes! Canvas!" 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Supplies provided. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Happy Hour Yoga, 7 to 9 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Cost $8; bring mat, water, towel or blanket. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
The Fun Bunch square dance club, 7 to 9 p.m., Conference Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. First two lessons free; subsequent lessons $5 per person. Visit facebook.com/thefunbunchsquaredanceclub.
St. Alphonsus bingo, 7 p.m., school building, St. Alphonsus Parish Center, 89 E. Genesee St., Auburn. More than $2,000 in prizes, plus bonus ball games. Those younger than 18 will not be permitted.
Trivia night, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. Call (315) 689-0040.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Preschool Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Free and open to preschoolers and their families. Visit aurorafreelibrary.org or call (315) 364-8074.
Toddler Tango, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Music program for ages 1 to 3. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Crafter-Noon for Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Reading with Miss Martha, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Storytime with dog. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
"Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Crouse Hinds Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Special events
Local
St. Albert the Great Academy public meeting and open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 134 Washington St., Auburn. School opening for prekindergarten through fifth grade in September. Includes short presentation by planning committee at 6 p.m. and Q&A. Visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com.
Regional
CNY RV & Camping Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Presentation: "Art Pottery: From the Margins to the Mainstream," 6 p.m., Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St., Syracuse. For admission information, visit everson.org.
Oren Lyons 90th birthday celebration, 6 to 9 p.m., Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & technology, 500 S. Franklin St., Syracuse. To RSVP, visit most.org.
Comedians Dale Jones and Keifer Thompson, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Food and drink
Local
Pierogi sales, 7 a.m. to noon. To order, call (315) 252-9547. Pickup takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the following Friday at St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. Cost $9 a dozen.
Regional
Bread baking workshop, 6 to 7 p.m., Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension, Main Street Shop Centre, Waterloo. Hosted by Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension. Cost $15. Visit senecacountycce.org.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Alzheimer's Association caregiver support group, 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Peers in Cayuga County: Women's Trauma Group, 3 to 5 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Auburn City Council, 5 p.m., Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-2555.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly 625 weigh-in and meeting, 6 p.m., St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary St., Auburn. Call (315) 727-0654.
HUGs (Help Understanding Grief) from Cara support group, 6:30 p.m., Case Mansion, 108 South St., Auburn. Visit hugsfromcara.org.
Skaneateles Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 24 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Locke Community Church, 4717 Taylor Ave., Locke.
Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church annex, 17 William St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun and Amy Lyn, 6 to 9 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Mike Keegan, 7 to 9 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Regional
"When Machines Rock: A Celebration of Robert Moog and Electronic Music," Cornell University, Ithaca. For full schedule of events, visit music.cornell.edu.
Recreation
Local
Mindfulness meditation, 1 to 1:30 p.m., ARISE, 21 Lincoln St., Auburn. Open to adults with any type of disability. Visit ariseinc.org.
Purple Lancers Bingo, 7 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia. Call (315) 497-1055.
Youth
Local
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Toddler Rhyme Time, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
LEGObots for ages 6 to 8, 4 to 5 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
STEM with Miss Jill, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Soul and Mind Evolution Inclusive Sensory Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Special events
Local
First Friday: Try the Y for free, 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Auburn YMCA, 27 William St., Auburn. Call (315) 253-5304.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Lowe's, 299 Grant Ave., Auburn. Visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.
Science Colloquium: "Rural Health Immersion Experience," 12:15 to 1:20 p.m., Room 209, Stratton Hall, Wells College, 170 Main St., Aurora. Free and open to the public. Visit wells.edu.
First Friday: Public Poetry, 2 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Facilitated by Beth Miller and Jim Ellis. Free and open to the public. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
First Friday: Wine tasting, 3 to 6 p.m., Auburn Discount Liquor & Wine, 21 Seminary St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-3747.
First Friday: "Bold Spring" artwork by Blake Chamberlain, Anthony Beckham, Steven Cerio, Christy Lemp and Sally Stormon, 4 to 8 p.m., Blake Studio & Art Gallery, 128 Genesee St., Auburn. Call (315) 246-7625.
First Friday: Art by Erin Taylor, "Bond of Seward-Tubman Families" exhibit and more, 5 to 7 p.m., Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Visit sewardhouse.org.
First Friday: Tours with Ranger Kim Szewczyk, 5 to 8 p.m., Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 882-8060.
First Friday: Art by Tony Clubine, first firkin beer release and music by A Cast of Thousands, 5 to 10 p.m., Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn. Music at 7 p.m. Call (315) 406-6498.
Harriet Tubman Weekend opening ceremony, 5 p.m., New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 258-9820.
First Friday: Opening reception for artist Kevin Burke and beverage tasting, 5 to 8 p.m., Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-5696.
First Friday: Opening, "Explore Your History: Nine Decades of Collecting" and "Inventing the '20s: 100 Years Ago in the Case Research Laboratory," 5 p.m., Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.
Regional
CNY RV & Camping Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Film
Local
"Harriet," 1 and 7 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Part of inaugural Harriet Tubman Weekend. Introduction by "Harriet" actress Laureen Smith (Martha Coffin Wright) at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Regional
"The Big Lebowski," 7 p.m., Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. For ticket information, visit thesmith.org or call (315) 781-LIVE.
Food and drink
Local
Lenten fish dinners, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn. With live entertainment. Dinners $11.95.
Lenten fish dinners, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn.
Lenten fish dinners, 5 to 7 p.m., Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn. Queen of hearts drawing at 7 p.m. Broiled or fried. Cost $11; takeout available. Adult beverages available for members and guests only. Call (315) 252-4351.
Lenten haddock dinners, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post No. 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs. Dinners $10; shrimp scampi, fried shrimp and chicken dinners also available. Supports scholarship program and other youth activity programs in area.
Lenten fish dinners, 5 to 8 p.m., Auburn Moose Lodge No. 1419, 83 Wall St., Auburn. Takeout available; for members and guests. Call (315) 253-2301.
Lenten fish dinners, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Robert J. Hydon American Legion Post No. 239, 3808 Jordan Road, Skaneateles. For eating in or takeout. Call (315) 685-7614 or visit skaneatelesamericanlegion.org.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Al-Anon, noon, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, 607 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Lakeside Acoustic Duo, 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Simmerin' Stew, 8 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Richman and the Poorboys, 6 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
A Cast of Thousands, 7 to 10 p.m., Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 406-6498.
Danielle Ponder, 7 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $10. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Woodstone acoustic duo, 7 to 10 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Regional
"When Machines Rock: A Celebration of Robert Moog and Electronic Music," Cornell University, Ithaca. For full schedule of events, visit music.cornell.edu.
Open Mic Friday, 7:30 p.m., McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Cover $2. Visit oswegomusichall.org.
Recreation
Local
Country Line Dance Lessons, 7 to 9 p.m., Throop Fire Station, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop. For all ages; beginners welcome. Donation $4. Call (315) 253-8600.
Theater
Local
"Crazy For You," 7:30 p.m., Skaneateles High School, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles. Visit skanschools.org.
Youth
Local
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Regional
Story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, 7169 N. Main St., Ovid. Call (607) 869-3031.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Special events
Local
Bob Brower Science Symposium in "Plain English," 9 to 11:30 a.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Presentations from experts on harmful algal blooms and other quality issues affecting the Finger Lakes. Free and open to the public. Visit owla.org.
Free tours of "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward-Tubman Families," 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Meet "Harriet" actress Laureen Smith at 11 a.m. Part of inaugural Harriet Tubman Weekend. Call (315) 252-1283.
Harriet Tubman Weekend tours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 882-8060.
Honoring Harriet Vendor Showcase, 10 a.m.; "Honoring Harriet" program featuring Sean McLeod, the Harriet Tubman Singers with Perform 4 Purpose and guest speaker Andrea DeKoter, acting superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, noon, New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Part of inaugural Harriet Tubman Weekend. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 258-9820.
Maker's Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 371 Main St., Aurora. Several artisans and vendors. Free and open to the public. Visit innsofaurora.com.
Health care navigator available for assistance, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Free and open to the public; no registration needed. Call (315) 364-7975.
Bird dissection and discussion workshop, noon to 3 p.m., Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Explore bird anatomy and learn about their adaptations. Cost $15-$40; prepaid reservations required. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
Gwendolyn Briley-Strand performs "Harriet Tubman: The Chosen One," 7 p.m., Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Part of inaugural Harriet Tubman Weekend. Admission $10. Visit visitauburnny.com or call (315) 253-8051.
Regional
CNY RV & Camping Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Greater Ithaca Arts Trail open house featuring "Italy and Exotic Lands" by Brian Keeler, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Star Art Gallery, 743 Snyder Hill Road, Ithaca. With Italian songs performed by Kurt Lichtmann at 4 p.m. Visit northstarartgallery.com.
Golden Dragon Acrobats, 7 p.m., Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. For ticket information, visit thesmith.org or call (315) 781-LIVE.
Mike Tyson: "Undisputed Truth," 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Film
Local
"Harriet," 3 and 7 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Part of inaugural Harriet Tubman Weekend. With pre-screening panel moderated by "Harriet" actress" Laureen Smith (Martha Coffin Wright) at 3 p.m. screening. Free and open to the public. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Food and drink
Local
All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 7 a.m., King Ferry Presbyterian Church, Routes 90 and 34B, King Ferry. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, homemade blueberry syrup and more. Cost $5 adults; supports local missions.
Pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Federated Church of Port Byron, Route 38 and Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron. Cost $6 adults, $3 children 5 to 12, free for children younger than 5. Call (315) 776-5006.
Regional
Maple Syrup Time: Pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon; Tours and demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. Parking $5; breakfasts $3-$5. Call (315) 638-2519.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 2 and 7:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Music
Local
Ryan Blatchley and Jim Van Arsdale, 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Bad JuJu, 8 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Dana Twigg, 6 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Casey Abrams (Post-Modern Jukebox), 8 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $10-$28. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Regional
"When Machines Rock: A Celebration of Robert Moog and Electronic Music," Cornell University, Ithaca. For full schedule of events, visit music.cornell.edu.
Oswego Music Hall: Jay Unger and Molly Mason, 7:30 p.m., McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Tickets $17-$20. Visit oswegomusichall.org.
Fire Hall Contra Barn Dance with O'Shanigans and Katy Heine, 8 to 11 p.m., Brooktondale Fire Station, 786 Valley Road, Brooktondale. Admission $10. Visit oshanigans.org.
Graham Nash, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit stateofithaca.org.
Recreation
Local
Energizing Morning Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Writers' Roundtable, 11 a.m. to noon, Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Bring current project and writing tools. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
Let's Garden Workshop, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Ovid Fire Department, 2136 Brown St., Ovid. Registration requested by March 6. Visit senecacountycce.org.
Quilting craft workshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Seneca County Arts Council Art Works Gallery, 109 Fall St., Seneca Falls. Cost $40. Call (315) 549-8323 or visit artsinseneca.org.
Theater
Local
"Crazy For You," 7:30 p.m., Skaneateles High School, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles. Visit skanschools.org.
Youth
Local
STEAM Time, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Silly Songs and Stories, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Play Space, 63 Genesee St., Auburn. Included with $5 admission or membership. Visit playspaceabc.com.
Free bounce house, 1 to 3 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Youth Dungeons & Dragons Club, 1 to 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Special events
Local
Harriet Tubman Weekend: Tubman interpreter Gwendolyn Briley-Strand on-site and National Park Service ranger conducting an archaeological dig for children, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 882-8060.
Maker's Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 371 Main St., Aurora. Several artisans and vendors. Free and open to the public. Visit innsofaurora.com.
Syracuse Gospel Music Workshop: "The Life of Harriet Tubman: A Spiritual Journey Through Music," 2 p.m., Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Directed by Dr. Joan Hillsman. Part of inaugural Harriet Tubman Weekend. Visit visitauburnny.com.
2020 Wider Parish Lenten Series: Siouxsie Easter presents "Connections to Spirituality Through Theater," 5 to 7 p.m., Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting House, 1868 Poplar Ridge Road, Poplar Ridge. Soup supper followed by presentation; bring your own bowl and spoon. Donations support Second Wind Cottages.
Regional
11th annual Irish Road Bowling Tournament, 10 a.m., Onondaga Lake Park, Liverpool. Space limited. Visit irishroadbowling.org or call (315) 453-6712.
CNY RV & Camping Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Purim Carnival, noon to 4 p.m., Jewish Community Center of Syracuse, 5655 Thompson Road, DeWitt. Games, activities, food and more, with comedian Marc Weiner performing. Call (315) 445-2360 or visit jccsyr.org.
Food and drink
Local
Pancake breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Masonic center, 2803 Route 31, Weedsport. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, home fries, French toast and more. Cost $8 adults, $2 children 5 to 12, free for ages younger than 5. Part of proceeds supports scholarship fund.
Regional
Maple Syrup Time tours and demonstrations, 1 to 4 p.m., Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. Parking $5; breakfasts $3-$5. Call (315) 638-2519.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 10:30 a.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous (women), 2 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Elbridge Village Hall, 2106 Main St., Elbridge.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown and Dino Losito, 2 p.m., Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
Merry Mischief, 4 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Admission $5 at the door. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Lakeside Performing Arts Series: MasterWorks Chorale: Brahms' "Requiem" with organ accompaniment, 4 p.m., St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Suggested donation $10 adults, free for ages 18 and younger. Call (315) 702-7325.
John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo, 5 to 8 p.m., Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-6600.
Compline, 8 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Night prayer sung by Schola Gregoriana by candlelight; continues Sundays through Lent. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 252-9545.
Regional
Cornell Chamber Orchestra, 3 p.m., Barnes Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Bound for Glory: Bill Destler and Rebecca Johnson, 8 to 11 p.m., Alternatives Library, Anabel Taylor Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. Free and open to the public. Call (607) 844-4535.
Recreation
Local
Mindfulness meditation, 9 a.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Admission $5. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church Hall, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Accessible to people with disabilities. Those younger than 18 will not be permitted. Call (315) 252-7271 ext. 203.
Theater
Local
"Crazy For You," 2 p.m., Skaneateles High School, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles. Visit skanschools.org.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Special events
Local
Discussion: "Our Local Environment and How We Make a Difference," 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Phoenix Building, 2 South St., Auburn. With Cayuga Climate Action and congressional candidate Dana Balter. Free and open to the public.
Film
Local
Movie Monday, 1 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. A movie about Emily Dickinson. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Brutus Town Board, 6 p.m., town municipal building, 9021 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-9398.
Cato-Meridian Central School District, 6:30 p.m., Cato-Meridian Middle School district conference room, 2851 Route 370, Cato. Call (315) 626-3439.
Fleming Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Dublin Road, Fleming. Call (315) 252-8988.
Moravia Village Board, 7 p.m., Moravia Village Hall, 22 Central St., Moravia. Call (315) 497-1820.
Southern Cayuga Central School District, 7 p.m., school library, 2384 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge.
Springport Town Board, 7 p.m., Springport Town Hall, 859 Route 326, Springport. Call (315) 889-7717.
Union Springs Central School District, 7 p.m., Union Springs High School library, 239 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Call (315) 889-4101.
Victory Town Board, 7 p.m., Victory Town Hall, 1323 Town Barn Road, Victory. Call (315) 626-6462.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. Michael's Church, 162 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Nonsmoking. Closed meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Fair Haven Village Board, 7:30 p.m., Fair Haven Village Office, 14523 Cayuga St., Fair Haven. (315) 947-5112.
Ledyard Town Board, 7:30 p.m., Ledyard Town Hall, 1099 Poplar Ridge Road, Ledyard. Call (315) 364-5707.
Port Byron Village Board, 7:30 p.m., Port Byron Village Office, 52 Utica St., Port Byron. Call (315) 776-4321.
Weedsport Central School District, 7:30 p.m., Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School board room, 2821 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6637.
Regional
Marcellus Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 24 E. Main St., Marcellus.
Recreation
Local
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Swaby's Tavern, 6 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-5400.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Special events
Local
Finger Lakes Classical Academy informational meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Learn about potential alternative option with charter school representatives. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Admission $2; snacks and beverages available. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Regional
Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer. Signup begins at 7 p.m. Call (607) 749-4900 or email info@center4art.org.
Film
Local
Classic Film Tuesday: "Algiers," 1 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. No cover. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Viewer's choice matinee, 2 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
"Lights, Camera, Social Action!" 5:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Two women with disabilities defy the odds to live independently. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
"Boom For Real," 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Hosted by the theater and the Schweinfurth Art Center as part of a new art film series. Admission $10. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Regional
"American Psycho" with screenwriter Guinevere Turner, 6:45 p.m., Willard Straight Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For ticket information, visit cinema.cornell.edu.
"Chinatown," 7 p.m., Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. For ticket information, visit thesmith.org or call (315) 781-LIVE.
Food and drink
Local
Pasta dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-9545.
Meetings
Local
Caregiver support group, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Cayuga Counseling Services, fourth floor, 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn. For those who have a child with difficulties at school, in the community or at home and want to share their experiences.
Job Hunting Employment Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Free. Call (315) 253-3331.
Understanding and Preventing Foreclosure Workshop, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Homsite, 60 Clark St., Auburn. Free and open to the public; preregistration required. Visit homsite.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Seymour Public Library District Personnel Committee, 3:15 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Bereavement support group for family members of those who've lost loved ones to addiction, 5:30 p.m., HEAL offices, East Hill Family Medical, Suite 203, 144 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit healheroin.org.
Our Families of Heroin Addiction, 6 p.m., Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn.
No Longer Alone Nar-Anon, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Lakes Church, 138 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
Men's Catholic Bible study, 6:30 p.m., food court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 246-7021.
Skaneateles Library board, 6:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m., second-floor conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-5861.
Auburn Enlarged City School District, 7 p.m., Auburn High School library, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn. Call (315) 255-8835.
Skaneateles Lions Club, 7 p.m., Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Visit skanlions.com.
Summerhill Town Board, 7 p.m., Summerhill Town Hall, 13606 Route 90, Summerhill. Call (315) 497-3494.
Alcoholics Anonymous (women), 7 p.m., Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles.
Scipio Venice Ledyard Fire District, 7:30 p.m., Poplar Ridge Fire House, Route 34B, Scipio Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., firehouse, Short Cut Road, Fair Haven.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Recreation
Local
Crochet and Chat, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Knitting Circle, 2 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Coffee and Crime Book Club: The Kate Shugak series by Dana Stabenow, noon, Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
The Hooks and Needles Club, 6 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Regional
Zentangles for Adults, 2 to 3 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
Youth
Local
Story Hour, 9:30 a.m., Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Join Miss Lisa for stories, songs and crafts. Call (315) 364-7975.
Preschool Story Hour, 10 a.m., Lang Memorial Library, 2577 E. Main St., Cato. Free. Call (315) 626-2101.
Preschool Story Hour, 10:15 to 11 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Little Wigglers toddler storytime, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
"Little House on the Prairie" Book Club, 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For grades 1-3; registration requested. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Special events
Local
Winter Shop Meeting: "Understanding Licensing and Legal Aspects of Agricultural Transportation," 12:30 to 3 p.m., Half Full Dairy/Hourigan Dairy Farm, 878 Gorham Road, Elbridge. Email rak76@cornell.edu or call (315) 704-8810.
Medicare basics class, 1 to 3 p.m., basement training room, Cayuga County Office for the Aging, 160 Genesee St., Auburn. Free and open to the public; registration required. Call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us.
S.A.M.E.'s Inclusive Self-Esteem and Empowerment Workshop for Girls, 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Activities, conversation and movement focusing on creative thinking, empathy and self-esteem; for girls 8 and older. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Legal reference Q&A, 6 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Outline of local resources and more. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Pheasant chick release workshop, 6 to 7 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, 248 Grant Ave., Auburn. Registration required by March 8. Call (315) 255-1183 or email psb4@cornell.edu.
Jordan Open Mic, 7 p.m., Jordan Bramley Library, 15 Mechanic St., Jordan. Fifteen-minute time slots; music, comedy and poetry welcome. Refreshments served. Repeats second Wednesday of every month.
Open Mic Night with Moe Bauso, 7 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. Rotation of host bands, with surprise collaborations. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Hosted by Vin Gleason of Gift Entertainment City. Comedy, poetry and music encouraged. No cover. Visit trackcinema.com or email vingleason@gmail.com.
Regional
Lecture: "Why Dutch Art Matters," 5:30 p.m., 121 Shaffer Art Building, Syracuse University, Syracuse. Visit galleries.syr.edu.
Film
Local
Movie matinee, 2 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Based on real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Lloyd Vogel. Call (315) 685-5135.
Regional
"All Night Long" with introduction by Patricia Keller, 6:45 p.m., Willard Straight Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For ticket information, visit cinema.cornell.edu.
Food and drink
Local
Supper Special, 5 p.m., VFW Post 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $7; takeout available. Call (315) 253-5890.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Al-Anon, noon, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Peers in Cayuga County: Peer to Peer Support Group, 3 to 5 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Italian American Club members meeting, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn. Meetings continue every second Wednesday.
Bariatric weight-loss surgery Q&A and support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., second-floor conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Visit fingerlakesbariatrics.com.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 9 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.
Aurora Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., firehouse meeting room, 456 Main St., Aurora. Meetings take place as needed. Call (315) 364-7293.
Cayuga Village Board, 7 p.m., village office, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga. Call (315) 252-1707.
Genoa Town Board, 7 p.m., town office, 1000 Bartnick Road, Genoa. Call (315) 364-5505.
Moravia Central School District, 7 p.m., Moravia High School board room, 68 S. Main St., Moravia. Call (315) 497-2670.
Scipio Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Route 34 and Quarry Road, Scipio. Call (315) 364-5740.
Weedsport Village Board, 7 p.m., Weedsport Village Offices, 8892 South St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6634.
Throop Town Board, 7:15 p.m., Throop Town Hall, 7471 Robinson Road, Throop. Call (315) 252-7373.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Midlakes Methodist Church, 3703 Route 41A, New Hope. Closed meeting.
Regional
Nar-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m., 111 Fall St., Seneca Falls.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun and Robin Munn, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. No cover. Visit oakandvine.com.
St. Mary's Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. New members welcome; no auditions or past experience required. Choir sings at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. Call (315) 252-9545.
Regional
Julie Falatico, 6 to 9 p.m., Cavalier Room, Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
Contemporary piano solos by Richard Valitutto, 8 p.m., Barnes Hall, Barnes Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Recreation
Local
"Paints! Brushes! Canvas!" 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Supplies provided; preregistration requested. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Yoga in the Galleries, 5:30 p.m., Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Led by Victoria Fitzgerald. Drop-in fee $10; bring a mat. Packages also available. Visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.
Happy Hour Yoga, 7 to 9 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Cost $8; bring mat, water, towel or blanket. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
The Fun Bunch square dance club, 7 to 9 p.m., Conference Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. First two lessons free; subsequent lessons $5 per person. Visit facebook.com/thefunbunchsquaredanceclub.
St. Alphonsus bingo, 7 p.m., school building, St. Alphonsus Parish Center, 89 E. Genesee St., Auburn. More than $2,000 in prizes, plus bonus ball games. Those younger than 18 will not be permitted.
Trivia night, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. Call (315) 689-0040.
Theater
Regional
"Amadeus," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Preschool Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Free and open to preschoolers and their families. Visit aurorafreelibrary.org or call (315) 364-8074.
Toddler Sensory Time: Dr. Seuss's Ooblick, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Crafter-noon for Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Pajama Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Special events
Local
SCORE business counseling, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Harvesting History: Park Ranger Kim Szewczyk presents on the National Parks Service and the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 6 p.m., Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Free and open to the public; refreshments will be served. Call (315) 252-7644.
Spotlight Studio of Arc of Seneca Cayuga presents "Spotlight Showcase," 6:30 p.m., Spotlight Studio, 39 Genesee St., Auburn. A talent show that repeats the second Thursday of the month. Free and open to the public; light refreshments provided. Visit sencayarc.org.
Regional
Opening reception, watercolor student exhibit, 6 p.m., Ulysses Philomathic Library, 74 E. Main St., Trumansburg. Visit trumansburglibrary.org.
African Violet and Gesneriad Society of Syracuse: "Think Spring," 7 p.m., Pitcher Hill Community Church, 605 Bailey Road, North Syracuse. Program presented by Chuck Frank. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 676-0282.
Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m., Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Food and drink
Local
Pierogi sales, 7 a.m. to noon. To order, call (315) 252-9547. Pickup takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the following Friday at St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. Cost $9 a dozen.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Cayuga County Community Services Board: PWDD Subcommittee, noon, Mental Health Center, 146 North St., Auburn. Visit cayugacounty.us.
Peers in Cayuga County: Women's Trauma Group, 3 to 5 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Owasco Town Board, 4 p.m., Owasco Town Hall, 2 Bristol Ave., Owasco. Call (315) 253-9021.
Auburn City Council, 5 p.m., Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-2555.
Cayuga County Legislature: Health & Human Services, 5:30 p.m., 160 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit cayugacounty.us.
Kinship Caregivers Support Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, 89 York St., Auburn. Light refreshments provided. To RSVP, call (315) 255-1703 ext. 160 or ext. 161.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly 625 weigh-in and meeting, 6 p.m., St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary St., Auburn. Call (315) 727-0654.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles.
Aurelius Town Board, 7 p.m., Aurelius Town Hall, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. Call (315) 255-1894.
Cato Village Board, 7 p.m., Cato Village Office, 2564 Millard Ave., Cato. Call (315) 626-2397.
Locke Town Board, 7 p.m., Locke Town Hall, Main Street, Locke. Call (315) 497-9338.
Niles Town Board, 7 p.m., Niles Town Hall, New Hope Road, Niles. Call (315) 497-0066.
Spafford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1984 Route 174, Spafford.
Venice Town Board, 7 p.m., town offices, 2479 Route 34, Venice. Call (315) 364-9512.
Skaneateles Village Board, 7:30 p.m., village hall, 26 Fennell St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Locke Community Church, 4717 Taylor Ave., Locke.
Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church annex, 17 William St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Joe Whiting and Terry Quill, 6 to 9 p.m., A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 282-7314.
Psychedelic Sushi, 7 to 10 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Shawn Mullins, 8 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $10-$35. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Regional
O.A.R., 8 p.m., State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit stateofithaca.org.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers, 8 p.m., Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. For ticket information, visit thesmith.org or call (315) 781-LIVE.
Recreation
Local
Mindfulness meditation, 1 to 1:30 p.m., ARISE, 21 Lincoln St., Auburn. Open to adults with any type of disability. Visit ariseinc.org.
Afternoon Book Club: "The Good Neighbor" by Maxwell King, 1:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
Yoga at the Library, 3 to 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Vipassana meditation, 6 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
Purple Lancers Bingo, 7 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia. Call (315) 497-1055.
Regional
Zen for the Senses, 7 to 8 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Make a stress relief tool; preregistration required. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
Theater
Regional
"Amadeus," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
Phoenix High School presents "The Addams Family," 6 p.m., Carrier Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Youth
Local
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 a.m.; Toddler Craft, 11 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Toddler Rhyme Time, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
LEGObots for ages 9 to 11, 4 to 5 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
STEM with Miss Jill, 4:30 to 5 p.m., SAME, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Registration requested. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Special events
Local
Blood drive, 3 to 7 p.m., Borodino Fire Department, 2500 Nunnery Road, Skaneateles. Visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.
Regional
Syracuse Indoor Race, 6 to 11 p.m., Exposition Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Jack Hanna, 7 p.m., State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit stateofithaca.org.
Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m., Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Jay Leno, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Film
Local
Family Flicks: "Frozen 2," 4:30 p.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Regional
Family Movie Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
Food and drink
Local
Lenten fish dinners, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn. With live entertainment. Dinners $11.95.
Lenten fish dinners, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn.
Lenten fish dinners, 5 to 7 p.m., Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn. Queen of hearts drawing at 7 p.m. Broiled or fried. Cost $11; takeout available. Adult beverages available for members and guests only. Call (315) 252-4351.
Lenten haddock dinners, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post No. 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs. Dinners $10; shrimp scampi, fried shrimp and chicken dinners also available. Supports scholarship program and other youth activity programs in area.
Lenten fish dinners, 5 to 8 p.m., Auburn Moose Lodge No. 1419, 83 Wall St., Auburn. Takeout available; for members and guests. Call (315) 253-2301.
Skaneateles senior class pasta dinner, silent auction and raffle, 5 to 8 p.m., Skaneateles High School cafeteria, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles. Cost $7; raffle tickets available from students or emailing jcwamp@verizon.net.
Lenten fish dinners, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Robert J. Hydon American Legion Post No. 239, 3808 Jordan Road, Skaneateles. For eating in or takeout. Call (315) 685-7614 or visit skaneatelesamericanlegion.org.
Regional
Winter soup sales: Minestrone, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2 Chapel St., Seneca Falls. To order, call (315) 568-8067 or email mfowler527@yahoo.com.
Meetings
Local
Seymour Public Library District Building Committee, 9 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Al-Anon, noon, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Peers in Cayuga County: Men's Group, 3 to 5 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, 607 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Doug Houck and Rocko Rich, 5 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Professor Louie and The Crowmatix (in honor of Bob Brower and Bruce Yaw), 8 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $10-$25. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Magical Mystery Tour, 8 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
F5, 8:30 p.m., Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-7711.
Regional
Karaoke night, 8 p.m., Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland. Cover $5. Visit cortlandrep.org.
Recreation
Local
Microsoft PowerPoint Basics, 11 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
Country Line Dance Lessons, 7 to 9 p.m., Throop Fire Station, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop. For all ages; beginners welcome. Donation $4. Call (315) 253-8600.
Regional
Meditative coloring for adults, 11 a.m. to noon, Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
Theater
Regional
"Amadeus," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
Phoenix High School presents "The Addams Family," 6 p.m., Carrier Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Youth
Local
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Regional
Story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, 7169 N. Main St., Ovid. Call (607) 869-3031.
Sew Much Fun, 4 to 5 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Sewing class for children in third grade. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Special events
Local
Blood drive, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco. Visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.
Blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.
Boater safety course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moravia Fire Department, 38 Keeler Ave., Moravia. Offered by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. Preregistration required. Bring bag lunch or snacks. Call (315) 253-4905 or email gdudley@cayugacounty.uus.
Disaster Preparedness Seminar, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lakes Church, 138 E. Genesee St., Auburn. One-day course to mobilize in event of disaster. Registration $30; includes coffee, lunch and materials. To register, visit lakeschurch.com.
Montezuma Migration Birding Tour, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Van tour of birding hot spots. Cost $8-$40; prepaid reservations required. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
Vendor event, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and bingo, 5 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall Conference Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Cost $10. Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Family Outdoor Time: Project NestWatch, 10 a.m. to noon, Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Search for tree cavities, canopy trees and nesting sites. Cost $5-$15. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
Maker's Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 371 Main St., Aurora. Several artisans and vendors; with silk scarf water marbling with Mizu Marbling Art from 2 to 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit innsofaurora.com.
"That Comedy Show" featuring Mark Brazill, Paul Kozlowski, emcee Joel Madison and opener Martin Franks: Writing workshop, 11 a.m.; Show, 8 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $12-$20; workshop free for students. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Wine and Wings Raptor Tour, 1 to 4 p.m., Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Van tour in search of hawks, eagles and falcons followed by stop at Izzo's White Barn Winery. Cost $20; prepaid reservations required. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
In Search of Owls, 1 p.m., Sterling Nature Center, Jensvold Road, Sterling. Hike and visit to beaver wetland to see great horned owls. Free and open to the public. Dress for the weather; snowshoes available. Call (315) 947-6143.
St. Paddy's Day celebration with Ampersand, 6 to 9 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. With menu by Simply Cookie. Visit treleavenwines.com.
Regional
Greater Syracuse Antiques Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Horticulture Building; Syracuse Motorsports Expo, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sleep Number Center of Progress; Syracuse Indoor Race, 5:30 to 11 p.m., Exposition Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Visit facebook.com/winterfarmersmarketbaltimorewoods.
Dr. Seuss birthday celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Dramatic reading of "The Lorax" and interactive movie with crafts, dances, snacks and a special guest. Preregistration required. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
Geneva Music Festival annual benefit, 6 p.m., Gearan Center for Performing Arts, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Pulteney Street, Geneva. Featuring music, buffet-style light dinner, silent auction and more. Tickets $65. Visit genevamusicfestival.com/benefit or call (315) 326-1951.
Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m., Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Tig Notaro with Val Kappa, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit stateofithaca.org.
Jay Leno, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Film
Regional
"The Quiet Man," 7 p.m., Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. For ticket information, visit thesmith.org or call (315) 781-LIVE.
Food and drink
Regional
Maple Syrup Time: Pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon; Tours and demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. Parking $5; breakfasts $3-$5. Call (315) 638-2519.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 2 and 7:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Music
Local
Patti and Van Arsdale, 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Crossfire, 8 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Janet Batch, 6 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Regional
Horszowski Trio: "Celebrated Women," 3 p.m., Barnes Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Recreation
Local
Energizing Morning Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Regional
Positive-Negative Drawing Workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Seneca County Arts Council Art Works Gallery, 109 Fall St., Seneca Falls. Cost $40. Call (315) 549-8323 or visit artsinseneca.org.
Theater
Regional
Phoenix High School presents "The Addams Family," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Carrier Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
"Amadeus," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
Syracuse City Ballet presents "Cinderella," 6 p.m., Crouse Hinds Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
"Dead Silent: Florence of Moravia," 6:30 p.m., Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland. Cortland Repertory Theatre Guild's annual Murder Mysterday Dinner. For ticket information, visit cortlandrep.org.
Youth
Local
Lego Read and Build, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 5-7. Call (315) 685-5135.
Silly Songs and Stories, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Play Space, 63 Genesee St., Auburn. Included with $5 admission or membership. Visit playspaceabc.com.
Free bounce house, 1 to 3 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Youth Dungeons & Dragons Club, 1 to 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Special events
Local
Maker's Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 371 Main St., Aurora. Several artisans and vendors. With hardcover journal or sketchbook making with artist and printer Robert LoMascolo from 1 to 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit innsofaurora.com.
2020 Wider Parish Lenten Series: The Rev. Barbara Blom presents "Connections to Spirituality Through Diversity," 5 to 7 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Soup supper followed by presentation; bring your own bowl and spoon. Donations support Second Wind Cottages.
Regional
Greater Syracuse Antiques Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Horticulture Building; Syracuse Motorsports Expo, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sleep Number Center of Progress, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Blue Man Group, 1 and 6:30 p.m., Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Food and drink
Local
Cabin Fever Barbecue, 11 a.m., Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn. Dinners $10, halves $7; limited delivery available. Supports Elks activities. Call (315) 252-4351.
Regional
Maple Syrup Time tours and demonstrations, 1 to 4 p.m., Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. Parking $5; breakfasts $3-$5. Call (315) 638-2519.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 10:30 a.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous (women), 2 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Elbridge Village Hall, 2106 Main St., Elbridge.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Jazz on Tap: Edgar Pagan's GPL, 2 p.m., Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo, 5 to 8 p.m., Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-6600.
Compline, 8 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Night prayer sung by Schola Gregoriana by candlelight; continues Sundays through Lent. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 252-9545.
Regional
Cayuga Vocal Ensemble: "Passages," 4 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Hanshaw Road, Ithaca. Featuring Brahms' "German Requiem," Jonathan Dove's songs and more. For tickets, visit cayuga-vocal.org.
Bound for Glory: Dana and Susan Robinson, 8 to 11 p.m., Alternatives Library, Anabel Taylor Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. Free and open to the public. Call (607) 844-4535.
Recreation
Local
Mindfulness meditation, 9 a.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Admission $5. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church Hall, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Accessible to people with disabilities. Those younger than 18 will not be permitted. Call (315) 252-7271 ext. 203.
Theater
Regional
Syracuse City Ballet presents "Cinderella," 2 p.m., Crouse Hinds Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
"Amadeus," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
"Catch as Catch Can," 4 p.m., Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Film
Local
Movie Monday, 1 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. A book-based movie about female friendship. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Seymour Public Library District Finance Committee, 4:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Heroin Epidemic Action League, 6 p.m., Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn.
Diabetes Support Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., third-floor conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Free. Call (315) 252-4212.
Conquest Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal center, Fuller Road. Call (315) 776-4539.
Sempronius Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 2274 Route 41A, Sempronius. Call (315) 496-2026.
Sterling Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, 1290 Route 104A, Sterling. Call (315) 947-5666.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. Michael's Church, 162 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Nonsmoking. Closed meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Regional
Marcellus Central School District, 7 p.m., Marcellus Senior High School, 1 Mustang Hill, Marcellus.
Music
Regional
Ariana Kim, John Haines-Eitzen and guest violist Daniel Kim present "Birthday Bash," 7 p.m., Carriage House, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Recreation
Local
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Swaby's Tavern, 6 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-5400.
Youth
Local
Science with Outdoor Life Learners, 1 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Science-based games, investigations and hands-on activities. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
Junior Bookbug Club, 7 to 8 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Special events
Local
Presentation: "Technology, Health and Fitness," 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Learn how apps can help you live a healthier life. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
St. Patrick's Day celebration with music by Levi Dusseau, 3 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Admission $2; snacks and beverages available. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Regional
Cornell University Adult University lecture series: Jennifer and David Todd present "CAU Photography from Camera to Darkroom," 4 to 5 p.m., Kendal at Ithaca auditorium, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Free and open to the public. Visit sce.cornell.edu.
Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer. Signup begins at 7 p.m. Call (607) 749-4900 or email info@center4art.org.
Film
Local
Classic Film Tuesday: "Penny Serenade," 1 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. No cover. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
"Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict," 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Hosted by the theater and the Schweinfurth Art Center as part of a new art film series. Admission $10. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Food and drink
Local
St. Patrick's Day chicken wing night, 5 to 7 p.m., Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn. Cost $9; takeout available. For members and guests. Call (315) 252-4351.
Meetings
Local
Job Hunting Employment Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Free. Call (315) 253-3331.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Our Families of Heroin Addiction, 6 p.m., Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn.
No Longer Alone Nar-Anon, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Lakes Church, 138 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., second floor assembly room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Call (315) 255-7443.
Union Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village meeting room, 26 Chapel St., Union Springs. Call (315) 889-7341.
Cayuga County Legislature: Ways & Means, 6 p.m., 160 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit cayugacounty.us.
Men's Catholic Bible study, 6:30 p.m., food court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 246-7021.
Alcoholics Anonymous (women), 7 p.m., Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles.
Mentz Town Board, 7 p.m., Mentz Town Court, 14 Sponable Drive, Mentz. Call (315) 776-8692.
Montezuma Town Board, 7 p.m., Montezuma Town Hall, 8012 Dock St., Montezuma. Call (315) 776-8844.
Sennett Town Board, 7 p.m., Sennett Town Hall, 6931 Cherry St. Road, Sennett. Call (315) 253-3712.
Skaneateles Central School District, 7 p.m., district office, 45 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 291-2221.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., firehouse, Short Cut Road, Fair Haven.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Regional
Green Jelly, 6 p.m., Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road, Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Annette Richards organ recital: "Listening to Italy," 8 p.m., Anabel Taylor Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Recreation
Local
Morning meditation, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Drop-in knitting and crocheting to create scarves, hats and throws for charity, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Tea and Tales Book Club: "Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald" by Therese Fowler, noon, Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Knitting Circle, 2 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
The Hooks and Needles Club, 6 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Theater
Regional
"Catch as Catch Can," 7 p.m., Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
Youth
Local
Story Hour, 9:30 a.m., Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Join Miss Lisa for stories, songs and crafts. Call (315) 364-7975.
Preschool Story Hour, 10 a.m., Lang Memorial Library, 2577 E. Main St., Cato. Free. Call (315) 626-2101.
Preschool Story Hour, 10:15 to 11 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Little Wigglers toddler storytime, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
"Little House on the Prairie" Book Club, 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For grades 1-3. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
Read with Miss Martha, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Special events
Local
Winter Shop Meeting, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Upstate Custom Harvest, 10877 Slayton Road, Cato. With Jason Horst. Email rak76@cornell.edu or call (315) 704-8810.
Open Mic Night with Moe Bauso, 7 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. Rotation of host bands, with surprise collaborations. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Hosted by Vin Gleason of Gift Entertainment City. Comedy, poetry and music encouraged. No cover. Visit trackcinema.com or email vingleason@gmail.com.
Film
Local
Sustainable Eating Series: Documentary screening, 6:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Farmers try to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside Los Angeles. Call (315) 685-5135.
Food and drink
Local
Supper Special, 5 p.m., VFW Post 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $7; takeout available. Call (315) 253-5890.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Al-Anon, noon, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority, 1 p.m., Hotaling Conference Room, 7413 County House Road, Auburn. Call (315) 252-0920.
Peers in Cayuga County: Peer to Peer Support Group, 3 to 5 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Cayuga Onondaga Teacher Center Policy Board, 4 to 5 p.m., 1 Eagle Drive, Aurelius.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Friends of Weedsport Free Library annual meeting, 6 p.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Friends of Seymour Library, 6 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Bariatric weight-loss surgery Q&A and support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., second-floor conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Visit fingerlakesbariatrics.com.
Moravia Town Board, 6:30 p.m., Moravia Town Hall, 139 Main St., Moravia. Call (315) 497-1972.
Aurora Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse meeting room, 456 Main St., Aurora. Call (315) 364-7293.
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, 7 p.m., Jordan-Elbridge High School library, 5721 Hamilton Road, Elbridge. Call (315) 689-3978.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 9 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Midlakes Methodist Church, 3703 Route 41A, New Hope. Closed meeting.
Regional
Nar-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m., 111 Fall St., Seneca Falls.
Music
Local
St. Mary's Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. New members welcome; no auditions or past experience required. Choir sings at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. Call (315) 252-9545.
Recreation
Local
Paints! Brushes! Canvas! 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Supplies provided; registration preferred. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Cayuga County Coin Club, 6 p.m., community room, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Use entrance between Bass Pro Shops and J.C. Penney. Call Jean Duckett at (315) 253-7670.
Happy Hour Yoga, 7 to 9 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Cost $8; bring mat, water, towel or blanket. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
The Fun Bunch square dance club, 7 to 9 p.m., Conference Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. First two lessons free; subsequent lessons $5 per person. Visit facebook.com/thefunbunchsquaredanceclub.
St. Alphonsus bingo, 7 p.m., school building, St. Alphonsus Parish Center, 89 E. Genesee St., Auburn. More than $2,000 in prizes, plus bonus ball games. Those younger than 18 will not be permitted.
Trivia night, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. Call (315) 689-0040.
Regional
Meditative coloring for adults, 11 a.m. to noon, Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
Theater
Regional
"Amadeus," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
"Catch as Catch Can," 7:30 p.m., Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Preschool Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Free and open to preschoolers and their families. Visit aurorafreelibrary.org or call (315) 364-8074.
Toddler Tango, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Music program for ages 1 to 3. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Crafter-Noon for Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
Literary Legos, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecafallslibrary.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Special events
Local
Spring Migration Birding Tour, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Van tour on first day of spring. Cost $8-$40; prepaid reservations required. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
Blood drive, 11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn. Visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.
SCORE business counseling, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Palette Series: "The Art, History and Science of Color," 7 p.m., Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.
Regional
Gallery talk: "Renegades and Reformers" with wine tasting, 6 p.m., Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St., Syracuse. No cover. Visit everson.org.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu, 8 p.m., Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca. Tickets $25-$30. Call (607) 273-2787 or visit harikondabolu.com.
Food and drink
Local
Pierogi sales, 7 a.m. to noon. To order, call (315) 252-9547. Pickup takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the following Friday at St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. Cost $9 a dozen.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Cayuga County Community Services Board: Mental Health Subcommittee, noon, Mental Health Center, 146 North St., Auburn. Visit cayugacounty.us.
Peers in Cayuga County: Women's Trauma Group, 3 to 5 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Caregiver Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Moravia. Free. Call (315) 253-1104.
Auburn City Council, 5 p.m., Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-2555.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly 625 weigh-in and meeting, 6 p.m., St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary St., Auburn. Call (315) 727-0654.
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 6 p.m., Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES board room, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. Call (315) 253-0361.
Skaneateles Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 24 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Locke Community Church, 4717 Taylor Ave., Locke.
Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church annex, 17 William St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Swing Fever, 7 to 9 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Regional
Lakeside Acoustic Duo, 8 to 11 p.m., Abbott's Village Tavern, 6 E. Main St., Marcellus. No cover. Visit lakesideacoustic.com.
Colt Ford, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Recreation
Local
Mindfulness meditation, 1 to 1:30 p.m., ARISE, 21 Lincoln St., Auburn. Open to adults with any type of disability. Visit ariseinc.org.
Yoga at the Library, 3 to 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Purple Lancers Bingo, 7 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia. Call (315) 497-1055.
Regional
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland. Cover $5. Visit cortlandrep.org.
Theater
Local
"Beauty and the Beast Jr.," 3:30 p.m., Skaneateles Middle School, 55 East St., Skaneateles. Free for senior citizens. Visit skanschools.org.
Regional
"Amadeus," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
"Catch as Catch Can," 7:30 p.m., Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
Youth
Local
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Toddler Rhyme Time, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Lego Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Special events
Local
Nick's Night Out Gala, 5:30 p.m., Chantelle Marie Lakehouse, 5151 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Formal attire, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner and live music by Perform 4 Purpose. Supports Nick's Ride 4 Friends. Email erincampagnola@nicksride4friends.org or visit nicksride4friends.org.
Family Fun Friday, 6 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Wilderness adventure indoors with campfire stories, games and crafts. For all ages; children must be accompanied by adults. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Regional
NYS National Archery in the Schools Program Tournament, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hidow Science & Industry Building; Home and Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Exposition Center; The Woodworking Show, noon to 6 p.m., Horticulture Building; Country Folk Art Craft Show, 5 to 9 p.m., Sleep Number Center of Progress, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Film
Regional
"21st Annual Animation Show of Shows," 9:30 a.m.; "Your Eyes Are Spectral Machines" live projection performance by Luis Macias, 7 p.m., Willard Straight Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For ticket information, visit cinema.cornell.edu.
Food and drink
Local
Lenten fish dinners, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn. With live entertainment. Dinners $11.95.
Lenten fish dinners, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn.
Lenten haddock dinners, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post No. 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs. Dinners $10; shrimp scampi, fried shrimp and chicken dinners also available. Supports scholarship program and other youth activity programs in area.
Lenten fish dinners, 5 to 7 p.m., Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn. Queen of hearts drawing at 7 p.m. Broiled or fried. Cost $11; takeout available. Adult beverages available for members and guests only. Call (315) 252-4351.
Lenten fish dinners, 5 to 8 p.m., Auburn Moose Lodge No. 1419, 83 Wall St., Auburn. Takeout available; for members and guests. Call (315) 253-2301.
Lenten fish dinners, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Robert J. Hydon American Legion Post No. 239, 3808 Jordan Road, Skaneateles. For eating in or takeout. Call (315) 685-7614 or visit skaneatelesamericanlegion.org.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Al-Anon, noon, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Peers in Cayuga County: Men's Group, 3 to 5 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, 607 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Grassanova, 6 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Joel Kane's Uptown, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Inside Job, Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Regional
Open Mic Friday, 7:30 p.m., McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Cover $2. Visit oswegomusichall.org.
Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Bailey Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
The Town Pants, 8 p.m., Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. For ticket information, visit thesmith.org or call (315) 781-LIVE.
Hairball, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Recreation
Local
Country Line Dance Lessons, 7 to 9 p.m., Throop Fire Station, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop. For all ages; beginners welcome. Donation $4. Call (315) 253-8600.
Theater
Local
"Beauty and the Beast Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Skaneateles Middle School, 55 East St., Skaneateles. Visit skanschools.org.
Regional
"Dead Silent: Florence of Moravia," 6:30 p.m., Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland. Cortland Repertory Theatre Guild's annual Murder Mysterday Dinner. For ticket information, visit cortlandrep.org.
"Amadeus," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
"Catch as Catch Can," 8 p.m., Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
Youth
Local
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Drop-in Lego build, 1 to 3 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
Regional
Story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, 7169 N. Main St., Ovid. Call (607) 869-3031.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Special events
Local
Braddock Bay Raptor Research Hawk Watch, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Trip to the Lake Ontario migration hot spot, bird of prey presentation, visit to a raptor banding station and more. Cost $15-$30; transportation available. Prepaid reservations required; pack a lunch and dress for the weather. Rain date April 4. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
CFA Cat Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Agility competition, vendors, spectator's choice awards, raffle, adoptable cat showcase and more. Tickets $4-$20. Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Family Outdoor Time: Wildlife Conservation, 10 a.m. to noon, Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Plan spring yard work projects. Cost $5-$15. Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
Maker's Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 371 Main St., Aurora. Several artisans and vendors. With paper bead making with Susan Marteney from 2 to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit innsofaurora.com.
Signs of Spring, 1 p.m., Sterling Nature Center, Jensvold Road, Sterling. Hike in search of nesting owls, great blue herons, migrating blackbirds, river otter activity and more. Free and open to the public. Dress for the weather; snowshoes available. Call (315) 947-6143.
Family Fun Day: Superheroes, 1 to 3 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Dressing like superheroes encouraged; with free bounce house, temporary tattoos and more. Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Regional
Syracuse StadiumCross, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Toyota Coliseum; Home and Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Exposition Center; The Woodworking Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Horticulture Building; Country Folk Art Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sleep Number Center of Progress, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Brian Keeler presents a discussion of "Light and Renaissance Art," 4 p.m., North Star Art Gallery, 743 Snyder Hill Road, Ithaca. Visit northstarartgallery.com.
Film
Regional
"21st Annual Animation Show of Shows," 9:30 a.m., Willard Straight Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For ticket information, visit cinema.cornell.edu.
Food and drink
Regional
Maple Syrup Time: Pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon; Tours and demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. Parking $5; breakfasts $3-$5. Call (315) 638-2519.
Meetings
Local
Refresh women's group, 10 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Visit westminsterpresbyterian.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 2 and 7:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Music
Local
Mike Aiken, 5 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Eastman Community Music School's Youth II Guitar Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-5135.
Like a Hurricane, 8 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Regional
Anna Steppler and Zoe Weiss perform "Breaking Ground: Divisions for Organ and Viol," 7 p.m., Sage Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Recreation
Local
Energizing Morning Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Writers' Roundtable, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Bring current project and writing tools. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
History Book Club: "Heirs of an Honored Name: The Decline of the Adams Family and the Rise of Modern America" by Douglas R. Egerton, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Theater
Local
"Beauty and the Beast Jr.," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Skaneateles Middle School, 55 East St., Skaneateles. Visit skanschools.org.
Regional
"Trolls Live!" 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
"Amadeus," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
"Dead Silent: Florence of Moravia," 6:30 p.m., Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland. Cortland Repertory Theatre Guild's annual Murder Mysterday Dinner. For ticket information, visit cortlandrep.org.
"Catch as Catch Can," 8 p.m., Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
Youth
Local
STEAM Time, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Magnetic fishing challenge. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Silly Songs and Stories, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Play Space, 63 Genesee St., Auburn. Included with $5 admission or membership. Visit playspaceabc.com.
Free bounce house, 1 to 3 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Youth Dungeons & Dragons Club, 1 to 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Special events
Local
CFA Cat Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Agility competition, vendors, spectator's choice awards, raffle, adoptable cat showcase and more. Tickets $4-$20. Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Maker's Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 371 Main St., Aurora. Several artisans and vendors. Free and open to the public. Visit innsofaurora.com.
St. Joseph's Day Feast Celebration, 5 p.m., Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Traditional table dinner, small religious ceremony of the Tavola di San Giuseppe, raffles and more. Tickets $30; attendees asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry. For tickets, call (315) 406-2417, (315) 252-7778 or (315) 406-4859; no tickets available at the door. Visit cayugacountyciao.org.
2020 Wider Parish Lenten Series: Suzanne O'Hara presents "Connections to Spirituality Through Science and Technology," 5 to 7 p.m., United Church of Genoa, 10070 Route 90, Union Springs. Soup supper followed by presentation; bring your own bowl and spoon. Donations support Second Wind Cottages.
Regional
Syracuse StadiumCross, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Toyota Coliseum; Home and Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Exposition Center; The Woodworking Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Horticulture Building; Country Folk Art Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sleep Number Center of Progress, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. For admission information, visit nysfair.org.
Film
Regional
"21st Annual Animation Show of Shows," 4:30 p.m., Willard Straight Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For ticket information, visit cinema.cornell.edu.
Food and drink
Regional
Maple Syrup Time tours and demonstrations, 1 to 4 p.m., Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. Parking $5; breakfasts $3-$5. Call (315) 638-2519.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 10:30 a.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous (women), 2 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Elbridge Village Hall, 2106 Main St., Elbridge.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Jazz on Tap: ESP, 2 p.m., Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
Bob Piorun and Joe Whiting, 3 to 7 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo, 5 to 8 p.m., Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-6600.
Ajeet Kaur, 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $10-$35. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Organ recital by Philip Fillion, director of music, 7:30 p.m.; Compline, 8 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Night prayer sung by Schola Gregoriana by candlelight; continues Sundays through Lent. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 252-9545.
Regional
Celtic Woman, 3 p.m., Crouse Hinds Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Ensemble X: Stravinsky's Octet for Wind Instruments, 3 p.m., Barnes Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Blues Vespers: "Out of the Darkness" with Diana Jacobs, 5 p.m., Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, 5299 Jamesville Road, Dewitt. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
Recreation
Local
Mindfulness meditation, 9 a.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Admission $5. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church Hall, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Accessible to people with disabilities. Those younger than 18 will not be permitted. Call (315) 252-7271 ext. 203.
Theater
Regional
"Trolls Live!" noon and 4 p.m., Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
"Amadeus," 2 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
"Catch as Catch Can," 4 p.m., Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Special events
Local
Alzheimer's Association: "Dementia Conversations," 5 to 6 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Learn how to address common issues that are difficult to discuss, like going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving and more. Free and open to the public; registration requested. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Film
Local
Movie Monday, 1 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. A movie inspired by Bruce Springsteen's music. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency’s Site II, 1 Brookfield Place, Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Cato-Meridian Central School District, 6:30 p.m., Cato-Meridian Middle School district conference room, 2851 Route 370, Cato. Call (315) 626-3439.
Moravia Village Board, 7 p.m., Moravia Village Hall, 22 Central St., Moravia. Call (315) 497-1820.
Southern Cayuga Central School District, 7 p.m., school library, 2384 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge.
Union Springs Central School District, 7 p.m., Union Springs High School library, 239 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Call (315) 889-4101.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. Michael's Church, 162 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Nonsmoking. Closed meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Port Byron Village Board, 7:30 p.m., Port Byron Village Office, 52 Utica St., Port Byron. Call (315) 776-4321.
Weedsport Central School District, 7:30 p.m., Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School board room, 2821 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6637.
Regional
Marcellus Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 6 Slocumbe Ave., Marcellus.
Music
Regional
Ariana Kim faculty violin recital: "Inside the Groove," 7 p.m., Carriage House, Cornell University, Ithaca. For admission information, visit music.cornell.edu.
Recreation
Local
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Swaby's Tavern, 6 South St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-5400.
Youth
Local
Maker Monday, 4:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Explore squishy circuits, robots, engineering and more. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Special events
Local
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Admission $2; snacks and beverages available. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Regional
"Riverdance," 7:30 p.m., Crouse Hinds Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer. Signup begins at 7 p.m. Call (607) 749-4900 or email info@center4art.org.
Film
Local
Classic Film Tuesday: "Love Affair," 1 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. No cover. Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
"Kusama: Infinity," 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Hosted by the theater and the Schweinfurth Art Center as part of a new art film series. Admission $10. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Regional
"Chicken Run," 7 p.m., Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. For ticket information, visit thesmith.org or call (315) 781-LIVE.
Meetings
Local
Caregiver support group, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Cayuga Counseling Services, fourth floor, 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn. For those who have a child with difficulties at school, in the community or at home and want to share their experiences.
Job Hunting Employment Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Free. Call (315) 253-3331.
Coffee and Conversation, 11 a.m. to noon, ARISE, 21 Lincoln St., Auburn. Learn about ARISE programs and services; open to adults with any type of disability. Call (315) 255-3447 or visit ariseinc.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Seymour Public Library District Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Our Families of Heroin Addiction, 6 p.m., Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn.
No Longer Alone Nar-Anon, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Lakes Church, 138 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
Cayuga County Legislature, 6 p.m., Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn. Call (315) 253-1308.
Men's Catholic Bible study, 6:30 p.m., food court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 246-7021.
Auburn Enlarged City School District, 7 p.m., Auburn High School library, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn. Call (315) 255-8835.
Multiple Sclerosis Resources of CNY monthly support group, 7 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Call (315) 438-4790.
Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m., second-floor conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-5861.
Skaneateles Lions Club, 7 p.m., Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Visit skanlions.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous (women), 7 p.m., Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., firehouse, Short Cut Road, Fair Haven.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Regional
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, 7 p.m., Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Recreation
Local
Crochet and Chat, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Knitting Circle, 2 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Health and Wellness Book Club: "The Omnivore's Dilemma" by Michael Pollan, 6 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Call (315) 685-5135.
The Hooks and Needles Club, 6 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Theater
Regional
"Amadeus," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
Youth
Local
Story Hour, 9:30 a.m., Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Join Miss Lisa for stories, songs and crafts. Call (315) 364-7975.
Preschool Story Hour, 10 a.m., Lang Memorial Library, 2577 E. Main St., Cato. Free. Call (315) 626-2101.
Preschool Story Hour, 10:15 to 11 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Little Wigglers toddler storytime, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
"Little House on the Prairie" Book Club, 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For grades 1-3. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Special events
Local
S.A.M.E.'s Inclusive Self-Esteem and Empowerment Workshop for Girls, 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Activities, conversation and movement focusing on creative thinking, empathy and self-esteem; for girls 8 and older. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
"Looking at Ourselves: A History of the Census," 6 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Local historian Tom Henry will go over the history of the census, what they tell us and how to search them. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Small farm panel discussion, 6:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. With farmers Lou Lego of Elderberry Pond and Dave Laxtonp part of Sustainable Eating Series. No registration required. Call (315) 685-5135.
Open Mic Night with Moe Bauso, 7 to 11 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. Rotation of host bands, with surprise collaborations. No cover. Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com.
Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Hosted by Vin Gleason of Gift Entertainment City. Comedy, poetry and music encouraged. No cover. Visit trackcinema.com or email vingleason@gmail.com.
Regional
"Riverdance," 7:30 p.m., Crouse Hinds Theater at Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Film
Local
"Knives Out," 1 p.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222.
Food and drink
Local
Supper Special, 5 p.m., VFW Post 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $7; takeout available. Call (315) 253-5890.
Meetings
Local
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11:30 a.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Al-Anon, noon, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
Peers in Cayuga County: Peer to Peer Support Group, 3 to 5 p.m., Business Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 12 South St., Auburn.
Bariatric weight-loss surgery Q&A and support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., second-floor conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Visit fingerlakesbariatrics.com.
Brutus Planning Board, 7 p.m., 9021 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-9398.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 9 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.
Aurora Planning Board, 7 p.m., firehouse meeting room, 456 Main St., Aurora. Call (315) 364-7293.
Moravia Central School District, 7 p.m., Moravia High School board room, 68 S. Main St., Moravia. Call (315) 497-2670.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Midlakes Methodist Church, 3703 Route 41A, New Hope. Closed meeting.
Regional
Nar-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m., 111 Fall St., Seneca Falls.
Music
Local
St. Mary's Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. New members welcome; no auditions or past experience required. Choir sings at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. Call (315) 252-9545.
Regional
Bela Fleck and The Flecktones, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit stateofithaca.org.
Recreation
Local
Paints! Brushes! Canvas! 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Supplies provided; registration preferred. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Happy Hour Yoga, 7 to 9 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Cost $8; bring mat, water, towel or blanket. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
The Fun Bunch square dance club, 7 to 9 p.m., Conference Center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. First two lessons free; subsequent lessons $5 per person. Visit facebook.com/thefunbunchsquaredanceclub.
St. Alphonsus bingo, 7 p.m., school building, St. Alphonsus Parish Center, 89 E. Genesee St., Auburn. More than $2,000 in prizes, plus bonus ball games. Those younger than 18 will not be permitted.
Read More Book Club: A first/debut novel, 7 p.m., Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Trivia night, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. Call (315) 689-0040.
Regional
Animal science club, 6 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, Main Street Shop Centre, Waterloo. Email smc226@cornell.edu.
Theater
Regional
"Amadeus," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
"Catch as Catch Can," 7:30 p.m., Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free. Call (315) 685-5135.
Preschool Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Free and open to preschoolers and their families. Visit aurorafreelibrary.org or call (315) 364-8074.
Toddler Tango, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Music program for ages 1 to 3. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Crafter-Noon for Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Maker's Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 371 Main St., Aurora. With pottery demonstrations by Robert Warren. Free and open to the public. Visit innsofaurora.com.