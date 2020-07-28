The Citizen's calendar of events

• The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY has canceled its 2020 Hogs for Dogs benefit ride.

• The Port Byron Fire Department's annual Antique and Classic Car Show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, has been canceled.

• Elbridge Community Church 2020 Vacation Bible School scheduled for Aug. 3-7 has been canceled.

• The Great Race in Owasco will be replaced by a virtual version. For more information, visit great-race.com.

• This year's Jordan Fall Festival in Jordan has been canceled. It will return for its 75th year in 2021.

• The Auburn Education Foundation has postponed its Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction induction ceremony from Sept. 18 to May 14, 2021. The class of 2020 will now become the class of 2021. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.

• The Mother's Day Garden Tour at Sycamore Hill Gardens has been postponed to Sept. 26. For more information, including a virtual tour, visit baltimorewoods.org.

• The annual Little York Fiber Festival in Preble, a fundraiser for Cortland Repertory Theatre, has been canceled. It was scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11. For more information, visit cortlandrep.org.

