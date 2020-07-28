The Citizen's calendar of events

(Editor's note: The Citizen and other Lee Enterprises publications are in the process of switching to a new events calendar and event submission form. All events should now be submitted through auburnpub.com/events — email, letters and the old submission form will no longer be accepted. For more information on the switch, read Lake Life Editor David Wilcox's column here. If you have any questions, email david.wilcox@lee.net.)
Wednesday, July 29
Seniors farmers market coupon drive-thru distribution, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School bus loop, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron. Distributed by Cayuga County Office for the Aging. Call (315) 253-1226.
Village of Weedsport board meeting, 5:30 p.m., 8892 S. Seneca St., Weedsport. Discussing water with Sennett, attorneys, and any other business. Masks must be worn.
Happy Hour Yoga, 7 to 9 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Moonlight Movie Series: "Happy Gilmore" and "The Longest Yard," 9 p.m., Fingerlakes Drive-In, Routes 5 and 20, Aurelius. Admission $10 per car. Visit moonlightmoviescny.com.
Thursday, July 30
Songwriting workshop with Story Laurie, Zoom. Hosted by Hazard Library. To register, call (315) 364-7975 or visit facebook.com/hazardlibraryassociation or hazardlibrary.org.
Live Stream Lunches, noon, facebook.com/sewardhousemuseum. Historical presentations by members of the Seward House Museum staff. To request a topic, email development@sewardhouse.org.
Friday, July 31
Seniors farmers market coupon drive-thru distribution, 1 to 4 p.m., Seward Elementary School bus loop, 52 Metcalf Drive, Auburn. Distributed by Cayuga County Office for the Aging. Call (315) 253-1226.
Picnic Dinners, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Cost $12 per person; menu at casowasco.org. Call (315) 364-8756 or email takeout@casowasco.org.
Fish dinners, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Auburn Moose Lodge No. 1419, 83 Wall St., Auburn. Broiled or fried; cost $11. Takeout available. Call (315) 253-2301.
Music: Sam Pruyn and JD Balloni, 6 to 9 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Repco Wildlife Encounters presents about wildlife, 6:30 p.m., Zoom. Hosted by Weedsport Free Library. To register, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call (315) 834-6222.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Play for the Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Arts and crafts, games, recreation and more. For pricing, call (315) 364-8756 or visit casowasco.org.
Energizing Morning Yoga, 11 a.m. to noon, Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Music: Jon Rogalia, 5 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Jim, Ryan and Gio, 6 to 9 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Music: Dark Hollow Trio, 1 to 3 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Monday, Aug. 3
Free grab-and-go soup kitchen, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Distributed by Auburn Hunger Task Force. Email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Prayer breakfast, 8:15 a.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Prayer service followed by breakfast at 9 a.m. Service is free, breakfast is $12 per person. Call (315) 364-8756 or email takeout@casowasco.org.
Job hunting/employment group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.
Free grab-and-go soup kitchen, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Distributed by Auburn Hunger Task Force. Email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com.
Science on Zoom: "Wild About Water" with Ira McIntosh, 10 a.m., Zoom. Hosted by Hazard Library. To register, call (315) 364-7975 or visit facebook.com/hazardlibraryassociation or hazardlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Doug's Fish Fry to go sale, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Weedsport parking lot, 8871 S. Seneca St., Weedsport. To order, call (607) 753-9814. Walk-up orders also available; please wear a mask.
Moonlight Movie Series: "Sherlock Gnomes" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," 9 p.m., Fingerlakes Drive-In, Routes 5 and 20, Aurelius. Admission $10 per car. Visit moonlightmoviescny.com.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Storytelling workshop with Diane Edgecomb, 10 a.m. Call (315) 364-7975 or visit facebook.com/hazardlibraryassociation or hazardlibrary.org.
Live Stream Lunches, noon, facebook.com/sewardhousemuseum. Historical presentations by members of the Seward House Museum staff. To request a topic, email development@sewardhouse.org.
Friday, Aug. 7
Picnic Dinners, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Cost $12 per person; menu at casowasco.org. Call (315) 364-8756 or email takeout@casowasco.org.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Play for the Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Arts and crafts, games, recreation and more. For pricing, call (315) 364-8756 or visit casowasco.org.
Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., Seneca Falls Volunteer Fire Department west station, 43 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. Drive-thru pickup. Cost $10. To preorder, call (315) 759-8380.
Monday, Aug. 10
Free grab-and-go soup kitchen, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Distributed by Auburn Hunger Task Force. Email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com.
Medicare basics class, 5 to 7 p.m. To be held remotely. Learn the basics of Part D drug plans, EPIC copay assistance and more. Registration required a week before class. To register, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Prayer breakfast, 8:15 a.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Prayer service followed by breakfast at 9 a.m. Service is free, breakfast is $12 per person. Call (315) 364-8756 or email takeout@casowasco.org.
Job hunting/employment group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.
Science on Zoom: "Kitchen Science" with Teresa Schichler, 10 a.m., Zoom. Hosted by Hazard Library. To register, call (315) 364-7975 or visit facebook.com/hazardlibraryassociation or hazardlibrary.org.
Free grab-and-go soup kitchen, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Distributed by Auburn Hunger Task Force. Email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Doug's Fish Fry to go sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Five Star Bank, Routes 5 and 20, Waterloo. Supports Seneca Falls United Methodist Church.
Moonlight Movie Series: "Little Rascals" and "The Lego Movie," 9 p.m., Fingerlakes Drive-In, Routes 5 and 20, Aurelius. Admission $10 per car. Visit moonlightmoviescny.com.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Art workshop with Sonjia Turner, 10 a.m., Zoom. Materials provided. Call (315) 364-7975 or visit facebook.com/hazardlibraryassociation or hazardlibrary.org.
Live Stream Lunches, noon, facebook.com/sewardhousemuseum. Historical presentations by members of the Seward House Museum staff. To request a topic, email development@sewardhouse.org.
Barbecue dinner fundraiser for Willard Memorial Chapel, 3 to 5 p.m., at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. To order, call (315) 246-1407.
Friday, Aug. 14
Picnic Dinners, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Cost $12 per person; menu at casowasco.org. Call (315) 364-8756 or email takeout@casowasco.org.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Play for the Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Arts and crafts, games, recreation and more. For pricing, call (315) 364-8756 or visit casowasco.org.
Chicken barbecue, 11:30 a.m., Federated Church of Port Byron, Tex Pultz Parkway and Route 38, Port Byron. Dinners $12, halves $7; takeout only. To order, call (315) 776-5006.
Music: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, 8 p.m., Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. For ticket information, visit creativeconcerts.com.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Music: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, 8 p.m., Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. For ticket information, visit creativeconcerts.com.
Monday, Aug. 17
Free grab-and-go soup kitchen, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Distributed by Auburn Hunger Task Force. Email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Prayer breakfast, 8:15 a.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Prayer service followed by breakfast at 9 a.m. Service is free, breakfast is $12 per person. Call (315) 364-8756 or email takeout@casowasco.org.
Folk tale superheroes with Diane Edgecomb, 10 a.m. Hosted by Hazard Library. Call (315) 364-7975 or visit facebook.com/hazardlibraryassociation or hazardlibrary.org.
Job hunting/employment group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.
Free grab-and-go soup kitchen, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Distributed by Auburn Hunger Task Force. Email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Moonlight Movie Series: "Step Brothers" and "Wedding Crashers," 9 p.m., Fingerlakes Drive-In, Routes 5 and 20, Aurelius. Admission $10 per car. Visit moonlightmoviescny.com.
Thursday, Aug. 20
End of summer program with music by Tom Sieling, 10 a.m., Zoom. Call (315) 364-7975 or visit facebook.com/hazardlibraryassociation or hazardlibrary.org.
Live Stream Lunches, noon, facebook.com/sewardhousemuseum. Historical presentations by members of the Seward House Museum staff. To request a topic, email development@sewardhouse.org.
Friday, Aug. 21
Third Friday, village of Fair Haven. Refreshments, specials and more throughout the village. Call (315) 947-6037.
Picnic Dinners, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Cost $12 per person; menu at casowasco.org. Call (315) 364-8756 or email takeout@casowasco.org.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Play for the Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Arts and crafts, games, recreation and more. For pricing, call (315) 364-8756 or visit casowasco.org.
Fourth annual Swing for a Cure Golf Tournament, 9:30 a.m., Fillmore Golf Club, Tollgate Hill, Locke. Supports Char Batzer, who has bone cancer and is undergoing treatment. Registration requested by Aug. 14. To register, call Valerie Kelly at (315) 730-2228.
Monday, Aug. 24
Free grab-and-go soup kitchen, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Distributed by Auburn Hunger Task Force. Email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com.
Free homeschool swap, 6 p.m., Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. Hosted by Cayuga County Homeschooling. Books and supplies can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 17-21. All materials free.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Prayer breakfast, 8:15 a.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Prayer service followed by breakfast at 9 a.m. Service is free, breakfast is $12 per person. Call (315) 364-8756 or email takeout@casowasco.org.
Job hunting/employment group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.
Free grab-and-go soup kitchen, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Distributed by Auburn Hunger Task Force. Email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Moonlight Movie Series: "The Wizard of Oz" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," 9 p.m., Fingerlakes Drive-In, Routes 5 and 20, Aurelius. Admission $10 per car. Visit moonlightmoviescny.com.
Women Take the Stage, 9 p.m., womentakethestage.org. Free virtual concert and rally featuring Gloria Steinem, Lily Tomlin, Indigo Girls and more, broadcast from Seneca Falls near the site of the first Women's Rights Convention.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Live Stream Lunches, noon, facebook.com/sewardhousemuseum. Historical presentations by members of the Seward House Museum staff. To request a topic, email development@sewardhouse.org.
Alzheimer's Association caregiver support group meeting, 2 p.m. For group that regularly meets at Grace Chapel in Skaneateles. To join, call (315) 472-4201 ext. 228.
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES board meeting, 6 p.m., board room, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. Visit cayboces.org.
Friday, Aug. 28
Picnic Dinners, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Cost $12 per person; menu at casowasco.org. Call (315) 364-8756 or email takeout@casowasco.org.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Play for the Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center, 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia. Arts and crafts, games, recreation and more. For pricing, call (315) 364-8756 or visit casowasco.org.
CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS
• All city of Auburn community events scheduled for this summer have been canceled, including the Music on the Mall and city park concert series, and Founder's Day. For more information, visit auburnny.gov.
• All events at Auburn Public Theater in the near future are either canceled or will be postponed. For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
• The Auburn Doubledays' 2020 season is canceled.
• The Rev Theatre Co. has canceled several shows from its 2020 season at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and the summer tour of the Merry-Go-Round Children's Theatre. It will instead present a virtual event, "The Rev Concert: A Celebration of Art and Community" later this summer, as well as a virtual performance of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story." For more information, visit fingerlakesmtf.com.
• The Sterling Renaissance Festival's 2020 season is canceled. In its place will be a virtual program, Virtual Sterling. For more information, visit facebook.com/sterlingrenaissancefestival.
• The 2020 edition of the Great New York State Fair has been canceled. For more information, visit nysfair.org.
• Wednesday night bingo at St. Alphonsus Church and Sunday night bingo at Sacred Heart Church in Owasco are canceled until further notice.
• The Auburn Fire Department vs. Auburn Police Department charity softball game in memory of Chloe Calhoun has been canceled; a 2021 return is planned.
• Cayuga County has canceled this year's edition of the Cayuga County Fair with the Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair and Big 6 Dairy Show.
• The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY has canceled its 2020 Hogs for Dogs benefit ride.
• The Port Byron Fire Department's annual Antique and Classic Car Show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, has been canceled.
• Elbridge Community Church 2020 Vacation Bible School scheduled for Aug. 3-7 has been canceled.
• The Great Race in Owasco will be replaced by a virtual version. For more information, visit great-race.com.
• This year's Jordan Fall Festival in Jordan has been canceled. It will return for its 75th year in 2021.
• The Auburn Education Foundation has postponed its Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction induction ceremony from Sept. 18 to May 14, 2021. The class of 2020 will now become the class of 2021. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.
• The Mother's Day Garden Tour at Sycamore Hill Gardens has been postponed to Sept. 26. For more information, including a virtual tour, visit baltimorewoods.org.
• The annual Little York Fiber Festival in Preble, a fundraiser for Cortland Repertory Theatre, has been canceled. It was scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11. For more information, visit cortlandrep.org.
