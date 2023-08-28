Monday, Aug. 28
Special events
Regional
The Great New York State Fair, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Food, music, amusements, exhibitors and more. Tickets $10. Visit nysfair.ny.gov.
Film
Local
Monday Movie Mania: "The Goonies" with children's costume contest and Capt. Jack, 8:30 p.m., Hoopes Park, Auburn. Free and open to the public; bring popcorn, blankets and lawn chairs. Visit auburnny.gov/parks.
Food and drink
Local
Doug's Fish Fry to go sale and bake sale fundraiser for Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Samuel Center for Canal History, 38 Rochester St., Port Byron. To order, call (607) 423-5996 before 4 p.m.
Meetings
Local
Cub Scout Pack 40, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. Call (315) 283-5752.
Music
Local
Ben Wayne, 6 to 8 p.m., Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. No cover. Visit pottersfarmtofork.com.
Recreation
Local
Turning Stone Resort Casino bus trip, first pickup at 7:15 a.m., Onondaga Coach Tours garage, 7659 North St. Road, Sennett. Bus leaves garage at 7:30 a.m. for second pickup at 7:45 a.m. at Rainbow Lanes at 2932 Route 31, Weedsport, then departs at 8 a.m. for casino. Bus will leave casino at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in Weedsport at 5:30 p.m. Cost $35; chartered by the American Legion Auxiliary of Cayuga County to support Empire Girls State. To RSVP, email gazebo33@verizon.net or call (315) 283-7663.
Artist's Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Bring a current project and supplies to work in relaxed atmosphere. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Game sets available. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Line dancing with Kathy Zamniak, 6 p.m., Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," 2 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Youth
Local
Imagine Storytime, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For ages 2-5. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Special events
Local
Medication take-back and drug awareness event, 4 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 314 State St., Auburn. Collecting prescriptions, samples, vitamins and more for proper disposal; no needles or sharps. Free and open to the public.
Community Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Cover $2. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Regional
The Great New York State Fair, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Food, music, amusements, exhibitors and more. Tickets $10. Visit nysfair.ny.gov.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Conference Room A/B, Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., Geneva. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Meetings
Local
Job hunting/employment group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 253-3331.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Crossroads, 6 p.m., Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue, Auburn. No cover. Visit auburnny.gov.
Regional
Marianne Solivan, 6 to 9 p.m., Persimmons Restaurant, 3536 Timber Banks Parkway, Baldwinsville. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
Recreation
Local
Tacos & Trivia, 4 to 8 p.m., Aurora Brewing Co., 1897 Route 90, Aurora. Trivia begins at 6 p.m. Visit brewaurora.com.
Trivia night, 6:30 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Trivia night, 7 p.m., LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 554-8194.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Youth
Local
Preschool Story Hour, 9:30 a.m., Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Visit hazardlibrary.org.
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Special events
Local
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Regional
The Great New York State Fair, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Food, music, amusements, exhibitors and more. Tickets $10. Visit nysfair.ny.gov.
Story Boat Cruise with Jay Leeming, 7 to 8:30 p.m., MV Teal, 1000 Allan Treman Park Road, Ithaca. Visit storyhouseithaca.org.
Food and drink
Local
Wednesday night dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, VFW Post No. 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $10; supports service dogs for veterans. Call (315) 253-5890.
Music
Local
Sam Domicolo, 6 to 9 p.m., Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling. No cover. Visit collocawines.com.
Rachel Beverly, 6 p.m., Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit brightleafvineyard.com.
Weekend at Bernie's, 6 to 9 p.m., downtown Auburn parking garage roof, Lincoln Street, Auburn. No cover; food and beverage vendors available. Visit auburnny.gov.
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 7 to 10 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Recreation
Local
Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
OtherWorlds sci-fi and fantasy book club, 5 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Craft night, 6 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Bring any project you're working on. Call (315) 776-5694.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Evening Book Club: "More Than You'll Ever Know" by Katie Gutierrez, 6:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Trivia Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. No cover. Visit pottersfarmtofork.com.
Trivia night, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
DJ Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. No cover. Call (315) 689-9849.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 18 months and younger. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Books & Babies, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Lap-sit storytime for newborns and their caregivers. No registration required. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Special events
Local
International Overdose Awareness Day observance, 6:30 p.m., Nick's Ride 4 Friends, 13 Chapel St., Auburn. Music by Perform 4 Purpose, special guest speakers, bagpipes by Brian Clancy, candlelight vigil and dove release (weather permitting).
Open house with presentation "Antique Tools and How to Use Them" with Denise Richer, 7 p.m., Jordan Historical Society & Museum, 15 Mechanic St., Jordan. Museum opens at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit facebook.com/jordannyhistorical.
Regional
The Great New York State Fair, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Food, music, amusements, exhibitors and more. Tickets $10. Visit nysfair.ny.gov.
Music
Local
Stardusters All-Star Band, 6 to 8 p.m., Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco. No cover. Visit sebsgreenshutters.com.
Dean's List, 6 to 9 p.m., Deauville Island at Emerson Park, Owasco. No cover. Visit facebook.com/friendsofemerson.
Open mic with Ron Hurne, 6 to 9 p.m., Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling. No cover. Visit collocawines.com.
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 8 p.m. to midnight, Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Karaoke with Darick, 9:30 p.m. to midnight, Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/falconlanes.
Regional
Happy Sterling Festival, Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal. For ticket information, visit sterlingstage.com.
Recreation
Local
Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Presented by Orange Trivia.
DJ Trivia, 7 p.m., Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan. No cover. Call (315) 689-9199.
Purple Lancers bingo, 7 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall Conference Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Doors open at 4 p.m. Visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Youth
Local
Lego Club, 4 p.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 1
Special events
Local
First Friday: Open house with music by Bob Piorun and Luis Molina, 4 to 6 p.m., Westminster Manor, 81 South St., Auburn. Visit westminstermanoradulthome.org.
First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Exhibits, refreshments and more. Free and open to the public. Visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.
First Friday: Live music by Infrared Radiation Orchestra and new gift shop exhibit by Donna Nicholas, 5 to 8 p.m., Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Visit sewardhouse.org.
The State Street Run, 5 p.m., Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn. Annual pub crawl to more than 15 stops along State Street; shirts $15 at Parker's.
Regional
The Great New York State Fair, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Food, music, amusements, exhibitors and more. Tickets $10. Visit nysfair.ny.gov.
Music
Local
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
The Destination, 6 to 9 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. Tickets $10. Visit treleavenwines.com.
Bob Piorun and Luis Molina, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Karaoke with DJ Toby Rich, 8 p.m., CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-6868.
Regional
Happy Sterling Festival, Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal. For ticket information, visit sterlingstage.com.
Music jam, 7 p.m., American Legion, 13 Main St., Marcellus. Open to all acoustic musicians. Donation $2 for coffee and cookies.
Noah Kahan, 8 p.m., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse. For ticket information, visit asmsyracuse.com/p/amphitheater.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Special events
Local
Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department Field Days, 8 a.m., Austin Park, Skaneateles. Car show, pickleball, children's fun run, rides, music by Jon Rogalia and The Swamp Boys at 8 p.m. and more. Find the event on Facebook.
Regional
The Great New York State Fair, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Food, music, amusements, exhibitors and more. Tickets $10. Visit nysfair.ny.gov.
Food and drink
Local
Pasta dinner to support Luca Musso and family's fight against leukemia, 4 to 7 p.m., A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn. Dine in or takeout. Tickets $10; presale ends Aug. 28.
Music
Local
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-2200.
Bryan Wagner, 6 to 9 p.m., Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven. No cover. Visit stickandrudderpub.com.
Petty Thieves, 7 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Virgil Cain, 9 p.m., LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 554-8194.
Regional
Happy Sterling Festival, Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal. For ticket information, visit sterlingstage.com.
Foreigner with Loverboy, 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse. For ticket information, visit asmsyracuse.com/p/amphitheater.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Special events
Local
Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department Field Days, 8 a.m., Austin Park, Skaneateles. Car show, pickleball, children's fun run, rides, music by The Mere Mortals at 7 p.m. and more. Find the event on Facebook.
Hops N Shop, noon to 6 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Local vendors, live music by Luke Mock at 12:30 p.m. and Amy and Sandy at 3 p.m., Prison City food truck and more. Visit prisoncitybrewing.com.
Lake Ontario Food, Wine and Jazz Festival, 1 to 5 p.m., Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling. For ticket information, visit collocawines.com.
Regional
The Great New York State Fair, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Food, music, amusements, exhibitors and more. Tickets $10. Visit nysfair.ny.gov.
Music
Local
No Filter, 2 to 5 p.m.; Bad JuJu, 6 to 9 p.m., Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 252-6309.
Ben Wayne, 2 to 5 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit treleavenwines.com.
Denali and TR, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit brightleafvineyard.com.
Kevin Barrigar, 3 to 6 p.m., 1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett. No cover. Visit highlandparkgolfclub.com.
Regional
Happy Sterling Festival: Ryan Montbleau and more, Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal. For ticket information, visit sterlingstage.com.
Monday, Sept. 4
Editor's note: Regularly scheduled events may not be taking place due to Labor Day holiday.
Special events
Regional
The Great New York State Fair, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Food, music, amusements, exhibitors and more. Tickets $10. Visit nysfair.ny.gov.
Meetings
Local
Cub Scout Pack 40, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. Call (315) 283-5752.
Recreation
Local
Artist's Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Bring a current project and supplies to work in relaxed atmosphere. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Line dancing with Kathy Zamniak, 6 p.m., Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Youth
Local
Imagine Storytime, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For ages 2-5. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Special events
Local
Community Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Cover $2. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Regional
Improv Night with Third Place Theater Company, 7 to 9 p.m., Deep Dive, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca. Free and open to the public. Visit storyhouseithaca.org.
Meetings
Local
Job hunting/employment group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 253-3331.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Regional
Vanessa Vacanti and the Jazz Mafia, 6 to 9 p.m., Persimmons Restaurant, 3536 Timber Banks Parkway, Baldwinsville. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
Recreation
Local
Fiction Book Club, 2 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Tacos & Trivia, 4 to 8 p.m., Aurora Brewing Co., 1897 Route 90, Aurora. Trivia begins at 6 p.m. Visit brewaurora.com.
Trivia night, 6:30 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Trivia night, 7 p.m., LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 554-8194.
Youth
Local
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Food and drink
Local
Wednesday night dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, VFW Post No. 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $10; supports service dogs for veterans. Call (315) 253-5890.
Music
Local
Jazz at the Sherwood: Quatro, 6 to 8:30 p.m., west lawn, Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Cost $50; includes four-course dinner. Call (315) 685-3405 or visit cnyjazz.org.
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 7 to 10 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Regional
"King Vaudeville" starring Colin Barkell, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble. Presented by Cortland Repertory Theatre. For ticket information, visit cortlandrep.org.
Recreation
Local
Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Craft night, 6 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Bring any project you're working on. Call (315) 776-5694.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Trivia Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. No cover. Visit pottersfarmtofork.com.
Trivia night, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
DJ Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. No cover. Call (315) 689-9849.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 18 months and younger. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Read, Sing, Play Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 18 months-4 years. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Books & Babies, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Lap-sit storytime for newborns and their caregivers. No registration required. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Special events
Local
Medicare basics class, noon to 2 p.m., Edward T. Boyle Center basement, 149 Genesee St., Auburn. Registration required. Call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
Blood drive, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Weedsport United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
"Black Thought, Voices and Action: Educator and activist Mamie Till-Mobley," 6:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. A film and discussion series facilitated by William E. Berry Jr. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Cayuga Cut-Ups Square Dance Club open house, 7 p.m., Weedsport United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Modern western square dance.
Homebrewed Comedy featuring Paul Kozlowski, Cindy Arena, Gabby Garcia and host Mike Peters, 7 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Tickets $10. Visit facebook.com/prisoncitypub.
Meetings
Local
Port Byron Public Library board, 6 p.m., 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Music
Local
Infinity, 6 to 9 p.m., Deauville Island at Emerson Park, Owasco. No cover. Visit facebook.com/friendsofemerson.
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 8 p.m. to midnight, Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Karaoke with Darick, 9:30 p.m. to midnight, Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/falconlanes.
Regional
Bruce Springsteen, 7:30 p.m., JMA Wireless Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Recreation
Local
Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Presented by Orange Trivia.
Trivia with DJ Bobcat, 7 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
DJ Trivia, 7 p.m., Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan. No cover. Call (315) 689-9199.
Purple Lancers bingo, 7 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall Conference Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Doors open at 4 p.m. Visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Youth
Local
Story Time for Bookworms, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 2-5. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 8
Special events
Local
Lunchtime Lecture Series: "Cayuga Nation: Past, Present and Future," noon, New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Introduction to Haudenosaunee culture, values and history by Dan Hill of the Heron Clan and caretaker of the SHARE Farm. Free and open to the public. Visit sewardhouse.org.
Yard, rummage and book sale, 1 to 5 p.m., St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary Ave., Auburn.
26th annual Montezuma Muckrace, 7 p.m., Montezuma Wetlands Complex and Montezuma Audubon Center, Route 89, Savannah. A 24-hour birding competition to raise funds for conservation projects and education programs. Visit friendsofmontezuma.org/projects-programs/muckrace.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun and Luis Molina, 5 to 7 p.m., Anyela's Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles. No cover. Visit anyelasvineyards.com.
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Ryan Sutherland, 6 to 9 p.m., Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven. No cover. Visit stickandrudderpub.com.
Sydney Irving and The Mojo, 6 to 9 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit treleavenwines.com.
The Rounds, 6 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Music on the Mall: The Hi-Jivers, 7 to 10 p.m., State Street, Auburn. No cover. Visit auburnny.gov.
Karaoke with DJ Toby Rich, 8 p.m., CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-6868.
Regional
Music jam, 7 p.m., American Legion, 13 Main St., Marcellus. Open to all acoustic musicians. Donation $2 for coffee and cookies.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Special events
Local
Blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
HABA Toy Fest 2023, 10 a.m., HABA Toy Outlet Store, 4407 Jordan Road, Skaneateles. Food trucks, bounce house, face painting, games and prizes, toy sale and more. Visit facebook.com/thehabatoyoutlet.
Port Byron Canal Day, 10 a.m., Little League field, 14 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Begins with grand parade, followed by food, beverages, vendor fair, bounce houses, duck derby, cornhole tournament and music by Tell All Your Friends, Juhl Band and more. Free and open to the public.
CNY TomatoFest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Auburn. Live music on two stages, family entertainment, food, crafts and more. Free and open to the public. Visit cnytomatofest.org.
Yard, rummage and book sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary Ave., Auburn.
XCITE Wrestling presents Pandemonium at the Ball Park, 7 p.m., Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Professional wrestling show with a steel cage match. Tickets $10-$30. Visit facebook.com/xcitewrestling.
Regional
Meet-and-greet with "Black at Night" author S.H. Livernois, 3 p.m., community room, Oswego Public Library, 120 E. 2nd St., Oswego. Book set at the Sterling Renaissance Festival. Free and open to the public. Visit shlivernoisauthor.com.
Food
Local
Union Springs Lions Club chicken barbecue fundraiser, 10 a.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Supports High Angle Rescue Team. Cost $12 dinners, $8 halves.
Regional
All-you-can-eat Belgian waffle breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Lamson Grange No. 588, 9108 Fenner Road, Baldwinsville. Cost $10 adults, $5 children 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Call (315) 413-8993.
Meetings
Local
Women Doing God's Work, 9:30 a.m., United Church of Auburn, 77 Metcalf Drive, Auburn. Women's Ministry group formed to provide hygiene products and services to people in need. Call Kathy at (315) 567-9652 or church at (315) 252-4397.
Music
Local
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-2200.
Major Keys, 6 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Seth Rasmussen, 6 to 9 p.m., Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven. No cover. Visit stickandrudderpub.com.
Like a Hurricane (Neil Young tribute), 7 to 10 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Visit prisoncitybrewing.com.
Mary Fahl, 8 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $35. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Regional
Oswego Music Hall: Will Gorman Trio with Joe Carello, 7:30 p.m., McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Tickets $16-$19. Visit oswegomusichall.org.
Meat Loaf tribute show, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Special events
Local
Hops N Shop, noon to 6 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Local vendors, live music by Jim Scala at 12:30 p.m. and Sydney Irving at 3 p.m., Prison City food truck and more. Visit prisoncitybrewing.com.
Music
Local
The Double Standards, 2 to 5 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit treleavenwines.com.
8-Traxx, 3 to 6 p.m., 1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett. No cover. Visit highlandparkgolfclub.com.
Youth
Local
Family Read Aloud Book Club: "Mr. Penguin and the Lost Treasure" by Alex T. Smith, 11 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For families with a child in grades 1-2. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Monday, Sept. 11
Meetings
Local
Cub Scout Pack 40, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. Call (315) 283-5752.
Recreation
Local
Artist's Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Bring a current project and supplies to work in relaxed atmosphere. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Mahjong for beginners, 2 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Line dancing with Kathy Zamniak, 6 p.m., Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Youth
Local
Imagine Storytime, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For ages 2-5. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Special events
Local
After Hours Lecture Series: Derrick Pratt of the Erie Canal Museum on the connection between the canal and the Underground Railroad, 7 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Community Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Cover $2. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Food and drink
Local
Drive-thru pasta dinner, 4 p.m. until sold out, St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Cost $10; no preorder necessary. Call (315) 252-9545.
Meetings
Local
Correction officer retirees, 9 a.m., Auburn Correctional Facility Recreation Center, Franklin Street Road, Sennett.
Job hunting/employment group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 253-3331.
Skaneateles Library Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Cayuga County ABATE, 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Regional
Cherie Giraud, 6 to 9 p.m., Persimmons Restaurant, 3536 Timber Banks Parkway, Baldwinsville. No cover. Visit cnyjazz.org.
Falling in Reverse with Ice Nine Kills, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse. For ticket information, visit asmsyracuse.com/p/amphitheater.
Recreation
Local
Tacos & Trivia, 4 to 8 p.m., Aurora Brewing Co., 1897 Route 90, Aurora. Trivia begins at 6 p.m. Visit brewaurora.com.
Trivia night, 6:30 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Trivia night, 7 p.m., LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 554-8194.
Youth
Local
Preschool Story Hour, 9:30 a.m., Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Visit hazardlibrary.org.
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Special events
Local
Fifth annual Senior Moments Resource Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Public hearing with Cayuga County Office for the Aging, presentation on "The Ins and Outs of Occupational Therapy" and "Brain Health: Keep Your Mind Fit For Life," Medicare information, benefits eligibility screenings and more. Free and open to the public; SCAT Van rides available by calling (315) 253-0996. For more information, call (315) 253-1226.
Performance: "Mr. Seward for the Defense," 7 p.m., Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Dramatic recreation of William H. Seward's closing defense in the 1846 trial of William Freeman performed by Jack Sherman, followed by Q&A. Tickets $10 Seward House Museum members, $15 nonmembers; reservations suggested. Visit sewardhouse.org.
Food and drink
Local
Wednesday night dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, VFW Post No. 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $10; supports service dogs for veterans. Call (315) 253-5890.
Music
Local
Shinedown and Papa Roach, 6:10 p.m., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse. For ticket information, visit asmsyracuse.com/p/amphitheater.
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 7 to 10 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Recreation
Local
Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Course on conversational Ukrainian, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Continues for seven more sessions through December. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Cookbook Club: Family Favorites, 6 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Theme: family favorites. Registration required. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Craft night, 6 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Bring any project you're working on. Call (315) 776-5694.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Trivia Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. No cover. Visit pottersfarmtofork.com.
Trivia night, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
DJ Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. No cover. Call (315) 689-9849.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 7:30 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 18 months and younger. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Stories and activities with Miss Sandy. No registration required. Visit aurorafreelibrary.org or call (315) 364-8074.
Read, Sing, Play Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 18 months-4 years. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Books & Babies, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Lap-sit storytime for newborns and their caregivers. No registration required. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Special events
Local
The Wall That Heals: Opening ceremony, 8:30 a.m., Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Wall will be open 24 hours a day through 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile education center. Free and open to the public. Visit thewallthatheals.org.
Blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Cornell University professor Gerard Aching presents "Voices on the Underground Railroad," 6 p.m., Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Aching, W.E.B. DuBois Professor in the Humanities, will present based on his research and coordination of the Underground Railroad Research Project. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 253-8051.
Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series: "Where Were You on Sept. 11, 2001: Time Spent at Ground Zero as a Guard Member" by William Saphara, 6 to 7 p.m., Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 252-7644.
Cayuga Cut-Ups Square Dance Club open house, 7 p.m., Weedsport United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Modern western square dance.
Regional
CNY Retirement Showcase, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., CNY Regional Market, 2100 Park St., Syracuse. Presented by Community Living Advocates and Kinney Drugs. Free and open to the public. Visit communitylivingadvocates.com/cnyretirementshowcase2023.
Opening reception, "Continuity, Innovation and Resistance: The Art of Peter B. Jones," 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Syracuse University Art Museum, Syracuse University, Syracuse. Exhibit on display through Dec. 15. Visit syr.edu.
African Violet & Gesneriad Society of Syracuse, 7 p.m., Pitcher Hill Community Church, 605 Bailey Road, North Syracuse. Call (315) 492-2562.
Meetings
Local
Zonta Club of Auburn, 6 p.m., community room, Lyons National Bank, 311 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett. Visit zontadistrict2.org/auburn.
Music
Local
Nate Michaels, 6 to 9 p.m., Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling. No cover. Visit collocawines.com.
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 8 p.m. to midnight, Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Karaoke with Darick, 9:30 p.m. to midnight, Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/falconlanes.
Regional
Todd Meredith, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble. Presented by Cortland Repertory Theatre. For ticket information, visit cortlandrep.org.
Recreation
Local
Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Presented by Orange Trivia.
DJ Trivia, 7 p.m., Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan. No cover. Call (315) 689-9199.
Purple Lancers bingo, 7 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall Conference Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Doors open at 4 p.m. Visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 7:30 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Youth
Local
Story Time for Bookworms, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 2-5. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 15
Special events
Local
The Wall That Heals, all day, Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile education center. Free and open to the public. Visit thewallthatheals.org.
77th annual Jordan Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., village of Jordan. Lunch fish fry, rides, music by Custom Taylor Band and more. Free and open to the public. Visit villageofjordan.org.
Climate strike, 5:30 p.m., Memorial City Hall, 25 South St., Auburn. Hosted by Cayuga Climate Action as part of global Fridays For Future movement, with remarks by local sustainability leaders.
"Vietnam Through My Lens" performance featuring Stu Richel, 7 p.m., Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. Sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704, of Cayuga County, in connection with The Wall That Heals' visit to Auburn. Visit cayugacountyvvachapter704.com.
Regional
Peter B. Jones artist talk, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Syracuse University Art Museum, Syracuse University, Syracuse. Jones' "Continuity, Innovation and Resistance" is on display through Dec. 15. Visit syr.edu.
Priscilla Presley, 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Music
Local
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Lou Nocilly and His Driveway Jazz Band, 6 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Larry Kyle, 6 to 9 p.m., Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven. No cover. Visit stickandrudderpub.com.
JackFire, 6 to 9 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit treleavenwines.com.
Karaoke with DJ Toby Rich, 8 p.m., CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-6868.
Regional
Music jam, 7 p.m., American Legion, 13 Main St., Marcellus. Open to all acoustic musicians. Donation $2 for coffee and cookies.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 2 and 8 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Special events
Local
The Wall That Heals, all day, Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile education center. Free and open to the public. Visit thewallthatheals.org.
Blood drive, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
12th annual Finger Lakes Mud Run, 8:30 a.m., Everest Park, 5343 North Road, Owasco. Outdoor challenge course competition organized by Champions for Life. For registration information, visit fingerlakesmudrun.com.
Run to Remember 5K, 9 a.m., Route 31 and Towpath Road, Weedsport. Remembering firefighters and police officers who died in the line of duty. With awards, food and beverages.
Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn. More than 80 artists and artisans showing and selling work, food trucks, music by Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment and more. Email artintheparkauburn@gmail.com or call (315) 406-0097.
77th annual Jordan Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., village of Jordan. Magicians, rides, chicken barbecue, Jordan-Elbridge Marching Eagles, music by Six-String Rodeo Band and more. Free and open to the public. Visit villageofjordan.org.
Science of Reading community workshop, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Classes about how the brain learns to read, the causes of the literacy crisis in the U.S. and more; continues through Nov. 18. Zoom access available. Registration requested. Visit skanlibrary.org.
"Vietnam Through My Lens" performance featuring Stu Richel, 7 p.m., Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. Sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704, of Cayuga County, in connection with The Wall That Heals' visit to Auburn. Visit cayugacountyvvachapter704.com.
Music
Local
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-2200.
Amy Lyn Trio, 6 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Guitar concert by Kathy Dillon and friends, 7:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Regional
Oswego Music Hall: Delaney Brothers Bluegrass, 7:30 p.m., McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Tickets $16-$19. Visit oswegomusichall.org.
Theater
Local
"Lotus Notes: A Tale of Truth and Healing" by Cari Clark, 2 and 7 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Presented by the Tubman Troupe. Tickets $23.23. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 2 and 8 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Youth
Regional
Sensory Friendly Time, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology, 500 S. Franklin St., Syracuse. For admission information, visit most.org.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Special events
Local
The Wall That Heals, all day through closing ceremony at 1:30 p.m., Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile education center. Free and open to the public. Visit thewallthatheals.org.
Third annual RuariSparkle Tutu Run, Walk and Trot, 9 a.m., Yawger Brook Campground, 989 Chamberlain Road, Aurelius. With awards, raffles, refreshments and more. Supports Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital. Visit ruarisparkle.org or find @RuariSparkle on Twitter or Facebook.
77th annual Jordan Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., village of Jordan. Pancake breakfast, greased pole climbs, food, car show, music by Tim Burns and more. Free and open to the public. Visit villageofjordan.org.
Wine Run 5K, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. To sign up, visit treleavenwines.com.
Hops N Shop, noon to 6 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Local vendors, Bold Coast Lobster Co. food truck, live music by Luke Mock at 12:30 p.m. and John Regalia at 3 p.m., Prison City food truck and more. Visit prisoncitybrewing.com.
Presentation: "Equal Rights for All: 1816 Farmington Quaker Meetinghouse as a Case Study," 2 to 3 p.m., Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood. Presented by 1816 board members Dave Bruinx and Judith Wellman, who will share how the meetinghouse became a national center of movements for equal rights for African Americans, Haudenosaunee people and women. Free and open to the public. Visit howlandstonestore.org.
Psychic medium Rhonda Lilly gallery reading, 3 to 5 p.m., Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. For ticket information, visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Music
Local
"Sacred Music You Like to Hear for Soprano, Piano and Organ" with Pamela Poulin and Robert Anderson, 2 p.m., Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Reception to follow. Admission $10. Visit willard-chapel.com.
Honky Tonk Hindooz, 3 to 6 p.m., 1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett. No cover. Visit highlandparkgolfclub.com.
Patrick Young, 3 to 5 p.m., Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit brightleafvineyard.com.
The Cadleys, 4 p.m., Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. No cover. Visit pottersfarmtofork.com.
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Monday, Sept. 18
Meetings
Local
Cub Scout Pack 40, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. Call (315) 283-5752.
Recreation
Local
Artist's Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Bring a current project and supplies to work in relaxed atmosphere. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Morning Book Club: "Indian Horse" by Richard Wagamese, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Mahjong for beginners, 2 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Line dancing with Kathy Zamniak, 6 p.m., Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 7:30 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Youth
Local
Imagine Storytime, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For ages 2-5. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Special events
Local
Presentation: Larry Cook on "Presidents With Connections to New York State," 7 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Presented with the Skaneateles Historical Society. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Community Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Cover $2. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Regional
Friends of the Central Library welcomes writer Patrick Radden Keefe, 7:30 p.m., Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit foclsyracuse.org.
Meetings
Local
Job hunting/employment group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 253-3331.
Powers Library Association Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., 29 Church St., Moravia. Call (315) 497-1955 or visit powerslibraryny.org.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Music in the Stacks: Joel Kane, classical guitar, 7 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Recreation
Local
Nonfiction Book Club, 2 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Tacos & Trivia, 4 to 8 p.m., Aurora Brewing Co., 1897 Route 90, Aurora. Trivia begins at 6 p.m. Visit brewaurora.com.
Trivia night, 6:30 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Trivia night, 7 p.m., LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 554-8194.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Youth
Local
Preschool Story Hour, 9:30 a.m., Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Visit hazardlibrary.org.
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Special events
Local
Class: "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," 1 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Food and drink
Local
Wednesday night dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, VFW Post No. 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $10; supports service dogs for veterans. Call (315) 253-5890.
Music
Local
Jazz at the Sherwood: ESP with Kristen Tegtmeyer, 6 to 8:30 p.m., west lawn, Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Cost $50; includes four-course dinner. Call (315) 685-3405 or visit cnyjazz.org.
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 7 to 10 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Recreation
Local
Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Craft night, 6 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Bring any project you're working on. Call (315) 776-5694.
Cayuga County Coin Club, 6 p.m., community room, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Call (315) 253-7670.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Trivia Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. No cover. Visit pottersfarmtofork.com.
Trivia night, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
DJ Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. No cover. Call (315) 689-9849.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 7 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 18 months and younger. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Stories and activities with Miss Sandy. No registration required. Visit aurorafreelibrary.org or call (315) 364-8074.
Read, Sing, Play Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 18 months-4 years. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Books & Babies, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Lap-sit storytime for newborns and their caregivers. No registration required. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Special events
Local
"Black Thought, Voices and Action: Lawyer, social justice activist and law professor Bryan Stevenson," 6:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. A film and discussion series facilitated by William E. Berry Jr. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Cayuga Cut-Ups Square Dance Club open house, 7 p.m., Weedsport United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Modern western square dance.
Comedian Paul Spratt, 7 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit treleavenwines.com.
Author Joyce Cook in period costume presents "Elmina Spencer: Oswego's Civil War Battlefield Nurse," 7 p.m., Old Brutus Historical Society Museum, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Cook will also have copies of her book about Spencer available for purchase. Admission free and open to the public; refreshments will be served. Call (315) 834-9342 or email oldbrutushistorical@gmail.com.
Meetings
Local
Aurora Free Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Call (315) 364-8074.
Music
Local
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 8 p.m. to midnight, Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Karaoke with Darick, 9:30 p.m. to midnight, Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/falconlanes.
Regional
Oswego Music Hall: Daniel Champagne, 7:30 p.m., McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Tickets $16-$19. Visit oswegomusichall.org.
Recreation
Local
Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Presented by Orange Trivia.
Trivia with DJ Bobcat, 7 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
DJ Trivia, 7 p.m., Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan. No cover. Call (315) 689-9199.
Purple Lancers bingo, 7 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall Conference Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Doors open at 4 p.m. Visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Regional
Trivia night, 7 p.m., Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24-26 Port Watson St., Cortland. Admission $5. Visit cortlandrep.org.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 7:30 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 7 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Youth
Local
Story Time for Bookworms, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 2-5. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 22
Special events
Local
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Borodino Fire Department, 2500 Nunnery Road, Skaneateles. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Farm and flea market, 4 to 7 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. With more than 20 vendors, music by Tom Chamberlain, food and beverages and more. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Music
Local
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Petty Thieves, 6 to 9 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit treleavenwines.com.
Karaoke with DJ Toby Rich, 8 p.m., CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-6868.
Regional
Music jam, 7 p.m., American Legion, 13 Main St., Marcellus. Open to all acoustic musicians. Donation $2 for coffee and cookies.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 2 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 7 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Special events
Local
Family history information day, 10 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Sennett. Topics include setting up a family history, wills, end-of-life paperwork and family medical history.
Riot Run 5K, 10 a.m., Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn. Race with live music, yard games and more outside the brewery. Registration $43-$45. Visit prisoncitybrewing.com.
Salt City Union vs. Michigan Stars FC soccer game, 6 p.m., Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Visit flowercityunion.com.
Food and drink
Local
Union Springs Lions Club chicken barbecue fundraiser, 10 a.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Supports the church's women's association. Cost $12 dinners, $8 halves.
Music
Local
Joe Holt, 2 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit treleavenwines.com.
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-2200.
Virgil Cain, 7 p.m., Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Regional
Draw the Line (Aerosmith tribute), 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Recreation
Local
Ukrainian embroidery workshop: ornamental magnets, 1 to 4 p.m., Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. With Nataliia Shynkarenko. Cost $15; reservations required. For beginners and advanced crafters. Visit cayugamuseum.org.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 8 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 2 and 7 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
Syracuse Opera presents "Celebrating 75: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Revue," 7:30 p.m., Palace Theater, 2384 James St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracuseopera.com.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Special events
Local
Hops N Shop, noon to 6 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Local vendors, live music by Jim Scala at 12:30 p.m. and Mike Burns duo at 3 p.m., Prison City food truck and more. Visit prisoncitybrewing.com.
Fashion drawing studio with illustrator Dee Densmore Finkenstadt, 1 to 3 p.m., Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Free; donations accepted. Reservations required. Visit cayugamuseum.org.
Music
Local
Sydney Irving, 2 to 5 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit treleavenwines.com.
Mark Nanni, 3 p.m., Willowdale Bend, 2080 Willowdale Road, Skaneateles. Visit marknannimusic.com.
Selah, 4:30 p.m., Union Springs Academy, 40 Spring St. Road, Union Springs. Christian music. Tickets $25 general admission, $40 VIP with meet-and-greet before the concert. Supports scholarships for Union Springs Academy students. Visit itickets.com/events/474293.
Regional
Sammy Rae & The Friends, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit stateofithaca.org.
Recreation
Local
5K trail run, Everest Park, 5343 North Road, Owasco. Visit championsforlife.org.
Theater
Regional
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 2 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Monday, Sept. 25
Meetings
Local
Cub Scout Pack 40, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. Call (315) 283-5752.
Recreation
Local
Artist's Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Bring a current project and supplies to work in relaxed atmosphere. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Line dancing with Kathy Zamniak, 6 p.m., Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 2 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Youth
Local
Imagine Storytime, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For ages 2-5. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Special events
Local
Community Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Cover $2. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Meetings
Local
Job hunting/employment group, 10 a.m. to noon, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 253-3331.
Fleming Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Fleming Town Hall, 2433 Dublin Hill Road, Fleming.
Music
Local
Bob Piorun, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
Recreation
Local
Tacos & Trivia, 4 to 8 p.m., Aurora Brewing Co., 1897 Route 90, Aurora. Trivia begins at 6 p.m. Visit brewaurora.com.
Trivia night, 6:30 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Trivia night, 7 p.m., LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 554-8194.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Youth
Local
Preschool Story Hour, 9:30 a.m., Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. Visit hazardlibrary.org.
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Call (315) 776-5694.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Special events
Regional
Henry Rollins, 8 p.m., Oncenter Carrier Theater, 421 Montgomery St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit asmsyracuse.com.
Food and drink
Local
Wednesday night dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, VFW Post No. 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $10; supports service dogs for veterans. Call (315) 253-5890.
Music
Local
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 7 to 10 p.m., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Recreation
Local
Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Call (315) 834-6222 or visit weedsportlibrary.org.
Craft night, 6 p.m., Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron. Bring any project you're working on. Call (315) 776-5694.
Fitness with Sue V, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Cost $5. Email susanv115@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-1640.
Evening Book Club: "Easy There" by Tommy Orange, 6:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Trivia Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. No cover. Visit pottersfarmtofork.com.
Trivia night, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
DJ Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Wayside Irish Pub, 101 W. Main St., Elbridge. No cover. Call (315) 689-9849.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 7 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Youth
Local
Baby Bounce & Rhyme, 9:15 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 18 months and younger. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Stories and activities with Miss Sandy. No registration required. Visit aurorafreelibrary.org or call (315) 364-8074.
Read, Sing, Play Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 18 months-4 years. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Books & Babies, 11 a.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Lap-sit storytime for newborns and their caregivers. No registration required. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Special events
Local
"Black Thought, Voices and Action: The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee," 6:30 p.m., Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. A film and discussion series facilitated by William E. Berry Jr. Visit seymourlibrary.org.
Music
Local
Karaoke with DJ Bryan Throw, 8 p.m. to midnight, Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.
Karaoke with Darick, 9:30 p.m. to midnight, Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/falconlanes.
Recreation
Local
Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Presented by Orange Trivia.
Trivia with DJ Bobcat, 7 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
DJ Trivia, 7 p.m., Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan. No cover. Call (315) 689-9199.
Purple Lancers bingo, 7 p.m., Fingerlakes Mall Conference Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Doors open at 4 p.m. Visit fingerlakesmall.com.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 2 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 2 and 7 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
Youth
Local
Story Time for Bookworms, 10:30 a.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. For ages 2-5. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 29
Special events
Local
MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3260 Route 90, Aurora. Artisans specializing in handmade goods, with tent sale. Free and open to the public. Visit mackenzie-childs.com/artisan-craft-festival.
Film
Local
Manhattan Short Film Festival, 1 and 7 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Ten new films from around the world; about two hours in length. Visit skanlibrary.org.
Music
Local
Iron Horse, 6 to 9 p.m., Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. No cover. Visit treleavenwines.com.
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 258-9070.
"Shakey: An Evening with Neil Young ... Almost," 7 p.m., Borodino Hall Community Center, 1861 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles.
Dar Williams with opener Alex Forbes, 7 to 10 p.m., Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $44.85. Visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Count Blastula, 8 p.m., Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/moondogslounge.
Paul Davie, 8 p.m., Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn. No cover. Visit kostasbarandgrill.com.
Karaoke with DJ Toby Rich, 8 p.m., CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn. No cover. Call (315) 253-6868.
Regional
Music jam, 7 p.m., American Legion, 13 Main St., Marcellus. Open to all acoustic musicians. Donation $2 for coffee and cookies.
The Rocket Man Show (Elton John tribute), 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 8 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 7 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
"Edgar Allen Jo's Excellent Dragventure," 7:30 p.m., Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24-26 Port Watson St., Cortland. Tickets $25. Visit cortlandrep.org.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Special events
Local
MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3260 Route 90, Aurora. Artisans specializing in handmade goods, with tent sale. Free and open to the public. Visit mackenzie-childs.com/artisan-craft-festival.
Regional
National Women's Hall of Fame 50th induction anniversary, 2 p.m., Smith Opera House 82 Seneca St., Geneva. Inducting Patricia Bath, Elouise Cobell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Peggy McIntosh, Judith Plaskow, Loretta Ross, Allucquére Rosanne “Sandy” Stone and Anna Wessels Williams, with honorary chair Indra Nooyi (2021 inductee). Tickets $50. Visit
Music
Local
Paul Davie, 5 p.m., Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. No cover. Visit pottersfarmtofork.com.
Paolo & Felice, 6 to 9 p.m., Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. No cover. Call (315) 685-2200.
"Shakey: An Evening with Neil Young ... Almost," 7 p.m., Borodino Hall Community Center, 1861 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles.
Regional
Dropkick Murphys, 7 p.m., Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit asmsyracuse.com.
Oswego Music Hall: Scott Cook with John McConnell, 7:30 p.m., McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Tickets $16-$19. Visit oswegomusichall.org.
Wheeler Walker Jr., 8 p.m., del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo. For ticket information, visit dellagoresort.com.
Theater
Local
The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line," 8 p.m., Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. Tickets. For ticket information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 7 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.
"Edgar Allen Jo's Excellent Dragventure," 7:30 p.m., Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24-26 Port Watson St., Cortland. Tickets $25. Visit cortlandrep.org.
Sunday, Oct. 1
Special events
Local
MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3260 Route 90, Aurora. Artisans specializing in handmade goods, with tent sale. Free and open to the public. Visit mackenzie-childs.com/artisan-craft-festival.
Music
Local
Oliver Burdo, 1 to 4 p.m., Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. No cover. Visit prisoncitybrewing.com.
Paul Davie, 3 p.m., Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling. No cover. Visit collocawines.com.
Theater
Regional
"What the Constitution Means to Me," 2 p.m., Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For ticket information, visit syracusestage.org.
"Monsters of the American Cinema," 2 p.m., Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. For ticket information, visit kitchentheatre.org.