Calvary Food Pantry: Auburn Hunger Task Force doing heroic work during pandemic

The Auburn pantries are a loose federation called the Cayuga County Food Provider's Network. The first Tuesday of every other month the leaders meet, discuss their past months and hopes for the future. The group had an additional task when First Love Ministries disappeared last September, from the communal pantries. The solution to this dreadful break in pantries protecting our families and vulnerable participants was to establish the Auburn Hunger Task Force (a nonprofit operation) with a group of volunteers who bag lunches now to replace First Love’s soup kitchen’s mission. (They are looking for a long-term soup kitchen building to do this work if you know of one.) Meanwhile, every Monday to Sunday, bagged lunches are distributed. At Calvary Food Pantry, the task force volunteers prepare a bag lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in our kitchen. On Tuesdays, the Knights of Columbus serve to-go meals are from 4 to 6 p.m. The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John operates from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, and the Salvation Army is open noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. In this crisis, these bag lunches each weekday are open to anyone who is hungry. The Auburn Task Force banded together to make sure services were accessible and our community would not suffer. Note: This is open to any family in need.