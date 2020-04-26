Calvary Food Pantry: Auburn Hunger Task Force doing heroic work during pandemic

Do you belong to my pantry? We serve the northeast area and Olympia Terrace in Auburn. Participation in the Auburn pantries is based on where you live. Look for the listed area streets at the back of our Calvary Food Pantry video on YouTube, and The Citizen's listing of pantries with this column has telephone numbers to call.
During this crisis we are open only until 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 2 p.m. Fridays.
The Auburn pantries are a loose federation called the Cayuga County Food Provider's Network. The first Tuesday of every other month the leaders meet, discuss their past months and hopes for the future. The group had an additional task when First Love Ministries disappeared last September, from the communal pantries. The solution to this dreadful break in pantries protecting our families and vulnerable participants was to establish the Auburn Hunger Task Force (a nonprofit operation) with a group of volunteers who bag lunches now to replace First Love’s soup kitchen’s mission. (They are looking for a long-term soup kitchen building to do this work if you know of one.) Meanwhile, every Monday to Sunday, bagged lunches are distributed. At Calvary Food Pantry, the task force volunteers prepare a bag lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in our kitchen. On Tuesdays, the Knights of Columbus serve to-go meals are from 4 to 6 p.m. The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John operates from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, and the Salvation Army is open noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. In this crisis, these bag lunches each weekday are open to anyone who is hungry. The Auburn Task Force banded together to make sure services were accessible and our community would not suffer. Note: This is open to any family in need.
These volunteers are our Heroes for Hunger this month for their assistance to the community.
News from the pantry: Several restaurants have closed during the pandemic. Do you know that one sent their excess food to us? Thank you, Parker's Grille & Tap House.
During this crisis here at the pantry, in order to protect the Retired Senior Volunteer Program volunteers (some who have underlying health issues), I ask that my families call in their orders at (315) 252-7772. This has been working well for my approximately 200 families I help each month. We have established the social distancing protocols at the food pantry’s front door. The food collected from the back pantry shelves, in the pantry area, and refrigerators is ready when individuals and families arrive. Also, our pantry’s wooden shelves, loaded with produce and breads, at the front, are no longer easily accessible to anyone and there is some humor in the pointing and distributing of food that families are used to picking out themselves each time they visit. The CAP Cayuga/Seneca bread is something families rely on. We deny no one the supplies on our wooden shelves that come from the Food Bank of CNY, or can donations from the community, churches and local food campaigns. Kids are always hungry. With children home now, parents come in often on the three days we are open each week, to stock up from our wooden shelf staples.
Those who rely on the breakfast and bagged lunches (that include breakfast for the next day) from the Auburn Enlarged City School District, created in the high school’s kitchen, also find the cupboards are bare by the end of the month. They have told me there is never enough food for growing children. I do what I can and never deny anyone a request, even if they belong to another pantry’s services. We help families once, but steer them to their own area pantry.
Stay safe. Remember to volunteer, donate or reciprocate in kind.
Nancy Sheffield is the executive director of the Calvary Food Pantry in Auburn.
