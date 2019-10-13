I welcome the fall weather, as it reminds me that the holidays are now in sight and my families need actions giving them some form of participation. They have so little in these seasons and often their cupboards are bare of the turkeys, embellishments, sweets, candies and puddings, which we all take for granted. I must be prepared to help, as I have done for the last 30-plus years. This is when my fundraising umbrella opens up.
First, I ask the community: Do you have some turkeys that you can donate to the pantry? Please drop them off at the pantry before 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. If not, we welcome any cans, such as stuffing, cranberries, gravies and canned fruits, for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Next, I call on the Auburn churches who give additional monetary donation for the holidays and an amazing amount of goods for the Thanksgiving baskets. They help us all year-round, but are so generous in the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. We need approximately 150 baskets for our families filled with all the trimmings we associate with the Thanksgiving holiday.
Finally, I send out a Thanksgiving letter to our givers our 500-plus individuals, businesses, lawyers and doctors, and Panera Bread — asking for their continual help. We look forward to seeing what they all can do. Surprise me, if you think you can help me.
News from the pantry
Our rummage sale was a success. A board member at the CNY TomatoFest told me that the festival was an overwhelming success. I was there sorting food. The county and the city were competing to see who brought in the most, and the county won. More than 4,000 items were donated.
The hunger walk, in its fourth year, is on Saturday, Oct. 12, before this article is printed. If you want to donate, as you did in the past, send a donation to the CNY Food Bank or call (800) 444-1562. Make them aware the donation was for the Auburn hunger walk.
Want to know how we operate? Again, Calvary Food Pantry is on YouTube.
Please remember to volunteer, donate or reciprocate in kind.