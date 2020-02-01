Calvary Food Pantry: The community supporting us is our hero

In this historical town, volunteering is an act of fellowship and faith. I have to thank the following people who make sure my pantry stays open all year-round:
• David Wilcox, Lake Life editor for The Citizen, who has made this dialogue with the community possible since May 2013, and his unique creation of the list of local pantries and soup kitchens has helped so many people. Thank you, David.
• My RSVP volunteers and pantry staff.
• The Rescue Produce Program from the Food Bank of Central New York.
• Churches who donate throughout the year: Auburn Alliance Church, Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, Fleming Federated Church, First Presbyterian, Half Acre Union Church, Sacred Heart, St. Alphonus, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Hyacinth, SS. Peter & John, St. Nicholas, St. Luke’s, United Church of Auburn, St. Mary’s, SS. Mary and Martha Parish, Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
But I would be remiss without telling the community of the extraordinary efforts this year by individuals, churches and business who give to the hungry people in our community by helping provide the 94,079 meals a year the pantry disperses to approximately 5,235 individuals and 1,933 households, as well as over 1,800 children and 232 seniors.
• At Thanksgiving time, we distributed 168 turkeys and turkey baskets to our families. First Presbyterian Church gathered 132 turkeys, and individual donations were dropped off at the pantry. Auburn United Methodist donated the pies, cakes and brownies for the baskets. Westminster Presbyterian Church donated money, and Community Computer donated food and money.
Below is my yearly list of thanks for the pantry's year-round supporters. First, there are the individuals, 300 of whom wish to remain anonymous. Thank you.
- Active Physical Therapy Solutions
- AFC Four Committee
- Aldi
- AmeriCU Credit Union
- Auburn Kiwanis Club
- Auburn Insurance Professional
- Auburn Players Community Theatre
- Auburn Public Theater
- Auburn Memorial City Hall
- Auburn VFW Post No. 1975
- Aversa Agency
- The Blueprint program
- The Boyle Center
- The Boy Scouts (November can drive)
- Builder’s Choice Lumber Co.
- City of Auburn CDBG
- Calvary Food Pantry Board of Directors
- Calvary Food Pantry volunteers who give all year long
- Cayuga Correctional Facility
- Cayuga County Bar Association
- Cayuga Community College
- Cayuga County Office of the Aging
- Chapel House
- Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca Nutrition Outreach and Education Program
- Church Women United
- Crowley Glass
- D.E. French Foundation
- E. John Gavras Center
- Emerson Foundation
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Niagara Bank
- First Presbyterian Church (quilt show)
- Foresman Dermatology
- First Presbyterian Church Women’s Association
- The Great Race
- The Holiday Inn
- The Knights of Columbus
- King Ferry Food Pantry
- Lakes Church ("Made with Love" shoebox project — thank you, Toni)
- Legal Secretaries of Cayuga County
- Lowe’s
- Loraine Miller, Cayuga Community College
- M&T Bank
- Maggie's Pies & Pasta
- Medent (Community Computer Services)
- Mobile Food Pantry
- NUCOR Steel
- Panera Bread’s weekly donation of baked goods
- Parker's Grille & Tap House employees
- Poor Boys Classic Hot Rods
- Prison City Ramblers
- The Rev Theatre Co.
- R.G. Wright Agency
- The Roundabout Club
- Retired Senior Volunteer Program
- Save-a-Lot
- Serenity Wellness
- Sherwin-Williams Paints
- Shriners
- S-K Post No. 1324
- Speedway Gas at Routes 5 and 20 and State Street
- The Stanley Metcalf Foundation
- TomatoFest of Central New York
- Tompkins Trust Co.
- TOPS 625
- Tops Friendly Markets
- TRW
- Ukrainian Society of St. Nicholas Church
- Union Springs Shurfine
- Universal Forest Products
- U.S. Post Office's yearly food drive
- The Village at Auburn Grove (food drive and knitted goods)
- VP Supply Corp.
- Wegmans
- Xylem (Goulds Water Technology)
My families are still often hungry, but I am comforted by the assistance from the Auburn community all year long. I am glad for the help of so many. The pantry still struggles, but perseveres. Thank you to all. I look forward to thanking those individuals and businesses in person in the new year.
Please remember to volunteer, donate or reciprocate, in kind, by giving back.
Thank you!
Nancy Sheffield is the executive director of the Calvary Food Pantry in Auburn.