Calvary Food Pantry: The community supporting us is our hero

In this historical town, volunteering is an act of fellowship and faith. I have to thank the following people who make sure my pantry stays open all year-round:

• David Wilcox, Lake Life editor for The Citizen, who has made this dialogue with the community possible since May 2013, and his unique creation of the list of local pantries and soup kitchens has helped so many people. Thank you, David.

• My RSVP volunteers and pantry staff.

• The Rescue Produce Program from the Food Bank of Central New York.

• Churches who donate throughout the year: Auburn Alliance Church, Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, Fleming Federated Church, First Presbyterian, Half Acre Union Church, Sacred Heart, St. Alphonus, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Hyacinth, SS. Peter & John, St. Nicholas, St. Luke’s, United Church of Auburn, St. Mary’s, SS. Mary and Martha Parish, Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

