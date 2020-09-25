Camp Casowasco: Connecting spiritual experiences with lake protection

The Casowasco staff recognizes the inherent spiritual connection visitors have with the camp’s scenic, natural surroundings. Preservation of the property and its natural features continues to be at the forefront of Casowasco. The camp’s property is typical of many lakeside properties, with a backdrop of steep slopes and deep ravines, which can result in constant threats to infrastructure, water quality and the aquatic community. As such, opportunities to implement resilient practices, retention structures and stream protections exist throughout the property. A stroll from the upland portion of the property down to Owasco Lake surely illustrates the practices incorporated.

Of the water management structures constructed at Casowasco, perhaps the most visible to passersby is the small reservoir located at the camp’s main entrance, adjacent to Route 38. The pond, currently empty, was initially constructed by the Case family to function as a control structure to supply water for hydroelectric power generation at their residence on the lake. Through the years, as the need for the on-site hydroelectric diminished, the pond has performed as an effective sediment retention basin, capturing tons of sediment, preventing nutrients and soil from entering the lake. Recently, a mechanical issue with the dam gate drained the pond, revealing the effects of its sediment retention capabilities. Interim camp director Anne Horton quickly recognized the exposed material was neither stable material nor aesthetically pleasing. She decided to add stability and color to the exposed soil by simply broadcast-seeding the area with native wildflowers. This small but important act will prevent the retained sediment from sliding to the lake until final decisions on maintenance and repair of the structure are agreed on.