Canal cleanup events taking place in Montezuma, Jordan

Volunteers are wanted for the 17th Canal Clean Sweep, an Earth Day cleanup event taking place April 22-24 across the state canal system.

In the Cayuga County area, three cleanups will take place.

The village of Jordan will host two, the first being from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, beginning at the pavilion on North Beaver Street. Bags and rakes will be provided, and volunteers are encouraged to bring boots and gloves to pick up sticks, trash and leaves along the canal. For more information, email kaf0099@msn.com.

The second cleanup in Jordan will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, by Lyons National Bank at 2 N. Main St. For more information, email mwysocki1181@gmail.com.

There will also be a cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, at Heritage Park in the town of Montezuma.

Hosted by the Montezuma Historical Society and Friends of the Park, the cleanup will include trail checking and clearing, mulching the butterfly garden, cleaning trailhead kiosks and staining benches. Volunteers can meet at the trailhead on High Street just north of the Montezuma Firehouse. For more information, email sml115@tds.net.

“There is no better way to celebrate Earth Day than by taking care of one of the state’s most remarkable landmarks, not only preparing it for recreational use for the upcoming warm months, but also making the water and trailways friendlier for the hundreds of species of wildlife that inhabit the canal system,” said Brian U. Stratton, director of the New York State Canal Corporation, in a news release. “We look forward to seeing volunteers from across New York join us for this year’s Clean Sweep, and appreciate each and every helping hand that takes part in this fun and important event.”

For more information, visit ptny.org/cleansweep.

