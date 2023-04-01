The Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project will present a talk by Dr. Sandra Steingraber on Thursday, April 27.
Steingraber is a climate activist, biologist, author and cancer survivor who is one of the leaders of the anti-fracking movement in New York state, subject of the award-winning documentary "Unfractured" and author of "Living Downstream: An Ecologist Looks at Cancer and the Environment."
The talk will begin at 7 p.m. at Southern Cayuga High School, 2384 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. It is free and open to the public. Pizza will be served as well.
For more information, visit sccsannefranktree.org/difference-makers-night.