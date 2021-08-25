Cancer benefit in Sennett to return with music, more

The sixth annual Stand By Me cancer benefit will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Sennett Firehouse, 3526 Franklin St. Road, Sennett.

The event will feature music by The Skycoasters and Perform 4 Purpose, raffle baskets, 50/50, door prizes and more.

The event did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are $25, and proceeds support the fight against cancer.

Tickets are available at Snapper's Sports Tavern, 107 N. Division St., or by calling Cheryl Gabak at (315) 252-4244 or Mary Rand at (315) 252-7714.

