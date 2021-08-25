 Skip to main content
Cancer benefit in Sennett to return with music, more
HEALTH

Organizer Joe Brechue, center, counts down the balloon sendoff at the fifth annual Stand By Me benefit in 2019. The event is held to raise money for families as they or a loved one fight cancer. Over 50 families have been helped since the first event.

The sixth annual Stand By Me cancer benefit will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Sennett Firehouse, 3526 Franklin St. Road, Sennett.

The event will feature music by The Skycoasters and Perform 4 Purpose, raffle baskets, 50/50, door prizes and more.

The event did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are $25, and proceeds support the fight against cancer.

Tickets are available at Snapper's Sports Tavern, 107 N. Division St., or by calling Cheryl Gabak at (315) 252-4244 or Mary Rand at (315) 252-7714.

