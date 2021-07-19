Cancer Care Celebration to take place at Doubledays game

A Cancer Care Celebration will take place during the Auburn Doubledays game Thursday, July 22. Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY will host a recognition ceremony for cancer survivors at the game, and there will be a fireworks display afterward.

The celebration will also include a gift for each cancer survivor in attendance, a reusable shopping bag for the first 2,000 guests, an opportunity to meet the staff of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY and experts to help understand cancer genetics screenings and non-oncology infusion.

“We are very excited to sponsor such an uplifting, post-pandemic celebration that will honor cancer survivors, as well as the revitalized Auburn Doubledays,” said Vinod Varki, M.D., a physician at Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY in Auburn, in a news release. “We sorely missed hosting our Cancer Survivors Day picnics and this event somewhat makes up for that, especially since we are drawing patients from several CNY counties.”

The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Free tickets are available while supplies last at hoacny.com or the Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY office at 37 W. Garden St., Auburn. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the rain date is July 28.

For more information, visit hoacny.com or auburndoubledays.com.

