EDUCATION

Cancer survivor, author to speak at Cayuga Community College

Kathleen Chaykosky

A cancer survivor and author will share her story at Cayuga Community College as part of its Cultural and Wellness Series.

Kathleen Chaykosky, author of "Survive Strong with Spirit & Spunk: Inspirational Reflections on My Own Cancer Journey" will speak at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in Room M214 at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

Chaykosky defeated Hodgkin lymphoma 24 years ago. A behavioral health professional, she joined Cayuga in early 2021 as its COVID-19 administrator.

“Kathleen’s story is truly incredible, one that captures not only the trauma of being diagnosed with cancer but also the triumph of beating her diagnosis and how she’s inspired people in the years since,” said Emily Cameron, the college's Assistant Director of Community Education and Workforce Development, in a news release. “We’re very excited for her to discuss her book and how her experiences changed her perspective.”

Registration for the talk is required. To register, visit registration.xenegrade.com/Cayuga/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=7577 or call (315) 294-8841.

