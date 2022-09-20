Cancer survivor, author to speak at Cayuga Community College

Kathleen Chaykosky, author of "Survive Strong with Spirit & Spunk: Inspirational Reflections on My Own Cancer Journey" will speak at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in Room M214 at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

“Kathleen’s story is truly incredible, one that captures not only the trauma of being diagnosed with cancer but also the triumph of beating her diagnosis and how she’s inspired people in the years since,” said Emily Cameron, the college's Assistant Director of Community Education and Workforce Development, in a news release. “We’re very excited for her to discuss her book and how her experiences changed her perspective.”