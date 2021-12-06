CAP Cayuga/Seneca: 11-year-old's donation will make a difference this holiday

Every day, we meet people who are living in very different circumstances who have the courage to seek help, open up and allow us to be part of their story.

Our ability, through our work at Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca, to provide hope and sustainable opportunities with lifechanging programming, is something we are truly grateful for. There are so many complex factors that bring on economic insecurity for individuals and families in our community. Federal poverty guidelines, based on research conducted in the 1960s, reflect on what is too little for a family to live on, but do not include the sometimes exorbitant costs of health care, child care, insurance, security deposits, transportation and common expenses of daily living. Through federal, state and local grants, we are able to craft and administer programs to holistically address the conditions of poverty locally and build sustainable pathways to economic security for those facing often unjust heartbreaking inequities. This alone can have a profound impact on the people we serve, but without you, our donors, volunteers and partners, none of this would be possible.

We have been humbled by the unwavering generosity of our community, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The acts of kindness, monetary donations, physical donations, food donations and gifts of time have sustained our agency, inspired our staff and meaningfully touched the lives of the 7,000 individuals we serve in Cayuga and Seneca counties. No matter how small or how big a gift, each one has brought significant light into dark times, lifted spirits and truly changed lives. In just the last few months, because of this community, 900 children will have warm winter coats, and families have healthy, nutritious food on their tables, are able to heat their homes and can go into the holiday season with greater sense of normalcy through a variety of programming made possible by you.

Your donation to CAP allows us to provide unrestricted aid that is not covered under the parameters of our grant programs, and empowers our families through collective impact. The agency thoughtfully utilizes your donations, your gift of time, your goods and services to make all the difference in the world to families in crisis. It is a powerful catalyst in an often difficult journey to economic security that not only transforms the lives of individuals and families, but our entire community.

We recently received a donation from a repeat donor, 11-year-old Aaralyn Donovan. She made and sold bracelets solely to raise money to provide to CAP that will be distributed to multiple programs and will serve as a monumental source of joy, provide confidence and alleviate some of the stress our neighbors in need face in acquiring everyday items that we often take for granted. Her act of kindness not only impacts those who receive something tangible from her donation, but also fills our agency with so much light and inspiration. Almost every donor has an amazing story as to why they give, and for us, to be able to harness their intent and put their tangible donations into action to create inclusiveness and opportunity, healthy homes, upward mobility and family success is nothing short of amazing.

These next few months can often be the most stressful time of year for people living in poverty, low-income families and people still reeling from financial pressures of the pandemic. At every turn we are inundated with messages of this being the most magical, joyous time of year filled with gifts and nice meals, but for these families, the weight of it all can be unbearable. If we all follow in Aaralyn’s wise-beyond-her-years footsteps, we can bring the light, hope and happiness into the homes and hearts of so many struggling families.

Leading up to the holidays, we will dedicate time to illustrate through stories of success, growth and generosity just how meaningful a donation can be, big or small. The impact of your purposeful gifts helps us not only fight poverty, but also have power to create a brighter holiday for our neighbors in need. And that impact lasts well beyond the holiday season. We welcome the opportunity to work with you to get help or give help where it’s needed most. To learn more, visit caphelps.org, follow CAP Cayuga/Seneca at facebook.com/cayugaseneca or call (315) 255-1703.

Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.

