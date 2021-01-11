CAP Cayuga/Seneca: 2020 showed power of community action

The weight of the past nine months, combined with the stress that often accompanies the holiday season, has been an overwhelming burden to bear for many low-income families living in poverty and those whose lives have been disrupted by sickness, lost wages and job loss. Finding a way to put gifts under the tree and food on the table was one less worry for 454 Cayuga County families this Christmas because of the kindness and generosity of our community.

Cayuga County Christmas Elf has been a beacon of hope for struggling families for 33 years, and in a time of tremendous need, a call to action was met with a groundswell of support from businesses, individuals, our church community, local schools and service providers. The challenges of administering the program during a pandemic seemed insurmountable, but the Elf committee, made up of dedicated, longtime volunteers and Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca (CAP) staff, were able to find a new way to safely provide meaningful assistance to make the holidays brighter for 1200 children. We cannot adequately express our gratitude to everyone who gave money, toys, food or their time, allowing us to end the year with such a meaningful gift to families in need.