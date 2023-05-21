Kristin’s story exemplifies the very definition of community action. It's an inspired journey of strength, resilience and how a little help can go a long way toward stabilizing a home and bringing hope to a family. Our unique ability to equip individuals and families with tools that prioritize prevention and address the causes of poverty are flexible, coordinated and directed toward long-term client development. CAP Cayuga/Seneca’s programs are designed to help and encourage children and youth, support the working poor and people facing crisis, and strengthen the whole family and our entire community.

A single mom of four, Kristin faced challenges common in so many single-parent households. These households disproportionately struggle with inadequacies in resources and employment which, when combined together, further complicate the lives of single parents and their children. According to the 2022 census, 80% of single-parent families are headed by single mothers and nearly a third live in poverty (33.1% in Cayuga County). Single mothers are often in jobs with low wages, without employment protections and with little flexibility to balance work and family obligations. Juggling many responsibilities, caring for the children, maintaining a job and keeping up with household bills and chores, typically with reduced finances and resources, can be quite stressful for both the adult and children. Without adequate support and resources, inequities can deepen and implications on the children can be devastating. According to the Children’s Defense Fund, child poverty can create gaps in cognitive skills, pose a greater risk of hunger and homelessness, jeopardize their health and ability to learn, and fuel the intergenerational cycle of poverty.

Kristen’s children were enrolled in CAP’s Head Start program, a free, federally funded program designed to promote school readiness for income-eligible children ages birth to age 5. Through a whole family approach, adults and children are provided with the tools they need to set goals together and create plans to achieve those goals. Strong relationships are formed between staff and parents to seamlessly leverage resources that address needs and vulnerabilities. Kristen utilized a variety of CAP programs, including the food pantry, the Car Seat Program, Warm the Children and Christmas Elf. She was helped through a very difficult time through advocacy and assistance within our Domestic Violence Intervention Program. These safety nets and tools provided through a holistic approach allowed her to cultivate a safe, stable and nurturing environment and connections that allowed her and her children to thrive.

Her resilience and strength throughout her journey were incredibly inspiring to those around her. In 2018, with all four children in school, Kristin became part of the CAP Head Start team, working as a classroom aide in the Early Head Start classrooms. She pursued her Child Development Associate credential, a major professional development, and was soon after promoted to an open assistant teacher position within one of Head Start’s universal prekindergarten classrooms. She has a wonderful home for her children and a new car, and is set to begin her preschool CDA this fall. Her children are happy and healthy, and she is reveling in her youngest and last child’s final year in the Head Start program.

May commemorates 58 years of service at CAP Cayuga/Seneca. It's a milestone marked by sharing our impact and celebrating the people who inspire us with their strength, resilience and kindness. Our agency is challenged to create solutions that don’t just help people stay afloat but build lives of stability, dignity and, wherever possible, prosperity. And we rise to that challenge, just as Kristin did. We are incredibly grateful that she has chosen to be a big part of others’ journey toward self-sufficiency and the impact she is making and will continue to make in the lives of countless children and families.

CAP is hosting a “Cereal for Summer” campaign through June 30. Summer is a time for need for many children in our community who rely on regular school meals. Kids who struggle with hunger are more likely to experience long-term health consequences. We encourage you to help us give children a bright start to their day by donating cereal. For those who wish to help, cereal can be dropped off at our office in Auburn, 89 York St., or in Waterloo, 25 Center St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Registration for CAP’s third annual golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 11, to benefit local families in need is now open. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, or to register your foursome, visit caphelps.com or call (315) 255-1703 ext. 155.