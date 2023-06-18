This summer, when most children are waking up looking ahead to fun and freedom, more than 3,000 Cayuga County children will be starting their day wondering where their next meal will come from. It’s a stark reality for many of our neighbors and some of our most vulnerable residents, who rely on school for regular meals. Summertime should be the best time of the year, but these months are especially difficult for the children of families struggling to put food on the table. Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s Cereal for Summer Campaign is a push to close the gap between children who have enough to eat and those who don’t during these critical months, and we can do so in a meaningful way with your help.

CAP connects individuals and families in need with lifechanging resources through over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. Many of our programs are innovative solutions to disrupt the cycle of poverty and pave the way for opportunity. They empower families to utilize their strengths to build self-sufficient futures in a coordinated way that allows the potential for creating economic well-being from generation to generation. Hunger and food insecurity are economic issues. It doesn’t have an income qualification, although it is closely associated with poverty. However, not all people living below the poverty line are considered food insecure, and people who live above the poverty line are still susceptible to food insecurity.

Through Cereal for Summer, we can leverage the reach of CAP’s food pantry to fuel and nourish young minds when they are not guaranteed the meals they usually receive at school. Through your donations of cereal, oatmeal, breakfast bars and granola, we can help children thrive this summer with a healthy breakfast to start their day. Together, we can help lift a burden, allow families to allocate already strained resources elsewhere and ensure children have a critical safeguard against hunger.

Hunger impacts every aspect of a child’s life. Hungry children are more likely to struggle in school and suffer from depression, anxiety, irritability and aggression. They need consistent access to proper nutrition to aid in healthy development, avoid illness and focus in the classroom. Worry and uncertainty about food is overwhelming and can create debilitating stress that can have negative lifelong implications. The Cereal for Summer Campaign can be a powerful force that makes an immediate impact on childhood hunger. Its an easy way for the community to come together and tackle an immediate local issue, an everyday struggle that no one, especially a child, should endure. A collective act can not only be incredibly transformative to those battling hunger and food insecurity, but have immense benefits to our entire community.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at CAP, 89 York St., Auburn. If you have a business or an organization that would be interested in collecting donations, we can provide the tools needed. Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made online at caphelps.org or by calling (315) 255-1703 ext. 155. We can use your help to raise awareness in our community about services available here at CAP. There are many barriers that keep struggling families from getting the help they need, and many times they don’t know about programs that are available to them. In Cayuga County, 13.5% of residents live in poverty. The largest demographic is children under 18 (18.7%), which has steadily increased over the last three years. Every child deserves to grow up where they can learn, thrive and live up to their fullest potential. It is our social and economic imperative to invest our time and allocate resources to ensure all children have equitable access to nutritious food, healthy homes, quality health care and other tools to support their healthy development and later success. The Cereal for Summer Campaign is an easy investment in the fight to ensure every child has a healthy start and a head start in life. We can make sure those basic building blocks for success remain within reach for every child in our community.

There are still foursomes and sponsorship opportunities available for CAP Cayuga/Seneca’s third annual Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 11, at Meadowbrook Golf Club. All proceeds help sustain agency programs and services that empower thousands of individuals and families transition from poverty to economic security. Learn more at caphelps.org or email jrossi@caphelps.org.