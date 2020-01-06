“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about." — Margaret J. Wheatley
Many of Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca programs rely on community support, and residents of both Cayuga and Seneca counties are very generous with their time and resources with assisting CAP in accomplishing our mission to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth and economic security.
2019 was a very active year for CAP, with one of the most exciting changes taking place in May with the agency’s name change to Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca. The name change recommendation came about during the formation and finalization of the agency’s five-year strategic plan. The members of the steering committee felt that a change was necessary, as the agency was often referred to and recognized as its name prior to 1998, Cayuga County Action Program.
Also, in May, the agency reopened the Free Clothing Program with a new name, look and location. CAP Closet-Free Clothing Program and Dress for Success are located at 89 York St. The new location allows for easier accessibility for both donors and clients, and its store-like atmosphere creates a positive experience for the shopper. This program is staffed by community volunteers and has been well-received by all.
In 2019, the agency expanded its Employment Services Department with the creation of the Employment Pathways Program. This program is housed at the Career Works Center on the Cayuga Community College campus and is designed to assist unemployed or underemployed individuals obtain and sustain gainful employment. Case management, soft skills training, financial assistance and other employment services are provided. We received approval to provide transportation to and from work or college through our Volunteer Transportation Program to participants who were unable to access public transportation due to scheduling and location of employment or school. Volunteers providing the transportation have reported that this is meaningful to them, as they have a small role with assisting an individual with their goals of becoming self-sufficient.
The Mobile Food Pantry and Food Recovery programs also expanded in 2019. The Mobile Food Pantry relies on volunteers to assist with food pantry deliveries to home-bound residents of both counties and to assist with food donation pick-ups from vendors. Wegmans donates four times per week, and a new partnership was formed with Schrader’s Meats of Romulus to provide meat to food pantries in both counties. The first month, Schrader’s donated over 1,000 pounds. Kevin’s Processing is a new vendor who donates venison on behalf of the Venison Donation Coalition.
We continue to partner with the state Department of Corrections and Willard Drug Treatment Facility in Romulus. The inmates of the facility have a huge garden in which they plant and harvest tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, potatoes and onions, and then donate the items to the agency for redistribution to food pantries within both counties. This is a tremendous bonus, as most food pantries are in short supply of fresh produce.
The agency also formed many new partnerships and expanded on existing partnerships in 2019:
• Partnered with all Auburn churches to host a poverty simulation at Cayuga Community College for staff and parishioners of Auburn churches.
You have free articles remaining.
• Received assistance from the Cayuga County Jail and its trustees with the bi-weekly delivery from the food bank of 8,000 pounds of dry and canned good food items.
• Partnered with H&J Hospitality to host Taste for Community Action at the Emerson Park Pavilion.
• Hosted a Community Wide Baby Shower at Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn and the Seneca Falls Recreation Center in Seneca Falls through the Healthy Families program.
• Received new pajamas for the Early Head Start Program children through the Pajama Project, hosted by Dr. Wasileski and Dr. Lurvey.
• Formed a new relationship with the Auburn Correctional Facility Guardians, a group of guards who donate their time and services to the community. They often receive donations from their co-workers, and they made an extremely large donation of personal hygiene products to the Domestic Violence Services Program.
• Partnered with Generations Bank, Zonta Club of Auburn, Prison City Pub & Brewery, Holes for Hope and Sky Travel to raise funds for agency programs.
In late 2019, we began a new partnership with the Cayuga County Jail in that we work closely with the jail’s transition coordinator to ensure that trustees scheduled for release may have everything in place in advance of release to assist with a smooth transition. The services provided may include, but are not limited to housing, health insurance, job readiness, clothing and personal care items and transportation at the time of release to their initial appointments.
As December approached, we began the process of opening Seneca County's first homeless women’s shelter at 23 Center St. in Waterloo. The shelter is a nine-bed shelter in which a resident may stay for up to 24 months, and case management is provided to assist with job readiness, transportation to appointments and locating permanent housing. This project would not have been possible without assistance from Generations Bank, the village of Waterloo and the state Department of Housing and Community Renewal.
In 2020, the agency will complete our Community Needs Assessment, and based upon the results, will set the tone for future programming expansion and the creation of new programs. As a current client, volunteer or community partner, you may be requested to complete a survey, and we hope that you will be willing to assist CAP in this process.
For more information about CAP and volunteer opportunities with our many programs, please call (315) 255-1703 or visit caphelps.org.