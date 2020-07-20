CAP Cayuga/Seneca: COVID-19 makes our work all the more important

Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca is proud to serve as a bridge connecting our community to emergency aid and opportunities that help sustain families though crisis and promote greater well-being and success for the long run. Our programs and services are critical to providing recovery to low-income families through a variety of resources and tools designed to pull them out of poverty toward economic security. When hit with a crisis with sweeping health and economic impacts like COVID-19, the work we do takes on new meaning and a heightened importance, and gives us an opportunity to look to the future with a new urgency and new voices. It allows us to define a new normal and create a more equitable recovery that allows families to be sustainably more resilient.
This crisis has touched everyone’s lives, but the impacts can range from minimal for some to complete devastation for others. With our state and region in a positive path of reopening and settling into a new normal, we too often tend to lose sight of the very real struggles of our friends and neighbors, some who have carried this burden for far too long and some who are now facing this new reality for the first time. CAP’s programs are carefully crafted with the community needs at the forefront, and our approach is holistic in nature. We don’t just put a Band-Aid on the problem, but create meaningful solutions through over 40 programs that are tailored to build on families’ strengths and provide lasting, positive change.
In the wake of the pandemic, the uncertainty and fear gave way to the necessity of meeting immediate needs. Our food programs, including our pantry and mobile delivery, saw an unprecedented rise in customers. Long before COVID-19, food insecurity was a complex problem that did not exist in isolation — add in closures, job loss and sickness, and the numbers quickly rose to alarming proportions. We have worked to secure national, state and local funding to support the increased demand and have been overwhelmed by a coordinated community response to fighting hunger. We were fortunate to partner with a network of individuals in both Cayuga and Seneca counties prior to the pandemic that have made incredible strides in tackling food insecurity and in the months since, the work we are doing together is invaluable in ensuring resources are maximized and no one is falling through the cracks. We are grateful for the support of local leaders, organizations, businesses, farmers and individuals who have given their time, money and effort to meet challenges. From food giveaways to fully stocked pantries, help is accessible and available.
In anticipation of housing moratoriums, eviction protections, unemployment and other benefits set to expire, a new urgency for other forms of assistance will increase and CAP stands ready to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help people get back to work, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate this crisis. We continue to closely evaluate the needs of our community and will seek to incorporate relevant programming to our response. So much continues to remain uncertain, but the one constant is that our agency is filled with incredible people who are committed to making a difference. They have come to work each day, whether in the office or remotely, ready to serve, advocate, educate and provide through the most difficult circumstances. They have given hope, improved outcomes and stabilized families.
The mission of CAP is to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth and economic security. We continue to work toward this mission every day, now with greater intention and purpose. This moment will not go to waste; it's an opportunity for all of us to elevate and bring greater focus and meaning to creating the new normal. To learn how we can help or how you can help, call (315) 255-1703 or visit caphelps.org.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!