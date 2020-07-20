CAP Cayuga/Seneca: COVID-19 makes our work all the more important

In the wake of the pandemic, the uncertainty and fear gave way to the necessity of meeting immediate needs. Our food programs, including our pantry and mobile delivery, saw an unprecedented rise in customers. Long before COVID-19, food insecurity was a complex problem that did not exist in isolation — add in closures, job loss and sickness, and the numbers quickly rose to alarming proportions. We have worked to secure national, state and local funding to support the increased demand and have been overwhelmed by a coordinated community response to fighting hunger. We were fortunate to partner with a network of individuals in both Cayuga and Seneca counties prior to the pandemic that have made incredible strides in tackling food insecurity and in the months since, the work we are doing together is invaluable in ensuring resources are maximized and no one is falling through the cracks. We are grateful for the support of local leaders, organizations, businesses, farmers and individuals who have given their time, money and effort to meet challenges. From food giveaways to fully stocked pantries, help is accessible and available.