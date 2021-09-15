CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Domestic violence awareness is vital

On average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. Over the course of a year, that equals more than 12 million women and men. In just one day, across the United States and its territories, more than 67,000 victims of domestic violence sought services from domestic violence programs and shelters.

These sobering statistics are an intense reminder that there are countless people, their children and families, their friends and communities that need us to lead, mobilize and raise our voices to break the cycle and end the violence. At Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca (CAP), ingrained in our history of assisting people in crisis, the late 1970s became a turning point in how domestic violence was viewed and addressed locally. Recognizing a need for specialized services for victims of domestic violence and a movement to make the entire community more responsive to an epidemic that was finally moving out of the shadows, CAP began mobilizing resources to have a greater impact and implemented innovative programming that has evolved over the years to a portfolio of comprehensive services to change the societal and legal responses to domestic violence, to assist and compensate survivors, effectively provide the tools and support throughout the complex process of leaving a violent relationship and building safe, self-sufficient futures.