We talk a lot about hunger and food insecurity at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca. They are powerful words that seem the same, but are not. Hunger is the feeling someone has when they don’t have food. Food insecurity is the consistent lack of food to have a healthy life because of your economic situation. Unfortunately, too many of our neighbors struggle to meet their basic needs, which increases their risks of food insecurity. The causes are complex. They may include poverty, unemployment, lack of affordable housing, chronic health conditions, lack of access to health care, systemic racism or racial discrimination.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 12.3% of Cayuga County residents live in poverty: 8,929 of our neighbors, of whom 2,538 individuals are younger than 18 and 962 are 65 or older. While those numbers are sobering on their own, not everyone who faces hunger lives at or below the poverty line. Food insecurity and hunger are multifaceted economic issues and the most common cause is lower income. Making ends meet with a lower income is more difficult if you are unemployed or employed in low-wage work, experience a financial hardship, have limited savings and rent rather than own your own home. Communities of color experience hunger, poverty and unemployment at much higher rates because of longstanding inequities that lead to barriers in education, housing, employment and more. People with a disability or chronic conditions are more likely to experience higher medical costs and discrimination in employment, and those conditions prevent them from working regularly and make grocery shopping more difficult.

CAP’s mission is to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for growth and economic security. Hunger is a core component in the struggles our neighbors face while fighting to achieve self-sufficiency and stability. They face often insurmountable barriers in their journey and deserve to live healthy lives filled with equal opportunity. Our portfolio of over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis is a holistic approach to treat the root causes of hunger.

In 2022, 6,339 individuals utilized CAP’s food pantry in Cayuga County. An average of 528 people a month receive critical assistance, alleviating a number of significant compromises and tough choices that often lead to devastating consequences. Without access to assistance, they would be choosing between food and utilities, choosing between food and medical care, or choosing between food and housing. For children, food insecurity is particularly devastating. Not having enough food can have serious implications for a child’s physical and mental health, academic achievement and future economic prosperity.

Over the last few years, without partnerships and community support, our ability to meet the increased need would’ve been incredibly difficult. Moving forward, we anticipate the need to be even greater. Reports indicate 2023 is going to be worse. Food prices have outpaced overall inflation in 2022 — a 10.6% increase in November 2022 compared to the previous year — while inflation hit 7.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Critical protections that were put in place to offset the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vulnerable individuals and families have expired or are set to expire, including the Supplemental Emergency Allotment of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, ending this month. People will on average lose $82 of benefits a month; a family of four could see their monthly benefit cut by about $328 a month.

We are bracing for the impact, and here is how you can help. Monetary donations can help us purchase more healthy nutritious food from local farmers. It also helps us purchase more low-cost food through the Food Bank of Central New York. Your gift of time can have a lifechanging impact, even an hour a week or month, by delivering food through our mobile pantry, helping pack food boxes or unloading our trucks and stocking shelves in our pantry and warehouse. Donations of healthy food, including canned proteins, low-sugar cereal, spaghetti sauce, canned soups, stews, fruit and 100% juice can help dramatically reduce the number of hungry families.

To learn more about our efforts to fight hunger and how your donation can make a difference, contact Chris Ehlers, food security director, at (315) 255-1703 ext. 109 or cehlers@caphelps.org. To make a monetary donation, visit caphelps.org. To volunteer, email volunteer@caphelps.org. Or to get help, call (315) 255-1703.

Your power, voice and action can help ensure no one has to make impossible choices.