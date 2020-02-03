CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Dr. King's vision still shapes our work

Over the last month, we have had time to reflect on the courage and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how it has shaped the amazing work we are able to do every day at Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca. His legacy is embedded in the way we fight poverty, and instilled in the incredible network of people creating opportunity. Dr. King said, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

His passionate advocacy helped pave the way for a nationwide network of innovative agencies to tackle poverty on a local level through programs designed with maximum participation from the community. To incorporate the voice of those struggling, to empower and mobilize neighbors to act together, he made the impossible seem possible. His teachings allowed us the ability to implement a holistic, tailored approach to address the root causes of poverty by providing those in need with tools and potential for becoming self-sufficient. CAP serves over 7,000 individuals annually in Cayuga and Seneca counties through dozens of programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, lower energy costs and consumption, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. All our programs are born out of community input and need. We have the unique ability to be flexible, to add or alter programming to create the right mix of assistance, encouragements and incentives to build a foundation of opportunity for everyone. It was a controversial approach over 55 years ago when Community Action Agencies were created, but one that was championed by Dr. King, who clearly understood that a one-size-fits-all approach to address root causes of poverty would only further create insurmountable inequality.