CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Dr. King's vision still shapes our work

Over the last month, we have had time to reflect on the courage and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how it has shaped the amazing work we are able to do every day at Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca. His legacy is embedded in the way we fight poverty, and instilled in the incredible network of people creating opportunity. Dr. King said, “The time is always right to do what is right.”
His passionate advocacy helped pave the way for a nationwide network of innovative agencies to tackle poverty on a local level through programs designed with maximum participation from the community. To incorporate the voice of those struggling, to empower and mobilize neighbors to act together, he made the impossible seem possible. His teachings allowed us the ability to implement a holistic, tailored approach to address the root causes of poverty by providing those in need with tools and potential for becoming self-sufficient. CAP serves over 7,000 individuals annually in Cayuga and Seneca counties through dozens of programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, lower energy costs and consumption, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. All our programs are born out of community input and need. We have the unique ability to be flexible, to add or alter programming to create the right mix of assistance, encouragements and incentives to build a foundation of opportunity for everyone. It was a controversial approach over 55 years ago when Community Action Agencies were created, but one that was championed by Dr. King, who clearly understood that a one-size-fits-all approach to address root causes of poverty would only further create insurmountable inequality.
We honor our past as we look toward the future, and there is still inevitably so much more to be done. About 12.8% of Cayuga County residents are still living in poverty. Individuals and families are stressed to the brink, unable to consistently provide enough food for their families, and experiencing housing instability or outright homelessness. Unemployment and underemployment and the inability to earn a consistent living wage results in deprivation and leads to sacrifice
Through the leadership of our board of directors and Head Start Policy Council, the dedication of our staff, the selflessness of our volunteers and donors, the support of our community partners and the courage of our clients, we are committed to pursuing innovation to remove inequality. Dr. King said, “Everybody can be great because everybody has the power to serve.” We have an amazing network of individuals who rise up in the face of challenges, who lead with determination, who never tire in the face of adversity and work hard to provide opportunity with respect and without judgment. The halls of our agency are filled with collaboration, and his shared vision that together we can eradicate poverty, even if it is one family or one individual at a time.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream is central to the promise of community action: “Community action changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities and makes America a better place to live. We care about our entire community and we are dedicated to helping people help themselves help each other.” His vision matters today for our friends and neighbors living in poverty and for everyone who works to provide them hope and opportunity. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to keep pushing forward together, knowing that change is possible.
To learn more about our programs and services and ways you can get involved, visit caphelps.org or call (315) 255-1703.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.