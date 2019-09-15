Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children. In 2017, 675 children under age 13 were killed in motor vehicle crashes, according to Injury Facts.
Properly securing children in safety seats goes a long way in keeping them safer. The National Safety Council believes child restraint systems should go beyond state requirements, because too often state laws are no match for the laws of physics.
National Child Passenger Safety Awareness week is Sept. 15-21 this year. Children should be in a child restraint seat up to the age of 8. It is recommended to leave a child rear facing up to the age of 2.
Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca administers its Car Seat Program for low-income families that are WIC and/or Medicaid eligible. CAP has several technicians at the agency through the Community Services, Domestic Violence Services, Rapid Re-Housing, Head Start/Early Head Start and Healthy Families programs. The primary role of the child passenger safety technician is to educate caregivers by:
• Teaching caregivers about the proper selection, installation and use of car seats and booster seats and proper use of seat belts.
• Teaching caregivers when to move a child to seat belts once a booster seats are outgrown.
• Providing caregiver education through checkup events or by individual appointments that might be held at locations such as fire stations, car dealerships, hospitals and retail stores, health and safety fairs and community events where information and materials are provided; educational presentations to professional groups, parent groups and community organizations; and answering caregivers’ child passenger safety questions and supporting other CPS technicians, whether in person, by phone or even by email.
CPS Technicians carry out this role with caregivers by demonstrating and explaining about:
Selection: Ensuring the car seat, booster seat or seat belt is in good condition and appropriate for the child’s age, height, weight and developmental levels, as well as ensuring that the seat is not recalled.
Direction: Facing the car seat in the correct direction for the age, height, weight and developmental levels of the child.
Location: Placing the car seat or booster seat in an appropriate location in the vehicle.
Installation: Installing the car seat or booster seat in the vehicle correctly.
Harnessing: Securing the child in the car seat, booster seat or seat belt. The CPS technician will ensure that the caregiver can secure the child in their car seat in the vehicle.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 50% of all car seats are installed incorrectly. Any child younger than 4 years old MUST ride in a properly installed car seat. ALL children younger than 8 years old MUST ride in a booster seat using a seat belt. Do not put small children in the front seat of a vehicle that has an air bag. The safest spot for any child who is less than 5 feet in height in the back seat and every rider younger than 16 years old must use a seat belt correctly. IT SAVES LIVES AND IT’S THE LAW.
Also, do you know about projectiles? Do you know that anything that is not strapped down by a seat belt can be a projectile and if in an accident those items could fly around the car and badly hurt someone? Nothing should be hung on an infant car seat and mirrors hung on the back of seats for parents to see their child also become projectiles. Everything should be stowed in the trunk or very back of a SUV and secured down if possible.
CAP and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Safe Car Seat Check at LeBrun Motors at 396 Grant Ave, Auburn, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. This event is free and open to the public. Please stop by to make sure your child’s car seat is installed properly and that the child is in the correct seat.
For more information on CAP’s Car Seat Program, please call (315) 255-1703.