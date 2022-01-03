CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Getting through COVID-19, together

The mission of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth and economic security. The weight of these words has never been heavier, and the many ways in which we serve our mission have been put to a test like nothing we have experienced in our history. The economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic have disproportionately touched the lives of our customers: people living in poverty, low-income individuals and families and vulnerable populations. 2021 was a critical year in responding to the enormity of need in our community and ensuring that our recovery efforts were sustainable and inclusive, and addressed the severity and complexities of this public health crisis.

The pandemic gave us the opportunity to redefine many of the ways in which we provide services and implement programs. We upgraded our technology infrastructure, streamlined the intake process and increased accessibility by implementing new practices, including utilizing online platforms and curbside pickup. Much of this was necessary to adhere to health and safety protocols, but to also allow us to help an increased number of individuals and families who were struggling due to the far-reaching economic implications of the pandemic. CAP administers over 40 programs to address hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, provide early childhood development, prepare individuals for the workforce, improve health outcomes and mitigate crisis. We have and continue to be able to effectively meet the rising demand for these services safely despite the challenging circumstances.

This past year especially, we worked with individuals and families who were experiencing multiple hardships that threatened their stability, health and safety. We are grateful to have the ability to secure funding for innovative programs that on their own and together with other agency programs and community resources can have lifechanging impacts. Programs are designed to equip customers with tools and resources to create equitable opportunity to stop people from being pushed, or pushed further, into poverty. Helping people like William overcome a host of burdens in a sustainable way that create positive, long-lasting outcomes embodies the transformational work of community action: “For me to be able to stay in my home with help, I am able to meet most of my financial obligations. It means all the difference and is appreciated beyond words.”

We also strengthened existing partnerships and created new ones that further help us implement meaningful solutions while navigating through the pandemic. With support and guidance from our partners in law enforcement and the courts, CAP’s Supervised Visitation and Safe Exchange Center opened its doors to families experiencing domestic violence. Part of the Domestic Violence Intervention Program’s portfolio, the center, at no cost to families, is a “safe haven” where children can spend quality time with their non-custodial parent in a nurturing, conflict-free environment. Much of what we are able to do as an agency is made possible with local, state, federal and private grant funding, but it is truly because of our partners who amplify the call and compassionately act to help people and change lives.

A snapshot of what we have been lucky enough to be part of includes:

• An advocacy campaign by the Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes that generated $7,000 for domestic violence survivors and their families.

• A donation of $2,000 for our food pantry through Adam Weitsman, Upstate Shredding and CNY Tuesdays that helped us meet the increase in need.

• The people who generously donated money, toys and clothing touched the lives of 535 Cayuga County families and 1,240 children through the Christmas Elf Program.

• And the many donors who throughout the year selflessly gave their time or provided financial support to increase the reach of our programs.

The kindness shown by our amazing partners and donors, our volunteers whose gifts of time helped provide critical services, our board of directors and staff who facilitated so much needed hope and opportunity — all of it was a shining light during another challenging year. We could not be more grateful. It is truly remarkable what we can accomplish together, and the profound impact that our collective work has on our neighbors in need.

To learn more about CAP Cayuga/Seneca and to find out how you can get involved, visit caphelps.org or call (315) 255-1703.

Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0