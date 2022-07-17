CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Giving children a well-rounded Head Start

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs are now enrolling for the 2022-2023 school year. Serving Cayuga County pregnant women and children from birth through age 5 and their families, Head Start promotes school readiness and family well-being while engaging parents as partners every step of the way. The program enhances children’s approach to learning, social and emotional development, early language and literacy skills, cognitive skills and perpetual motor and physical development.

Children’s readiness for school and beyond is fostered through individualized learning experiences. Through relationships with our incredible teachers and staff, play, planned and spontaneous instruction, children grow in many aspects of their development. These include social skills, emotional well-being, language and literacy skills, mathematics and science concepts. Early learning experiences also place an emphasis on the cultural and language heritage of each child and family in relevant ways. Parents, including grandparents, foster parents and other caregivers, are recognized as children’s first and most influential teachers. Their knowledge of their children is central to each child’s individualized approach. Our programs provide safe and healthy learning experiences to give children the opportunity to fully explore their environment. We provide comprehensive health screenings and nutritious meals and connect families with medical, dental and mental health services to ensure children are receiving the care and attention they need.

Our program staff provides services through a whole-family approach, and works closely with them to achieve their goals. Home visitors and family workers develop strong relationships with each family to ensure they have what they need to thrive. They are able to connect them with other CAP programs and services to stave off crisis and help them build more resilient futures. From food to housing to employment supports and other community resources, they receive the tools necessary to achieve economic security. Parents and primary caregivers are an integral part of Head Start and Early Head Start. They serve in leadership roles, including the Head Start Policy Council, to help guide how services can most benefit their families and other families in the community. They have a voice in the decisions on how the program spends money, what children do and how the programs work with our community partners. There are countless opportunities for family engagement throughout the year that honor and support these relationships with the key people in each child’s life and are central to a child’s health, development, school readiness and well-being.

The 2021-2022 program year was a welcome return to normalcy while being mindful of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children and families. In-person classes resumed and our resilient, dedicated staff and teachers implemented new policies and ways of carrying out our mission to ensure that each child and their family, regardless of circumstances, have the ability to reach their full potential. Our creative teachers and home visitors filled classrooms and homes with research-based curriculum that continually promotes progress toward children’s development and is fun, interactive, individualized and hands-on, and allowed them to explore the world around them. We utilized grant funding to build a new playground at our Brookfield Place site that shares the power of play and brings the children of all ages and abilities together. We secured grants to expand our garden to promote sustainable farm-to-school educational activities that not only make systemic changes to our local food economy, increase our focus on equity and ensure healthy food is accessible and included in school meals, but it also provided countless opportunities for family engagement with the power to impact current and future generations.

CAP Head Start and Early Head Start offers a variety of service models based on community need implemented through home-based, center-based half-day and full-day options. Transportation is provided to many of the 360 children and their families to help promote participation. We partner with the Auburn, Moravia and Cato-Meridian school districts to provide Head Start and universal prekindergarten collaborative classrooms. To learn more about the program’s diverse, inclusive learning environment, or to enroll, call (315) 252-0038 or visit caphelps.org.

CAP’s second annual golf tournament will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Weedsport. Sponsorship opportunities and limited foursomes are still available. For more information, call (315) 255-1703 ext. 155. All funds empower thousands of individuals and families to transition from poverty to economic security.