CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Giving thanks for Head Start teachers, staff

CAP’s Head Start program has been a decisive factor in disrupting poverty locally through effective whole-child, whole-family interventions since 1969. Serving children from birth to age five, the program is full of opportunity to foster growth and development on a trajectory that will prepare them for school while more importantly creating a nurturing bond between the children and their teachers that make a classroom a place of safety, curiosity and love. Our program utilizes a research-based curriculum that is individualized to give children of varying skills, knowledge, backgrounds and abilities a chance to learn, participate and thrive in an inclusive environment. Whether in the classroom or at home over the past year and a half, our teachers and staff prioritized children and family well-being while implementing engaging programming that kept children learning and, in many cases, empowering families beyond expectations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CAP’s Head Start places an emphasis on education, economic supports, social capital and health and well-being to create economic security that passes from one generation to the next. Family engagement is an interactive process through which program staff and families, family members and their children build positive and goal-oriented relationships. It is a shared responsibility that promotes equity, inclusiveness and responsiveness through authentic relationships.