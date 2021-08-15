CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Giving thanks for Head Start teachers, staff

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is fortunate to have some of the most creative teachers and dedicated, compassionate staff who have gone above and beyond to educate, inspire and support over 350 Cayuga County children and their families during an immensely challenging time.
They have worked tirelessly at every turn to adapt and adjust to ever-changing circumstances to implement comprehensive, engaging programming that continued to meet the emerging needs of our community. They managed in-person and virtual learning in a nurturing environment and never lost sight of their commitment to give every child, regardless of circumstances at birth, an opportunity to succeed in school and in life.
A national program created by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965, Head Start was at the time, a dramatic intervention, a radical innovation designed to provide comprehensive health, nutrition and education services to children in poverty. It was a much-needed investment in early education that adeptly recognized that a child who is physically or mentally unwell would not be able to learn and a child who was hungry would not have the capacity to engage in the classroom. It also placed significant value on involving and supporting families.
Head Start became an innovation laboratory for understanding how children learn and what supports healthy development and created innovative pathways for children to overcome serious socioeconomic disadvantages. The Head Start Model is built on evidenced-based practices and is constantly adapting using the best available science and teaching techniques to meet the needs of local communities.
CAP’s Head Start program has been a decisive factor in disrupting poverty locally through effective whole-child, whole-family interventions since 1969. Serving children from birth to age five, the program is full of opportunity to foster growth and development on a trajectory that will prepare them for school while more importantly creating a nurturing bond between the children and their teachers that make a classroom a place of safety, curiosity and love. Our program utilizes a research-based curriculum that is individualized to give children of varying skills, knowledge, backgrounds and abilities a chance to learn, participate and thrive in an inclusive environment. Whether in the classroom or at home over the past year and a half, our teachers and staff prioritized children and family well-being while implementing engaging programming that kept children learning and, in many cases, empowering families beyond expectations.
CAP’s Head Start places an emphasis on education, economic supports, social capital and health and well-being to create economic security that passes from one generation to the next. Family engagement is an interactive process through which program staff and families, family members and their children build positive and goal-oriented relationships. It is a shared responsibility that promotes equity, inclusiveness and responsiveness through authentic relationships.
With this framework in place, we were effectively able to respond to the immediate consequences of the pandemic and well positioned to aid families adversely impacted throughout the recovery process. Our staff went above and beyond to provide food, educational materials and supplies, technology resources and services to stabilize families and continue to evaluate and assess their needs and make referrals as needed for various resources. It's been remarkable to see the level of collaboration among CAP staff throughout our programs, intimately working together to turn crisis into opportunity and even more remarkable to see so many family bonds strengthened.
The 2021-2022 program year is fast approaching and even with a level of uncertainty, Head Start is ready to return safely and securely to a new normal. We can’t wait to welcome children and families back into the classroom, incorporating what we learned over the last year into the curriculum, including a network of supports for families, increased health, mental health and nutrition services and activities that not only meet our community need, but create lasting, measurable gains for our most vulnerable young people.
Enrollment is still open and we encourage you to learn more — as a family looking to make an early investment in their children’s education or as a community member looking to help deliver on the potential of opportunity for our next generation of leaders.
There are 37 million proud Head Start alumni and many of them are doing some extraordinary things in communities across our country. Your child could be next. Together, we can give your child a solid foundation for their academic success and open a world of opportunities for your whole family. To learn more about CAP’s Head Start and Early Head Start Program, call (315) 252-0038 or visit caphelps.org
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.