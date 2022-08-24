CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Golf tourney, Riot Run support important services

Every single day at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, we strive to feed, heal, shelter, educate, enlighten, inspire and nurture people of every age, gender, race and socioeconomic status. We are moved by the struggles of the individuals and families seeking services, are invested in their journey toward economic security and are humbled to be there to celebrate their successes. CAP serves 7,000 people each year in Cayuga and Seneca counties through over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. We are incredibly fortunate to be able to help so many people every day, but the work we do isn’t possible without the power of community. It's because of extraordinary people doing amazing things that sustain agency programming and allow us to craft and administer programs to holistically address the conditions of poverty locally and build sustainable pathways to economic security for those facing often unjust inequities.

Our second annual golf tournament, held Aug. 12 at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Weedsport, was integral to raise money to support the rising demand in services, but was also an amazing display of community action at its finest. There was a diversity of support from local businesses, individuals and golfers from all walks of life, who came together to share in our mission and advance our successes. We would like to recognize all who made it possible: our tournament sponsor RG Wright Agency; dinner sponsor Reagan Companies; lunch sponsor Moscato & Associates; refreshment sponsor Wegmans; golf cart sponsor CFCU Community Credit Union; gift bag sponsor Balloons Restaurant; golf towel sponsor A.T. Walley & Co.; "closest to the pin" sponsors Costello, Cooney and Fearon and Xylem; "longest drive" sponsors The Printery and Cayuga Lake National Bank; and hole sponsors Medent, Upstate Paving, ACC Technical Services, Midstate Mutual Insurance Co., Rich & Gardner Construction Co., John C. Rossi Esq., Moscato & Associates, Borsa Apartments, Savannah Bank, The Real Estate Agency, Auburn Discount Liquor and Brian and DeeDee Schenck. Thank you to the staff at Meadowbrook Golf Club, The Printery, CAP’s board of directors, staff, raffle donors and all the golfers. We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support.

We are looking forward to the Riot Run 5K at Prison City Pub & Brewery on Saturday, Sept. 24. CAP is Prison City’s charity partner for the fourth year in a row. Money raised goes to support the Domestic Violence Intervention Program and has served as a great way to kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The race begins and ends at Prison City on State Street, with a closed course through the heart of Auburn. A family-friendly food and music festival follows. To learn more or register, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Auburn/RiotRun5k. We are thankful to be part of this great community event, and to our neighbors at Prison City for raising awareness for domestic violence and supporting victims as they rebuild their lives free of violence.

CAP’s Head Start/Early Head Start program is still registering children for the 2022-2023 program year. Head Start is a comprehensive child development program for income-eligible children ages 3-5 and their families. The program provides health, nutrition, education, disability and family services at no charge. The agency’s Head Start program partners with local school districts to offer universal prekindergarten in coordination with Head Start services. Early Head Start promotes healthy prenatal outcomes for pregnant women, enhances the development of the very young child and promotes healthy family functioning. If you are interested in learning more or would like to register your child, call (315) 252-0038 or visit caphelps.org.

CAP is accepting monetary donations for the 2022 Christmas Elf program. Last year, through the generosity of our community, we were able to help 650 Cayuga County families have a brighter holiday. The program is funded solely by private donations and provides assistance to income-eligible families to purchase gifts for their children and helps with food for holiday meals. We anticipate a larger than normal need in our community as the continuing economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impact low-income families. For more information on the Christmas Elf program, or to make a donation, call (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or visit caphelps.org.