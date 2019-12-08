“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” — Winston Churchill
Acts of generosity, big and small, speak to the spirit of our community. Over the course of the last year, we have been blown away by the kindness of our volunteers, individuals, families and local businesses who have selflessly given their time, their money or other resources to those who need it most. The mission of Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca is to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth and economic security. We work every day to help lift people out of poverty and meaningfully support individuals and families as they advance their personal goals. We strive to inspire those around us to share in our mission and help support our work, but we are the ones left truly inspired by the willingness of our community to give and collaborate in a collective effort to transform lives.
Our volunteers serve in so many different capacities within our agency, giving their time and their skills without hesitation. They are an invaluable resource and in many cases are the backbones of some of our programs. CAP Closet is staffed solely by volunteers enabling our agency to provide free clothing to Cayuga County individuals and families in need. Volunteers spend time assisting in our food pantry and food recovery program to help combat food insecurity in our community. They spend countless hours sorting through donations, packing food boxes and assisting with mobile delivery to home-bound and disabled customers. Our volunteer Medicaid transportation drivers improve access to care by providing rides to vital health appointments with immeasurable compassion. Data entry and clerical work, which is a necessary tedious requirement of many of our programs, is often completed by caring individuals who spend hours at a time in front of a computer.
We have been moved by so many different groups and their purposeful donations. The Auburn Correctional Facility Community Guardians organized a personal care drive and collected hundreds of items for our Domestic Violence Services Program. For survivors who flee abusive situations with little or nothing, the significance of something as small as shampoo or laundry detergent helps create a sense of normalcy in an otherwise traumatic time. Unity House of Cayuga County thoughtfully donated boxes “full of love," and each included a handwritten note of encouragement. We utilized these to provide homeless individuals and families with a sense of hope, dignity and comfort amidst chaos.
The Cayuga County Christmas Elf Program is getting ready to distribute holiday boxes to over 600 income-eligible families, and the outpouring of support from our community is amazing. We have received toy donations and monetary support from local families, businesses, organizations and groups. Each donation comes with a special story and a collective wish to ensure these children have a magical holiday season filled with family memories that last a lifetime. We also are grateful for the partnerships we formed through this program, from the reach of Wegmans, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Simple Roast Coffee and State Farm Agent Carmine Costantino, who serve as toy drop-off locations, to the Fingerlakes Mall, who generously donated space, and the individual donors and dedicated volunteers, who help make this program possible.
Throughout the year, we have been humbled by the businesses that have created unique ways to fundraise on behalf of our programs. The money they collect through employee drives, special promotions on their goods and services, charity events, golf tournaments and annual dinners is so greatly appreciated. We have been the beneficiary of kindness from a local bridge club and a yoga class, churches, schools, individuals and children who are leading by example. There is no way to properly thank everyone here who has given something to our agency this year. The list is just too big.
We believe every act of generosity counts. A $60 donation to the Head Start Backpack Program that provides food for a weekend each month for an entire school year to a child in need, a box of diapers for a struggling mom or an hour in the food pantry all have a tangible impact in someone’s life. We take each donation in with gratitude and ensure the resources entrusted to our agency are used with meaning to change people’s lives and to make our community a better place. Our mission continues because of your support, and for that we are beyond thankful.
To learn more about our programs and services, visit caphelps.org or call (315) 255-1703.