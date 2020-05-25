CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Head Start families braving COVID-19

Head Start promotes school readiness of children ages birth to 5 by supporting the development of the whole child. We offer a diverse, inclusive learning environment to enable each child to reach their full potential through an individualized approach. You often hear about the Head Start advantage, and what we are able to provide through our program is truly a lifeline to set children up for success later in life. In addition to early learning to help children grow intellectually, socially and emotionally, we incorporate parent involvement and child well-being that goes beyond academics. Parents and caregivers are involved in planning and implementation of their child’s activities, they are often in the classroom actively participating and have the opportunity to take classes, they attend workshops and they are supported in achieving their own goals. Head Start also provides comprehensive nutritional, health, dental and mental health services, and stresses the importance of ongoing preventative care and early detection of health problems. This head start in life leaves a lasting impact on our children and fuels their curiosity, helping them to grow up with a passion for learning, a fair shot at good-paying jobs, and a more secure future.

Gwendoline Rosekrans' story is a true testament to what the program means to families. “I’ve been through a lot of situations in my life that many people would consider unfortunate. When I was 16, I became pregnant,” she said. “My boyfriend and I had no idea how to handle this. After our daughter was born, we realized that we must change our lives completely.” They enrolled in the Healthy Families Home Visiting Program and participated for four years, receiving constant support and the latest information about child development and parenting. After they graduated from Healthy Families, they transitioned their daughter into the Head Start program, where she received a quality early education. Through all this, Gwendoline graduated high school, attended college and received her nursing degree. She and her boyfriend married, saved and bought a house, and added another member to the family, all before the age of 25. Today, she is a NICU nurse at Upstate University Hospital and has been involved with CAP ever since. She became a Head Start Policy Council representative and serves on the agency's board of directors. “At times it seemed like way too much to handle, but with CAP’s help, we made it though.”