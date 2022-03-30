CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Head Start programs a foundation for healthy families

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Volunteer Month, two very significant designations that are meaningful to our work at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca.

Our volunteers are the backbone of our agency and are essential in our ability to implement programs that build family well-being through high-quality, intentional parent and child services. At the core of our mission is a whole family approach that emphasizes provisions of education, economic supports, social capital and health and well-being to create a legacy of economic security that passes from one generation to the next.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, at least one in seven children have experienced child abuse/and or neglect in the past year, and that is likely an underestimate. It is important to note that not all parents experiencing poverty abuse their children, but the link is evident and fuels our need to invest efforts that address poverty-related safety risks for children and their families. Throughout CAP’s portfolio of programs, we encourage a deeper engagement with families to achieve greater impact through not just delivery of services, but with a focus on human capacity. Our services have the ability to reduce family stress related to economic insecurity and inequality that can potentially lead to child maltreatment, with the power to support positive long-term family stability outcomes and the ability to break the generational cycle of poverty.

Head Start and Early Head Start are shining examples of how early childhood development directly influences economic, health and social outcomes for the children, their families and the entire community. A two-generation program works with children and families from birth to age 5, serving more than 350 families per year designed to promote school readiness for children while addressing family goals and helping parents in their role as their child’s first teachers, supporting family health, well-being and self-sufficiency. These programs encourage parent involvement through regular visits to the child’s home, regular opportunities for parents to volunteer and many special activities that address targeted, pressing needs. Head Start and Early Head Start programs also link children and families to other wrap-around agency services and community resources.

Families receive comprehensive services that include education, nutrition, health and mental health designed to fit our local community. Participation in these programs lead to better family outcomes, including greater parental emotional responsiveness, warmth and supportiveness, lower levels of parenting stress, less family conflict and more supportive home environments, reducing the likelihood of child maltreatment. Parent involvement, or “volunteerism” in the classroom, is a major contributing factor to the success in the program, but also creates a unique bond between the team of teachers and the parents. They often work multiple jobs and face transportation challenges to be actively involved and engaged, and their investment is remarkable.

In April, we will take time to recognize the importance of families and community working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect and highlight collaboration, prevention services and supports that help protect children and produce thriving families. And we will celebrate all the amazing individuals who volunteer their time to ensure we have the ability to deliver lifechanging programs that give children and families the opportunity to develop to their fullest potential. We encourage you to visit caphelps.org to learn how we can help you through our programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis, or how you can help us with your gift of time and talent through many meaningful volunteer opportunities. A little bit of time truly makes a big difference.

To mark Child Abuse Prevention Month, we are hosting our annual Diaper Drive to alleviate a critical burden for struggling families. Lack of diapers can have a debilitating effect on a child’s well-being, and is also directly linked to parents’ mental health and child abuse. You can donate online through our website, or new diapers can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 89 York St. in Auburn or 25 Center St. in Waterloo.

We are also excited to be part of the Return of the Lake Dance at the Emerson Park Pavilion from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 7. A&M Catering is hosting what is set to be an amazing night featuring live music from Allegro, food trucks, beer and wine, and the Kentucky Derby. Tickets are $10 and are available online at caphelps.org or at 89 York St. in Auburn. Proceeds of the ticket sales benefit CAP Cayuga/Seneca.

Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.

