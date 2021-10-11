CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Help your neighbors rise out of poverty

The very definition of poverty, measured in economic terms, cannot truly define its complexity or paint an accurate picture of what it means to lack financial, emotional, mental and physical resources, support systems and relationships. Many of these resources often taken for granted by most of us are largely non-existent for those who live in poverty. Exacerbated by a pandemic that further pushed people into isolation, so many of our neighbors are facing unimaginable stress that cannot be measured through numbers and cannot always be seen on the surface. Our mission at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth and opportunity. Our goal is to provide meaningful programs and services that help individuals and families build a sustainable pathway through those ambiguous economic thresholds that define poverty on paper but also help lift people from the burden of living in a constant state of insecurity.
CAP’s programs are thoughtfully designed with an understanding of the seemingly insurmountable obstacles that people in poverty grapple with on a daily, sometimes hourly basis. It’s often not just a lack of food or whether to choose to pay the rent or an electric bill. It’s an exhaustive burden filled with complications at every turn. A lack of transportation or childcare to maintain employment, a lack of skills to meet the needs of the labor market, not having professional clothing to succeed in job interviews or not being able to routinely go the doctor to be healthy enough to go to work every day. At the core of CAP and community action is the understanding that we cannot provide that sustainable pathway out of poverty without a holistic approach that can only be implemented through a deeper understanding of each individual's challenges and their strengths.
CAP has over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. Our staff works hard to harness a person's strengths and coordinate inter-agency referrals for services to address more than just immediate needs and build stable bridges to self-sufficiency that have the power to break the cruel cycle of insecurity. So much of what we do would not be possible with our community, the village behind us who share our commitment, believe in our vision and contribute resources to provide hope and opportunity for our neighbors in need. Our network of community partners provide support outside of our portfolio and contribute resources that are vitally important to alleviating the causes and conditions of poverty. Mental health, addiction services, counseling, health care, education, providing tangible goods, their time, expertise and monetary contributions are all incredibly meaningful in creating a better future for so many families.
Over the last year and a half, many of the families we serve have been pushed to their limit, operating in survival mode and overcome with exhaustion. With the holiday season upon us, a time that should be filled with light and happiness, it can be extremely hard. We are incredibly thankful to partner with some amazing organizations and individuals to administer two special programs that help take some of that weight and worry away for these families in need. This month, with the Rotary Club of Auburn and The Citizen, we will provide almost 900 Cayuga County children with new winter coats and in early December, with the help of a dedicated committee of volunteers, many of these same families will receive holiday assistance through the Christmas Elf Program. These programs are impactful by giving children a sense of normalcy and happy memories that last a lifetime, sometimes missing at no fault of their families, but by the conditions of poverty.
For so many of us, not far from our bubble of comfort and stability is someone living in poverty. It’s a personal problem, but also a community issue and a “good” fight everyone can get involved in. To find out how your simple acts can make a difference, visit caphelps.org or call (315) 255-1703.
