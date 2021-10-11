CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Help your neighbors rise out of poverty

CAP has over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. Our staff works hard to harness a person's strengths and coordinate inter-agency referrals for services to address more than just immediate needs and build stable bridges to self-sufficiency that have the power to break the cruel cycle of insecurity. So much of what we do would not be possible with our community, the village behind us who share our commitment, believe in our vision and contribute resources to provide hope and opportunity for our neighbors in need. Our network of community partners provide support outside of our portfolio and contribute resources that are vitally important to alleviating the causes and conditions of poverty. Mental health, addiction services, counseling, health care, education, providing tangible goods, their time, expertise and monetary contributions are all incredibly meaningful in creating a better future for so many families.

Over the last year and a half, many of the families we serve have been pushed to their limit, operating in survival mode and overcome with exhaustion. With the holiday season upon us, a time that should be filled with light and happiness, it can be extremely hard. We are incredibly thankful to partner with some amazing organizations and individuals to administer two special programs that help take some of that weight and worry away for these families in need. This month, with the Rotary Club of Auburn and The Citizen, we will provide almost 900 Cayuga County children with new winter coats and in early December, with the help of a dedicated committee of volunteers, many of these same families will receive holiday assistance through the Christmas Elf Program. These programs are impactful by giving children a sense of normalcy and happy memories that last a lifetime, sometimes missing at no fault of their families, but by the conditions of poverty.