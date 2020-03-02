CAP Cayuga/Seneca: How our employment services work

Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca is investing in strategies to promote economic stability and advancement of low-income workers by combining workforce development with supports to address a variety of barriers that place financial stability out of reach of for a growing number of individuals and families throughout our community. It takes a combination of innovation, commitment and new attitudes to tackle such a complex issue. We are fortunate to have amazing partners who share a willingness to work together, employers who want to be part of the solution and funding opportunities available that make investments in change possible.

The public perception surrounding unemployment and low-wage workers that once were dominant are finally evolving. People want jobs, and opportunities to find quality, good-paying jobs, but often face what can seem like insurmountable barriers. Education, lack of skill to meet job demands, child care, transportation, inadequate health care, disability, addiction and criminal history are some of the barriers that CAP’s employment programs focus on helping participants overcome. We aim to provide individualized services that address each participant's needs through case management, skills training, flexible subsidies for schooling, transportation and child care, and a menu of holistic supports to ensure long-term success.

For Stephen, CAP’s Employment Pathways Program, funded through the Alliance for Economic Inclusion, was more than just a catalyst into the next chapter of his life. He had all but given up hope of accepting a job that would allow him to step back into a career he loved. He was in the process of rebuilding his life after addiction and he did not have a car or reliable transportation to meet the needs of the new work schedule. After meeting with program staff, they developed a focused, practical plan that included transportation for the first two months of employment and financial supports to create a sustainable pathway for success. The program afforded him more than the basic fundamentals to ensure he was able to sustain employment; he was given hope and encouragement throughout that period in his recovery process. “The conversations on the way to and from work through the hard times when I questioned if I was going to make it were so important to me,” he said. “The care and concern the staff, the volunteers who ensured I arrived on time everyday and their investment in my success is something I am forever grateful for.” Today, Stephen has his own vehicle, is gainfully employed and is thriving in his recovery.