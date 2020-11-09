CAP Cayuga/Seneca: How to help provide light this holiday season

So much of what we do, especially this year, is possible because of that light in our community: our staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure there was never a disruption in services; our volunteers, who continue to show up; our customers, who have the power to rise up in the face of adversity; and our donors, who have given without hesitation. Businesses and organizations came together early on to provide a pool of emergency grant funding and monetary donations to allow us to continue providing daily, in-person services for a growing population while also facing increasing costs. If there was something the agency needed, we would put a call out to the public and the number of individuals who jumped right in to help — whether it be handmade masks, personal care items or diapers — was truly inspirational. The heartwarming notes and calls that came along with monetary donations and the genuine willingness to help kept us moving forward with strength. We wish we could acknowledge everyone publicly, and we intend to find a way to do so, but the list is just so long.