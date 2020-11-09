CAP Cayuga/Seneca: How to help provide light this holiday season

“It’s nice to know you can get help when I need it." — Cayuga food pantry customer.
“I wish to thank everyone involved with CAP, it’s a great help to me.” — Cayuga mobile food pantry customer.
“Thank you very much for your kindness and courtesy, especially in my time of need. I appreciate your services very much.” — CHESS program recipient (program assists with housing, utilities, employment supports and car repairs).
Eight months into a pandemic, the magnitude of simple gestures of gratitude from Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca customers have meant the world to our staff. There have been many long days for them bearing witness to unimaginable suffering due to COVID-19, and these acts of kindness help them push through tough times. It reminds us that we don’t have to look far to find the light. It may have been dulled through all the uncertainty, but it is always there.
We are seeing families who have never requested assistance before utilizing one or more of the agency’s 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. The uniqueness of our agency and community action agencies across the country is the ability to adapt to changing needs and a wealth of programming in place that can treat multiple issues threatening a family’s stability. We also have an amazing network of community agencies that we can utilize as part of a holistic approach to fostering economic security.
So much of what we do, especially this year, is possible because of that light in our community: our staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure there was never a disruption in services; our volunteers, who continue to show up; our customers, who have the power to rise up in the face of adversity; and our donors, who have given without hesitation. Businesses and organizations came together early on to provide a pool of emergency grant funding and monetary donations to allow us to continue providing daily, in-person services for a growing population while also facing increasing costs. If there was something the agency needed, we would put a call out to the public and the number of individuals who jumped right in to help — whether it be handmade masks, personal care items or diapers — was truly inspirational. The heartwarming notes and calls that came along with monetary donations and the genuine willingness to help kept us moving forward with strength. We wish we could acknowledge everyone publicly, and we intend to find a way to do so, but the list is just so long.
As we enter the holiday season full of gratitude, we know there is still so much to be done. This can be a stressful time of year for so many vulnerable families, now with job loss, sickness and the general uncertainty surrounding the virus. So we are once again asking for your help. We want to bring light and joy into the homes of our families to give them a sense of normalcy they so desperately deserve.
For 33 years, the Christmas Elf Program has been a shining light for Cayuga County families. In 2019, funded solely through the generosity of our community, we were able to provide 600 families, including 1,543 children, with food, books, clothing and toys for Christmas. The health and safety of the families, our staff and the volunteers who make Christmas Elf possible is of the highest priority, and to ensure we can continue to provide meaningful assistance, we have had to make significant changes to the way the program will be administered this year. Each eligible family will receive a Wegmans gift card to purchase food for the holidays and a Walmart gift card in an amount based on the number of children in their household to purchase toys for under the tree. Please consider a monetary donation to help us make the holiday magical for children in need; no amount is too small. For donation information and more on this critical program, please visit caphelps.org/christmas-elf.
As the economy starts the slow process of recovery, the number of families needing help from food banks continues to rise and changes to the number of people facing hunger tend to lag behind economic improvement. So many families face difficult decisions of paying rent or buying groceries, and those decisions are so much more significant during the holidays. There are many easy ways to help lessen the burden on our food providers network and make a big difference in fighting food insecurity. You can volunteer at a food pantry or become a mobile food pantry driver, or donate food or money to help meet the increasing demand. To find easy ways to benefit CAP’s Food Recovery Program, please contact Chris Ehlers at (315) 255-1703 ext. 109 or cehlers@caphelps.org.
CAP is known for being a resource in a time of crisis, and we could not be more grateful to know that there are so many people standing with us to serve in whatever way is needed. We encourage you to join us in illuminating the positivity throughout our community.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!