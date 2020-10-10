CAP Cayuga/Seneca: How we support victims of domestic violence

The agency recently received $500,000 in federal funding to continue the transitional housing program program for the next three years, and an additional $500,000 in federal funding to operate a Supervised Visitation and Safe Exchange Center that will provide a secure, monitored environment for families impacted by domestic violence during the duration of their co-parenting relationship. This award allows us to provide training for court-based and court-related personnel on the dynamics of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. The center will be fully operational in three to six months.

We encourage everyone to be an ally in this fight. It can be difficult to know how to support family or friends who are impacted by domestic violence, but know that you are not alone. We can help provide the information and resources you need to recognize domestic violence to prepare yourself to help your family or friends get the support they need and deserve and to prevent abuse going forward. All calls are confidential. The most important thing to remember is that you don’t need to be an expert — you just need to be a friend.

To learn more about CAP’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program and how you can get involved, please call Family and Victim Services Director Frank Barwinzcak at (315) 255-1703 ext. 147 or email him at fbarwinzcak@caphelps.org. To seek help, call (315) 255-6221. We are here for you 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.

