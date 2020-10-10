CAP Cayuga/Seneca: How we support victims of domestic violence

Every day, Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca’s Domestic Violence Hotline is active with calls from individuals experiencing abuse and concerned friends and family members seeking help for someone else. Our advocates offer them a safe space to tell their stories and provide support, shelter, resources, options and, most importantly, the opportunity for a future free of violence. Domestic violence does not discriminate. Anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender can be a victim or perpetrator of domestic violence. It can happen to people who are married, living together or dating. It affects all people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education.
On average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States, more than a million women and men over the course of a year. One in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90% are eyewitnesses to this violence. About one in five women and nearly one in seven men who have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner first experienced some form of partner violence between 11 and 17 years of age. Sobering statistics portray an epidemic of epic proportions endured largely in silence, with devastating consequences that can cross generational lines and last a lifetime. As we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, we are committed to raising awareness, empowering survivors and encouraging action to break the cycle and end the violence.
For over 40 years, CAP has spearheaded efforts to seek new programs to better serve survivors of domestic violence and change systems to enhance the safety of those served. Just as we tell survivors that they don’t have to fight their battle alone, we haven’t fought our battle alone. Our program would not be as effective, have the reach or have the ability to create holistic transformative supports without the hard work and dedication of our partners: The men and women in law enforcement, our county judges, magistrates, court-based personnel, faith-based leaders and organizations, service providers, the Cayuga County Department of Health and Human Services, local elected officials and countless individuals. They have given their cooperation, coordination, continued collaboration and willingness to better understand domestic violence, fostering a network filled with services to elevate survivors and help them find safety, security and justice.
Help is available. CAP’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program offers a wide array of services to survivors and their families. We want people to know that we are here as a resource 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The program provides practical and emotional support, mobile advocacy, escorts to court, the police station or social services, transportation, child care, safety planning, individual counseling, group counseling, and emergency food and clothing. The agency operates a nine-bed safe house and the Transitional Housing Assistance Program that offers a solid path to a life free of violence through flexible financial assistance and case management to help homeless survivors and their children find secure, safe, affordable housing. The Domestic Violence Intervention Program also provides countywide education and outreach, and coordinates activities throughout the year to build our communities capacity for lasting change.
The agency recently received $500,000 in federal funding to continue the transitional housing program program for the next three years, and an additional $500,000 in federal funding to operate a Supervised Visitation and Safe Exchange Center that will provide a secure, monitored environment for families impacted by domestic violence during the duration of their co-parenting relationship. This award allows us to provide training for court-based and court-related personnel on the dynamics of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. The center will be fully operational in three to six months.
We encourage everyone to be an ally in this fight. It can be difficult to know how to support family or friends who are impacted by domestic violence, but know that you are not alone. We can help provide the information and resources you need to recognize domestic violence to prepare yourself to help your family or friends get the support they need and deserve and to prevent abuse going forward. All calls are confidential. The most important thing to remember is that you don’t need to be an expert — you just need to be a friend.
To learn more about CAP’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program and how you can get involved, please call Family and Victim Services Director Frank Barwinzcak at (315) 255-1703 ext. 147 or email him at fbarwinzcak@caphelps.org. To seek help, call (315) 255-6221. We are here for you 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.
