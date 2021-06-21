CAP Cayuga/Seneca: How we're helping renters through eviction crisis

In a time of crisis, even the smallest gesture of kindness can be just as powerful as the tools and resources needed to transform someone’s life. We often hear just how empowering these little moments are to struggling individuals and families in their ability to anticipate a better future despite their circumstances. Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca invests in 7,000 people each year through meaningful programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. Alone, these programs have a measurable impact on poverty, but how they are administered in and of itself is lifechanging.
Annette came to CAP Cayuga/Seneca looking for resources to help her achieve housing stability for her and her family, and what she received was more than she thought possible. “Thanks for bringing her into our lives,” she said of her case manager, Kathy. “She always called to check in to see how things were going and if we needed anything.” William was on the brink of homelessness and seemingly out of options, but “(CAP housing coordinator) Denise went above and beyond to help me find a place to live. She has been there for me to help and listen.” It is with hope, adequate resources and opportunities that everyone can reach their fullest potential, and for us, those are essential elements in the equation of ensuring that those that enter our doors will not be forced to endure the suffering of poverty.
The pure stress related to the risk of eviction, homelessness and housing instability is all-consuming for far too many of our neighbors. They are facing hardships that affect their health and well-being and create adverse implications for their children, often at no fault of their own. For a vast majority of families seeking help, they have done everything they can to avoid it or get out of it, but it's unavoidable when you are faced with unforeseen challenges like lost wages, a health crisis or a global pandemic with far-reaching economic implications. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 7 million people have fallen behind on their rent, with a federal eviction moratorium set to expire soon, at the end of August. We have been inundated with inquiries for help, from panicked families who lie awake at night as they face the worst kind of uncertainty.
CAP has a long history of addressing housing vulnerability and homelessness holistically to lift families out of poverty and provide a lasting path to self-sufficiency. When families lack safe, stable housing, there are terrible consequences. Evictions or the threat of being evicted, which can be a constant worry, have enduring effects on a family’s ability to obtain basic necessities and the means to provide a nurturing, supportive, healthy environment for their children. It affects almost every aspect of their lives and can be debilitating and last for generations. We administer a variety of evidence-based programs that identify burdens and barriers and respond in meaningful ways to provide not only financial assistance but advocacy, support, mobility and opportunity to respond to widespread vulnerabilities and inequalities. CAP’s housing portfolio includes rapid rehousing programs, the Transitional Housing Assistance Program, a Homeless and Housing Vulnerable Program, rental and utility subsidies and employment supports, all accompanied with compassionate, long-term case management to identify and provide individualized tools to strengthen outcomes. We get to know each person receiving services in order to put each puzzle piece into place, from food and transportation to job readiness, and what we can’t provide we work with a beyond caring network of local governments, community agencies and faith-based organizations dedicated to making a difference.
CAP is currently partnering with Cayuga County, the Rescue Mission and Chapel House to enroll as many eligible households impacted by COVID-19 as possible in the federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This vital resource for struggling renters can provide up to 12 months of past-due rent and, for some households, up to three months of future rent. ERAP can also pay up to 12 months of overdue electric or gas bills. The collaboration, as of June 8, helped 578 Cayuga County households navigate a cumbersome online application process, overcome accessibility issues and submit their applications. Working so closely with these organizations has been incredibly beneficial in ensuring those eligible receive assistance and in coordinating services for mutual clients that will have a profound impact on their futures.
To learn more about ERAP, eligibility requirements and assistance in applying, landlords and tenants can call (315) 255-1703 ext. 164 or visit cayugacounty.us/1641/Emergency-Rental-Assistance.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.