CAP Cayuga/Seneca: How we're helping renters through eviction crisis

In a time of crisis, even the smallest gesture of kindness can be just as powerful as the tools and resources needed to transform someone’s life. We often hear just how empowering these little moments are to struggling individuals and families in their ability to anticipate a better future despite their circumstances. Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca invests in 7,000 people each year through meaningful programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. Alone, these programs have a measurable impact on poverty, but how they are administered in and of itself is lifechanging.

Annette came to CAP Cayuga/Seneca looking for resources to help her achieve housing stability for her and her family, and what she received was more than she thought possible. “Thanks for bringing her into our lives,” she said of her case manager, Kathy. “She always called to check in to see how things were going and if we needed anything.” William was on the brink of homelessness and seemingly out of options, but “(CAP housing coordinator) Denise went above and beyond to help me find a place to live. She has been there for me to help and listen.” It is with hope, adequate resources and opportunities that everyone can reach their fullest potential, and for us, those are essential elements in the equation of ensuring that those that enter our doors will not be forced to endure the suffering of poverty.