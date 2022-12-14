CAP Cayuga/Seneca: How you can help this holiday season

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca serves 7,000 individuals annually through more than 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. So much of what we do each year is made possible because of the generosity of our community, and for that we are incredibly grateful. In the spirit of the giving, we would like to share five easy ways you can help neighbors in need this holiday season and beyond.

Give money

Your donations help sustain critical, life-changing programming. No gift is too small. This month, we are focusing end-of-the-year giving donations to help us fight hunger in our neighborhoods. Your monetary donations and donations of nonperishable food are needed now more than ever. With high grocery prices and lasting pandemic impacts, too many families are unable to afford food and struggle to meet other basic needs as well — such as housing, employment and health care. With your help, we can give them somewhere to turn and provide wellness, nourishment and strength to pave a path to a brighter future. Every dollar we receive helps provide three meals for an individual in need. A $20 donation feeds a family of four for five days.

We encourage you to learn more about our programs and how your dollars make a difference. To donate online visit caphelps.org, or donate by mail or in person at 89 York St., Suite 1, Auburn, NY 13021.

Give time

Every hour of time makes a difference. We have so many ways you can safely volunteer and impact lives. They include our food pantry (stocking shelves, packing boxes, data entry), mobile food pantry (volunteer to deliver healthy, nutritious foods to homebound and disabled individuals, with limited or no contact, and choose your routes and your hours), Medicaid, health and wellness and employment-related transportation programs (rewarding opportunity, flexibility and mileage reimbursement, allows you to make extra money without affecting any benefits), CAP Closet free clothing program (impactful volunteer-driven program that provides free gently used clothing to families in need) and a variety of other opportunities based on your interests, abilities and schedule. To learn more, email volunteer@caphelps.org.

Give voice

You have the power to create change, provide opportunity and inspire others to give back, elevating what we can accomplish together. Through your advocacy, we are able to secure more funding and create lasting change in the fight against poverty. Email your elected officials, educate your family, friends and neighbors, and share your concerns, experiences and ideas with us. We value community input. To find out more, call (315) 255-1703 or email jrossi@caphelps.org.

Give skills or goods

Your talents and donations of goods allow us to better serve families in need and stay within the community. Nonprofits like CAP are often stretched thin and your special skills are so valuable in carrying out our mission, and your gently used goods help alleviate budgetary constraints in providing necessary items to local families. To learn more, call (315) 255-1703 or email jrossi@caphelps.org.

Share our mission

By sharing our mission, you help us reach more families who can benefit from our services. Domestic violence victims will know where to turn, which could mean the difference between life and death. Struggling families will be able to better access resources to grow stronger and more resilient. Together we can end food insecurity, provide opportunity and hope, and make our community a better place. Social media is an easy and impactful way to get our message out, and can be a powerful force.

The acts of kindness, monetary donations, physical donations, food donations and gifts of time sustain our agency, inspire our staff and meaningfully touch the lives of the thousands of people we serve in Cayuga and Seneca counties. No matter how small or how big a gift, each one brings significant light into dark times, lifts spirits and truly changes lives. The agency thoughtfully utilizes your donations, your gift of time, and your goods and services to make all the difference in the world to families in crisis. It is a powerful catalyst in an often difficult journey to economic security that not only transforms the lives of individuals and families, but our entire community.