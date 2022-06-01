CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Juneteenth a day of community action

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is proud to take part in the city of Auburn’s Juneteenth celebration commemorating Black and African-American freedom and achievements. Designated as an official holiday for the first time in New York state in 2021, Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. We have a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our community’s prolific Black history, pride and culture while standing together for a stronger, brighter, equitable future. The weekend-long, family-friendly celebration June 16-19 will be filled with positive energy around a historic moment, and through the thoughtful work of a diverse group of individuals, businesses and organizations, they are leading by example to live the much-needed change we want to see.

CAP will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. We encourage our staff and our community to take some time to reflect, learn, support one another and join in celebrations and actions that recognize our past and improve our future. Community Action was born as part of the civil rights movement and inherent in our values is the belief that all people should be treated with dignity and respect and recognize that structural race, gender and other inequities remain barriers that must be addressed. When President Lyndon Johnson signed into law the Economic Opportunity Act in 1964, he opened up innovative anti-poverty programming that embedded racial justice within human services infrastructure. Its been a pivotal force in eradicating poverty for low-income individuals and families in our community for over five decades, but racism and injustices continue to serve as an activator that has accelerated the loss of life and disproportionate losses in our very own neighborhoods. The Community Action network, comprised of 1,000-plus Community Action Agencies, including CAP, is uniquely positioned to support local efforts toward healing and transformation.

We recognize that systemic racism is among the most significant and pervasive causes of poverty, among other social and economic inequities. At CAP, we are charged with addressing both the conditions and causes of poverty through meaningful programs and services that prioritize inclusivity and connect people to opportunity regardless of their race and social location. We are committed to the health and well-being of everyone and to problem-solving systems and structures that will dismantle disparities and social detriments. Our board of directors, leadership team and staff work closely with local leaders, business, organizations and inspired individuals to facilitate action and implement long-term policies and practices that address the impact of racial equity on health, education, housing and economic opportunity. Juneteenth is about reflection, empowerment and hopefulness, and should serve as call to action to ensure equality for all. Juneteenth weekend can make a meaningful difference in our future. To see a full list of activities, visit tourcayuga.com/events.

We would like to thank Andrea and Michael Gavigan, the team at A&M Catering, and everyone who made a donation or purchased a ticket to the Return of the Lake Dance on May 7. We could not be more grateful that we were included in this wonderful event that brought the community together for a night filled with nostalgia and new traditions. Through the kindness of everyone involved, we raised $6,900 to support our neighbors in need. Our fundraising is critical to the success of our programming by providing individuals and families with lifechanging resources as they transition from poverty to economic security. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has not only increased the demand for services, but also the complexity of hardships. It allows us to pull up those experiencing economic inequality and those on the brink from falling into a complex reality of injustice.

We hope to keep that momentum going with two upcoming events. Our second annual CAP Cayuga/Seneca Golf Tournament is Friday, Aug. 12, at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Weedsport. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at caphelps.org. For more information, call (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or email jrossi@caphelps.org. Also, the Prison City Brewing Riot Run 5K will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration is now open and more information is available at runsignup.com/Race/Info/NY/Auburn/RiotRun5k. As Prison City’s charity partner, funds raised support CAP and our Domestic Violence Intervention Program.

CAP serves 7,000 people annually in Cayuga and Seneca counties through over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. To learn more, visit caphelps.org.

“Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars and change the world.” — Harriet Tubman

Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0